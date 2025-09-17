Watch live Friday: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 5

We’re gearing up for Episode 5 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver,” and you should, too.

Friday night is full of big matchups, and Shaver is bringing you scores and highlights from across the state. Among the games in the spotlight:

Chanhassen vs. St. Thomas Academy

Maple Grove vs. Edina

Pierz vs. Albany

Mankato East vs. Chaska

Westonka vs. Orono

Dawson-Boyd vs. Springfield

Zimmerman vs. Fergus Falls

Osakis vs. Holdingford

Shaver will also talk with another big list of expected guests: Chanhassen quarterback Nathan Ramler, Warroad running back Conner Lund, Triton athlete and Penn State commit Pierce Petersohn, Albany coach Mike Ellingson, Orono coach Joe McPherson, Apple Valley coach Pete Usset and Albert Lea coach Paul Dunn.

And, of course, we will name two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night, who will receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

The show streams Friday at 9:30 p.m. here:

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

On whichever screen you watch, you get to see Shaver back in the saddle.

“What a thrill it is to join the team at the Minnesota Star Tribune,” Shaver said before the season. “And I can’t wait to dive back into the madness that is live broadcasting. We’re bringing back a Minnesota tradition: live football-night reporting, all on your screen.“