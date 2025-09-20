Upsets and postponements thanks to weather highlight Week 4 football

Rosemount 17, Shakopee 10: Now it’s a final. Shakopee, No. 3 in the Minnesota Top 25 and No. 4 in Class 6A, goes down to Rosemount, which improves to 3-1, that loss to Centennial in the opener.
Champlin Park 41, Rogers 15: Champlin Park rolls to 3-1. Funny, that one loss is also to Centennial. Time to point out that Centennial is No. 5 in Class 6A and in the Top 25.
Maple Grove 33, Edina 7: That’s a final score, the No. 1 Crimson finishing the blowout of the No. 8 team in Class 6A.
Minnetonka 33, Prior Lake 15: The Skippers, No. 2 in Class 6A and the Minnesota Top 25, won comfortably.
Final: St. Thomas Academy 28, Chanhassen 13
After another lightning sighting and with more storms on the horizon, officials called the game with 11:17 left in the fourth quarter. I’ve never seen that before, particularly with so much time left in a game still in doubt. Not everyone here is happy with the decision.
— Jim Paulsen
Updates from around Minnesota
Holy Angels 40, DeLaSalle 6: The Stars scored all of their points in the first half and improved to 3-1.
Delano 28, Big Lake 6: Delano runs its record to 3-1.
Pequot Lakes 27, Duluth Denfeld 24: Pequot Lakes, No. 3 in Class 4A, is 4-0.
3Q: St. Thomas Academy 28, Chanhassen 13
Have a game, Dominic Baez! The St. Thomas Academy senior had his second long run for a touchdown, taking a pitch around left end and outracing the entire Chanhassen defense 77 yards for a touchdown and a 15-point Cadets lead with 1:42 left in the third quarter. When Baez gets an open field in front of him, he’s hard to catch.
— Jim Paulsen
Updates from around Minnesota
Maple Grove 33, Edina 7: James Engle’s third touchdown run of the game has the Crimson well ahead with about six minutes left.
Alexandria 52, Elk River 16: It’s a final. Talen Witt had two TD runs and two TD passes for Alexandria, ranked 10th in Class 5A. Elk River moved into the No. 1 spot in 5A last week.
Eden Prairie 37, St. Michael-Albertville 13: It’s over well in favor of the Eagles, No. 6 in the Minnesota Top 25 and in Class 6A.
Updates from around Minnesota
Lakeville North 17, Eagan 0: That’s the first win of 2025 for Lakeville North.
Maple Grove 26, Edina 7: Maple Grove has done all of the second-half scoring, getting a touchdown pass and a TD run from quarterback Kaden Harney.
Eden Prairie 37, St. Michael-Albertville 13: Windlan Hall’s 25-yard TD run and the PAT with 3:55 remaining added to the Eagles’ lead.
Updates from around Minnesota
Eden Prairie 30, St. Michael-Albertville 13: Owen Konrad scored on a 9-yard TD run with 4:57 remaining to extend the Eagles’ lead.
Minneapolis Southwest 52, St. Paul Central 0: Southwest’s first win of the season is a big one.
Hill-Murray 26, North St. Paul 6: Hill-Murray improved to 3-1, its only loss to Byron, No. 1 in Class 4A.
Fergus Falls 21, Zimmerman 16: Fergus Falls, ranked fourth in Class 4A, holds a fourth-quarter lead over Zimmerman, sixth in Class 4A.
Halftime: St. Thomas Academy 21, Chanhassen 13
St. Thomas Academy took advantage of a blocked punt to take a 21-13 lead. The Cadets could have added to their lead just before halftime, but they fumbled as a result of a botched handoff, letting the visitors off the hook.
Field position has made a big difference in the first half. Chanhassen’s best starting position was at its own 20, the residual of St. Thomas kicker Toren Piltingsrud’s booming kickoffs into the end zone. St. Thomas, on the other hand, started three times inside Chanhassen territory.
— Jim Paulsen
Updates from around Minnesota
Maple Grove 20, Edina 7. Crimson widen lead in the fourth quarter.
Eden Prairie 24, St. Michael-Albertville 13: Owen Konrad’s 46-yard TD run added to the Eagles’ lead with two minutes left in the third quarter, and that’s where they stand headed to the fourth. Konrad averaged 143 rushing yards per game in Eden Prairie’s first three games.
Burnsville 34, Two Rivers 28: Burnsville won for the first time this season and handed Two Rivers its second loss.
2Q: St. Thomas Academy 21, Chanhassen 13
St. Thomas Academy got the first big turnover over the game. Todd Rogalski blocked a punt and recovered it at the Chanhassen 3. Three plays later, Tristan Karl rolled right and hit Dominic Baez in the flat for a touchdown. St. Thomas Academy is looking inspired right now.
— Jim Paulsen
Updates from around Minnesota
Maple Grove 13, Edina 7: James Engle again for Maple Grove, this time on a 40-yard TD run that gives the Crimson a lead with 3:43 left in the third quarter.
Rosemount 17, Shakopee 10: Rosemount has two second-half touchdowns, both by Jeru Bean, and is threatening to defeat Shakopee, No. 3 in the Minnesota Top 25 and No. 4 in Class 6A.
Moorhead 28, Wayzata 27: It’s a final in Moorhead, where the Spuds, ranked ninth in both the Minnesota Top 25 and Class 6A, won with a late touchdown. Wayzata, now 0-4, led with 1:15 left. The Spuds are 3-1, their lone loss coming last week to Minnetonka.
Eden Prairie 18, St. Michael-Albertville 13: Zach Marble made a 25-yard field goal to get STMA closer with 5:42 left in the third quarter.
2Q: St. Thomas Academy 14, Chanhassen 13
The Cadets have shown some big-play ability in the first half. They take a 14-13 lead on a 10-yard pass from Tristan Karl to Luke Hudson, who leaped over Chanhassen defenders to haul in the pass.
— Jim Paulsen
Final: Minneapolis North 34, Minneapolis Washburn 20
The Polars run down the clock on the final drive and roll out of Washburn after another impressive passing performance from quarterback Logan Lachermeier and a crew of receivers. The Millers made this a narrower margin than recent matchups, but North ground it out.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Updates from around Minnesota
Moorhead 28, Wayzata 27: Austin Dryburgh’s pass to David Mack for a 30-yard TD with 1:15 left in the game gives the Spuds the lead.
Edina 7, Maple Grove 6: Third quarter. Defenses are taking the day in a game pitting two Class 6A powers.
2Q: Chanhassen 13, St. Thomas Academy 7
After a slow start, offenses have taken center stage. Chanhassen went 80 yards in 10 plays, taking a 7-0 lead on a 15-yard pass from Nathan Ramler to James Kopfmann. St. Thomas answered with a 10 play drive of it own. Dominic Baez capped the drive, breaking free to go 42 yards to pay dirt, tying the score 7-7. Chanhassen came right back. Ramler and Kopfmann hooked up for 51 yards for a 13-7 lead after one quarter.
— Jim Paulsen
4Q: North 34, Washburn 27
With 2:34 left to play, Andrew Backhaus completes the easy, breezy 3-yard lob up the middle to tight end Everett Eichten to make this a one-score game for the hosting Millers.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Updates from around Minnesota
Wayzata 27, Moorhead 21: It’s getting hot in Moorhead, where the 0-3 Trojans have taken a fourth-quarter lead with three minutes to play. Jaxon Brown ran for a TD not long after he and Thor Soukup connected on a TD pass that tied it.
Orono 22, Westonka 0: Rory Kvern has two TD runs for Orono, No. 7 in Class 4A.
Fergus Falls 14, Zimmerman 10: Eston Bethel has passed for two touchdowns to Isaiah Holmes, giving Fergus Falls a halftime lead. Fergus Fall is ranked fourth and Zimmerman sixth in Class 4A.
Eden Prairie 18, St. Michael-Albertville 10: The Knights’ Zach Marble kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, leaving STMA only a score behind.
4Q: North 34, Washburn 20
With seven minutes to play, it’s the first multi-possession lead of the night for either team as Tyshone Jenkins rushes for a 5-yard score for North.
—Cassidy Hettesheimer
Updates from around Minnesota
Eden Prairie 18, St. Michael-Albertville 7: The Knights fumbled on their first play after they stopped Eden Prairie at their 1, and the Eagles recovered at the 3. Andrew Johnson scored on the next play, with 62 seconds left in the half.
Alexandria 32, Elk River 8: Alexandria’s Talen Witt ran for a second-quarter TD and passed for one, and this rematch of the 2024 Class 5A title game is looking like a blowout.
1Q: Chanhassen at Thomas Academy
St. Thomas kicks off to start the game, at 7:54 pm. Only two hours late.
— Jim Paulsen
3Q: North 28, Washburn 20
The Polars waste no time on the opening drive of the half, with Logan Lachermeier finding receiver Jeremiah Jackson, who muscles off multiple defenders to barrel into and through the Millers’ red zone for a 48-yard North touchdown. Snuffing out the two-point conversion keeps this a one-possession game for Washburn.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Updates from around Minnesota
Rosemount 3, Shakopee 3: You expected defense from these two, yes? Two second-quarter field goals, a 33-yarder by Shakopee’s Quinn O’Fallon and a 38-yarder by Rosemount’s Bennett Simmering, account for the score. Shakopee is No. 3 in the Minnesota Top 25 and No. 4 in Class 6A.
Edina 7, Maple Grove 6. James Engle ran 24 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter for the Crimson. Mason West’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Stephenson had give the Hornets a first-quarter lead. Maple Grove is the No. 1 team in the Minnesota Top 25 and in Class 6A; Edina is No. 11 in the Top 25 and No. 8 in Class 6A.
Eden Prairie 12, St. Michael-Albertville 7: STMA scores on a 70-yard TD pass from Tyler Haring to Dylan Faucher and adds the PAT with 5:38 left in the first half.
Moorhead 21, Wayzata 14: Jaxon Brown gets Wayzata within a touchdown with a 7-yard run in the third quarter.
Alexandria 24, Elk River 8: This rematch of last season Class 5A title game is producing offense. Alexandria has three touchdown runs. Perhaps more important is that Elk River, averaging 56 points per game, has only one.
An official statement on the school’s Facebook page reads: Due to ongoing law enforcement activity near our school campus, and on the advice of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, we are cancelling tonight’s football game out of an abundance of caution to protect the safety of our community. All electronic ticket purchases will be refunded. Thank you for your understanding and partnership.
End of 1Q: Edina 7, Maple Grove 0
Edina scores first on the undefeated Maple Grove Crimson.
— Alicia Tipcke
Updates from across Minnesota
Moorhead 21, Wayzata 7: Moorhead scores two TDs in the final four minutes of the first half, Taye Reich taking it in twice, the second time with nine seconds left in the half. Wayzata had tied the score on Thor Soukup’s pass to John Evans with 3:54 left in the half.
Eden Prairie 6, St. Michael-Albertville 0: Senior running back Andrew Johnson’s touchdown gives Eden Prairie a 6-0 lead with 6:25 left in the first quarter.
Halftime: North 22, Washburn 20
North retakes the lead just before half in what’s been an entertaining back-and-forth battle so far. Polars reciever Anthony Deline spun a defender for 28 yards after a catch to set his offense up on the Millers 10-yard line, and Logan Lachermeier found receiver Cordae Williams for another touchdown pass before converting the two-point conversion. North got its second interception of the half with a minute to play and nearly rubbed salt in the wound by piling on another touchdown, but its final pass was caught just out the back of the end zone as time expired.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
2Q: Washburn 20, North 14
A blocked North punt by Washburn’s Tory Riddlespringer gives Washburn great field position on the Polars 29-yard line. Quarterback Andrew Backhaus has been dodging, weaving and scrambling all half, and he does it again, rushing for Millers a red-zone first down before, on the next play, slipping through the North defense for a 14-yard score, his third rushing touchdown of the year. Extra point no good with under four minutes to go in the half
—Cassidy Hettesheimer
(Weather delay) Chanhassen at St. Thomas Academy
Just after the teams took the field they were told to leave again, and fans have been asked to clear the stands. It will be a while before we play. No truth to the idea that Chanhassen, nicknamed “Storm,” prefers these conditions. The MSHSL guideline for lightning comes from the National Federation of High Schools policy of “If you can hear it, clear it.”
— Jim Paulsen
Updates from across Minnesota
Moorhead 7, Wayzata 0: The Spuds scored with 8:57 left in the second quarter, Austin Dryburgh passing 12 yards to David Mack. Dryburgh is the 6-foot-7 replacement for injured Jett Feeney. Mack is a receiver on a lot of Division I recruiting lists.
2Q: Washburn 14, North 14
It’s happening quickly now. The Millers’ leading rusher, senior Henry Eichten, barrels 42 yards up the middle to set up Heston Anderson’s second receiving touchdown of the night, this one from 6 yards out. Eichten does it all, kicking extra points, too.
Earlier, Logan Lachermeier’s state-best 14th passing touchdown of the season — this one a 39-yarder to reciever Anthony Deline — gave North a 14-7 lead early in the second. The two-point conversion pass to J’Marion Sanders was icing on the cake.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
(Weather delay) Chanhassen at St. Thomas Academy
Here’s an update on the starting time in this weather-delayed game: Teams are taking the field now. They have 30 minutes of warmup time. So, pending further delays, the earliest time to for opening kickoff is 7:10.
— Jim Paulsen
Updates from across Minnesota
Holy Angels 14, DeLaSalle 0: That’s after one quarter. Better news for the home fans: the rain passed over and the sun is shining downtown.
Moorhead 0, Wayzata 0: They’re scoreless after the first quarter at Moorhead, where the Spuds, ranked ninth in the Minnesota Top 25 and in Class 6A, are trying to regain their footing after losing last week to Minnetonka. Quarterback Jett Feeney is sitting out injured again; he’s being evaluated week to week. The game is being streamed by Strib Varsityhere.
East Grand Forks 28, Warroad 7: East Grand Forks rolled in an afternoon start against Warroad, which came into the game with two wins in a row after falling to Pillager (No. 6 in Class 2A) in the opener. East Grand Forks improved to 2-2.
1Q: Washburn 7, North 6
Now it’s the Polars’ time for some jumping and shoulder-bumping as quarterback Logan Lachermeier finds receiver Cordae Williams for a long touchdown pass after running back Tyshone Jenkins keeps it moving on the ground. But the extra point is blocked.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
1Q: Minneapolis Washburn 7, Minneapolis North 0
We’ve got a little sun and a lot of shine from the Millers on this opening drive. The hosts strike first, converting a red-zone fourth-and-5 as senior quarterback Andrew Backhaus scrambles to find Henry Eichten with a low pass. From the 13-yard line, Backhaus finds senior receiver Heston Anderson for his first receiving touchdown of the year.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Pregame: Maple Grove at Edina
The sky was clearing up at Edina for the Hornets’ battle with Maple Grove, but some sun showers falling now. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Edina is coming off a 40-19 loss to Eden Prairie. Maple Grove, the defending Class 6A champions, have won 16 straight games. Edina’s 35-24 win over Maple Grove in the second round of the playoffs in 2023 was the Crimson’s last loss.
— Alicia Tipcke
Updates from across Minnesota, afternoon edition
Minneota 46, Lakeview 0: They’re playing Friday afternoon football in Cottonwood, home of Lakeview. Minneota, ranked first in Class 1A, is well on the way to its 37th win in a row.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 52, East Central 0: More Friday afternoon action, and this score is final. Mountain Iron-Buhl is ranked sixth in Class 1A after reaching the Nine-Player state semifinals last season.
Pregame: Minneapolis North at Minneapolis Washburn, 6 p.m.
Here at Minneapolis Washburn, it’s hard to tell whether rumbling overhead is a plane landing at the airport or thunder. Hopefully, it stays just planes for now so that we can watch Washburn (2-1) host Minneapolis North (3-0).
North, a 3A team that won its first state title in 2016, is led by one of the most productive arms in the state this season, that of senior quarterback Logan Lachermeier. He’s passed for 319.7 yards per game and 13 touchdowns, often finding targets Anthony Deline, J’Marion Sanders, Cordae Williams and Jeremiah Jackson. Junior running back Tyshone Jenkins leads the squad on the ground, with 486 total yards and eight touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Washburn, the 1972 and 1977 champ, presents a balanced, if somewhat less explosive, offense. Dante Morales and Everett Eichten lead Washburn with 18 total tackles on the other side of the ball.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Pregame: Chanhassen at St. Thomas Academy
Kind of serendipitous that the game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m., considering the lightning spotted in the vicinity of Mendota Heights, where St. Thomas Academy is located. Kickoff time has already been pushed back roughly 45 minutes. The few fans in the stadium have been evacuated, and the teams and cheerleaders have moved into the locker rooms. The last time these two met was memorable.Chanhassen beat St. Thomas Academy 34-31 in overtime in the Class 5A state championship game in 2023. Chanhassen tight end Kade Bush, an Arkansas commit, was a sophomore on that team and caught the winning touchdown pass from Brayden Windschitl.
