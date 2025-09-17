Skip to main content
Watch live Friday: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 5

Penn State commit Pierce Petersohn of Triton, Chanhassen QB Nathan Ramler and Warroad running back Conner Lund are among Shaver’s expected guests this week.

Randy Shaver returns Friday at 9:30 p.m. for Episode 5 of "Strib Varsity Live." (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

We’re gearing up for Episode 5 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver,” and you should, too.

Friday night is full of big matchups, and Shaver is bringing you scores and highlights from across the state. Among the games in the spotlight:

  • Chanhassen vs. St. Thomas Academy
  • Maple Grove vs. Edina
  • Pierz vs. Albany
  • Mankato East vs. Chaska
  • Westonka vs. Orono
  • Dawson-Boyd vs. Springfield
  • Zimmerman vs. Fergus Falls
  • Osakis vs. Holdingford

Shaver will also talk with another big list of expected guests: Chanhassen quarterback Nathan Ramler, Warroad running back Conner Lund, Triton athlete and Penn State commit Pierce Petersohn, Albany coach Mike Ellingson, Orono coach Joe McPherson, Apple Valley coach Pete Usset and Albert Lea coach Paul Dunn.

And, of course, we will name two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night, who will receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

The show streams Friday at 9:30 p.m. here:

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

On whichever screen you watch, you get to see Shaver back in the saddle.

“What a thrill it is to join the team at the Minnesota Star Tribune,” Shaver said before the season. “And I can’t wait to dive back into the madness that is live broadcasting. We’re bringing back a Minnesota tradition: live football-night reporting, all on your screen.“

Minnesota Star Tribune subscribers have full access to Strib Varsity content on stribvarsity.com, including this show. Non-subscribers will be able to watch 30 minutes of the show for free and then asked to subscribe to continue watching.

Watch past episodes

Episode 1: On Thursday night of opening week, we launched our first episode with an impressive lineup of guests for exclusive interviews with Shaver.

Episode 2: We went back-to-back on opening week and had fun under (our studio’s) Friday night lights.

Episode 3: Shaver covered the first fully loaded Friday of the season.

Episode 4: Big rivalries dominated this episode, which was packed with exclusive interviews and two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

Preseason videos

Top players in Minnesota: The 2025 football Preseason Dream Team was revealed on video this season. You can watch that show, featuring Shaver and Strib Varsity reporters Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller, right here.

Minnesota’s top teams: The 2025 preseason Minnesota Top 25 rankings were also revealed on video. In this conversation with Shaver, Strib Varsity reporters Paulsen and Cassidy Hettesheimer take you from team No. 25 to team No. 1.

About the Author

Star Tribune staff

