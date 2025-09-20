How the Minnesota Top 25 fared

1. Maple Grove (4-0): defeated No. 11 Edina 33-7. James Engle rushed for three touchdowns for Maple Grove, also No. 1 in Class 6A. Edina is No. 8 in Class 6A.

2. Minnetonka (4-0): defeated Prior Lake 33-15 at Prior Lake. Minnetonka is ranked second in Class 6A.

3. Shakopee (3-1): lost to Rosemount 17-10 at Shakopee. Jeru Bean rushed for two TDs, runs of 76 and 29 yards, for Rosemount. Shakopee is ranked fourth in Class 6A.

4. Forest Lake (4-0): defeated Woodbury 51-0 at Forest Lake. Forest Lake is ranked third in Class 6A.

5. Centennial (3-1): lost to No. 15 Andover 22-16 at Centennial. Centennial is ranked fifth in Class 6A.

6. Eden Prairie (3-1): defeated St. Michael-Albertville 38-13 at STMA. Andrew Johnson and Owen Konrad each ran for two touchdowns for Eden Prairie, ranked sixth in Class 6A.

7. Elk River (5A, 3-1): lost to Alexandria 52-16 at Alexandria in a rematch of the 2024 Prep Bowl. Talen Witt had two TD runs and two TD passes for Alexandria. Elk River is ranked first in Class 5A, Alexandria 10th.

8. Chanhassen (5A, 3-1): lost to St. Thomas Academy 38-13 at St. Thomas Academy. St. Thomas Academy was ahead when the game was called in the fourth quarter because of lightning. Chanhassen is ranked second and St. Thomas Academy third in Class 5A.