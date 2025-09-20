Skip to main content
How the Minnesota Top 25 fared in Week 4 high school football

Four of the top 10 teams — Shakopee, Centennial, Elk River and Chanhassen — lost on a night when weather weighed in across the state.

Luke Hudson (17) of St. Thomas Academy reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter Friday against Chanhassen. The game pitted two members of the Minnesota Top 25, No. 8 Chanhassen and No. 13 St. Thomas Academy. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

How the Minnesota Top 25 fared

1. Maple Grove (4-0): defeated No. 11 Edina 33-7. James Engle rushed for three touchdowns for Maple Grove, also No. 1 in Class 6A. Edina is No. 8 in Class 6A.

2. Minnetonka (4-0): defeated Prior Lake 33-15 at Prior Lake. Minnetonka is ranked second in Class 6A.

3. Shakopee (3-1): lost to Rosemount 17-10 at Shakopee. Jeru Bean rushed for two TDs, runs of 76 and 29 yards, for Rosemount. Shakopee is ranked fourth in Class 6A.

4. Forest Lake (4-0): defeated Woodbury 51-0 at Forest Lake. Forest Lake is ranked third in Class 6A.

5. Centennial (3-1): lost to No. 15 Andover 22-16 at Centennial. Centennial is ranked fifth in Class 6A.

6. Eden Prairie (3-1): defeated St. Michael-Albertville 38-13 at STMA. Andrew Johnson and Owen Konrad each ran for two touchdowns for Eden Prairie, ranked sixth in Class 6A.

7. Elk River (5A, 3-1): lost to Alexandria 52-16 at Alexandria in a rematch of the 2024 Prep Bowl. Talen Witt had two TD runs and two TD passes for Alexandria. Elk River is ranked first in Class 5A, Alexandria 10th.

8. Chanhassen (5A, 3-1): lost to St. Thomas Academy 38-13 at St. Thomas Academy. St. Thomas Academy was ahead when the game was called in the fourth quarter because of lightning. Chanhassen is ranked second and St. Thomas Academy third in Class 5A.

9. Moorhead (3-1): defeated Wayzata 28-27 at Moorhead. Austin Dryburgh’s pass to David Mack for a 30-yard TD with 1:15 left in the game won it for the Spuds, ranked ninth in Class 6A.

10. Lakeville South (3-1): defeated Farmington 35-6 at Farmington. Lakeville South is ranked 10th and Farmington seventh in Class 6A.

11. Edina (2-2): lost to No. 1 Maple Grove 33-7 at Edina. James Engle rushed for three touchdowns for Maple Grove. Maple Grove is ranked first in Class 6A and Edina eighth.

12. Mankato East (5A, 3-1): lost to Chaska 28-0 at Chaska. Mankato East is ranked fourth and Chaska seventh in Class 5A.

13. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 4-0): defeated Chanhassen 28-13 at St. Thomas Academy. Dominic Baez rushed for 160 yards on 11 carries, and St. Thomas Academy was ahead when the game was called in the fourth quarter because of lightning. Chanhassen is ranked second and St. Thomas Academy third in Class 5A.

14. Byron (4A, 4-0): defeated Faribault 49-0 at Byron. Senior Carson Heimer rushed for 131 yards and four TDs in just eight carries to lead the Bears, ranked ninth in Class 4A. It was the first shutout of the season for the Bears, who have scored 165 points in four games.

15. Andover (3-1): defeated Centennial 22-16 at Centennial. Centennial is ranked fifth in Class 6A.

16. Mahtomedi (5A, 3-0): The Zephyrs’ home game against Bloomington Kennedy was postponed after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office cleared the stadium and advised nearby residents to shelter in place as it searched for two possibly armed men.

17. Jackson County Central (2A, 4-0): defeated Pipestone 48-6 at Pipestone. Jackson County Central is ranked first in Class 2A.

18. Chaska (5A, 4-0): defeated Mankato East 28-0 at Chaska. Mankato East is ranked fourth and Chaska seventh in Class 5A.

19. Hermantown (4A, 4-0): defeated Cloquet 41-21 at Cloquet. Martin Sleen rushed for 369 yards and six touchdowns for Hermantown, ranked fifth in Class 4A.

20. Spring Lake Park (5A, 4-0): defeated Cambridge-Isanti 42-12 at Cambridge-Isanti. Nolan Roach completed 12 of 14 passes for 227 yards and two TDs for Spring Lake Park, ranked fifth in Class 5A.

21. Armstrong (5A, 3-1): lost to Buffalo 27-21 at Robbinsdale Armstrong. Armstrong is ranked eighth in Class 5A.

22. Minneota (1A, 4-0): defeated Lakeview 53-0 at Lakeview. Minneota, ranked first in Class 1A, has won 37 games in a row.

23. Annandale (3A, 4-0): defeated Watertown-Mayer 49-0 at Annandale. Annandale is ranked first in Class 3A.

24. Pine Island (3A, 4-0): defeated Winona Cotter 42-21 Thursday at Pine Island. Pine Island, ranked ninth in Class 3A, got two passing touchdowns from Alex Knox, both to Owen Harstad, and Nick Thein rushed 21 times for 168 yards and a touchdown.

25. Farmington (3-1): lost to Lakeville South 35-6 at Farmington. Lakeville South is ranked 10th and Farmington seventh in Class 6A.

