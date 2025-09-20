Upsets and postponements thanks to weather highlight Week 4 football

Mountain Iron-Buhl 52, East Central 0: More Friday afternoon action, and this score is final. Mountain Iron-Buhl is ranked sixth in Class 1A after reaching the Nine-Player state semifinals last season.

Pregame: Minneapolis North at Minneapolis Washburn, 6 p.m.

Rain clouds pass over the stadium at Minneapolis Washburn on Friday Sept. 19, 2025. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Here at Minneapolis Washburn, it’s hard to tell whether rumbling overhead is a plane landing at the airport or thunder. Hopefully, it stays just planes for now so that we can watch Washburn (2-1) host Minneapolis North (3-0).

North, a 3A team that won its first state title in 2016, is led by one of the most productive arms in the state this season, that of senior quarterback Logan Lachermeier. He’s passed for 319.7 yards per game and 13 touchdowns, often finding targets Anthony Deline, J’Marion Sanders, Cordae Williams and Jeremiah Jackson. Junior running back Tyshone Jenkins leads the squad on the ground, with 486 total yards and eight touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Washburn, the 1972 and 1977 champ, presents a balanced, if somewhat less explosive, offense. Dante Morales and Everett Eichten lead Washburn with 18 total tackles on the other side of the ball.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Pregame: Chanhassen at St. Thomas Academy

A rainbow brightens up a stormy sky over St. Thomas Academy's stadium prior to a football game between the Cadets and Chanhassen. (Jim Paulsen/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Kind of serendipitous that the game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m., considering the lightning spotted in the vicinity of Mendota Heights, where St. Thomas Academy is located. Kickoff time has already been pushed back roughly 45 minutes. The few fans in the stadium have been evacuated, and the teams and cheerleaders have moved into the locker rooms. The last time these two met was memorable.Chanhassen beat St. Thomas Academy 34-31 in overtime in the Class 5A state championship game in 2023. Chanhassen tight end Kade Bush, an Arkansas commit, was a sophomore on that team and caught the winning touchdown pass from Brayden Windschitl.