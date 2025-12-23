Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet seven winter sports stars

Hunter Vinkemeier, Addie Corbett, Kate Thayer, Danny Kinzer, Max Nygaard, Veronica Jones and Landon Bell are this week’s picks

Clockwise from top left: Veronica Jones (St. Louis Park), Hunter Vinkemeier (Le Sueur-Henderson), Landon Bell (Blake), Kate Thayer (Northome-Kelliher), Max Nygaard (Benson), Danny Kinzer (Orono) and Addie Corbett (St. Paul Highland Park). (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Olivia Hicks

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Hunter Vinkemeier

Le Sueur-Henderson • boys basketball

When Vinkemeier gets ready to take the court, there’s no intricate routine, no superstitious ritual and no secret sauce that makes him one of the top scorers in the state.

“I just show up and do what I got to do to win,” the junior center/power forward said.

Vinkemeier, standing 6-feet-10, averages 34 points per game and 21 rebounds per game. He’s fourth in the state in points per game.

In a game against the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders on Dec. 15, Vinkemeier put up 32 points, 21 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Vinkemeier credits team chemistry for the team’s 4-0 start to the season.

“I just like playing with my teammates,” Vinkemeier said. “I see them every day, talk to them every day. We basically share every single class.”

Le Sueur-Henderson coach and Hunter’s father, Jared Vinkemeier, called his son “a dedicated and coachable athlete who consistently brings a strong work ethic and positive attitude to the program.”

“Over the years, I’ve seen noticeable growth in his confidence and leadership, both in training and competition,” he said. “He’s a reliable teammate who sets a great example through his commitment and willingness to improve and get better every time he steps on the court. Hunter also shows an impressive understanding of the game, combining awareness, timing and decision-making to consistently give his team an advantage.”

Addie Corbett

St. Paul Highland Park • girls Nordic skiing

It’s that time of year again in Minnesota when skiing through the snow is often quicker than trudging through it. And no one is faster on the east side of the river than Corbett, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay commit.

The senior at Highland Park High School in St. Paul won both of the school’s first two ski races of the year. At the 12-team Twin Cities Nordic Ski Conference meet Dec. 17, she finished 0.29 seconds ahead of the second-fastest skier, teammate Ingrid Haaland. Highland Park boasted 10 of the top 15 fastest times.

“Addie is also a team captain and always carries a positive attitude with her, no matter if it’s a good or a bad race,” Scots coach Will Robertson said. “She is an incredibly hard worker who is always asking, ‘What can I do to get better,’ and then executes.”

Kate Thayer

Northome-Kelliher • girls basketball

Thayer is Minnesota’s new state record holder for career steals. On Dec. 16 against Red Lake, the Northome-Kelliher senior recorded 10 steals, bringing her career total to 925. Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Chelsea Mason was the previous record holder at 921.

“Kate is an exceptional athlete. She excels in every sport she competes in, and her hard work and determination are something that can’t be matched,” coach Kevin Waldo said. “She is a 4.0 GPA-plus student and is a true leader both on and off the court. Kate has grown as an athlete both physically and mentally over the years. Her extra time in the gym and the weight room has propelled her to take that next step to be the best athlete she can be.”

Danny Kinzer

Orono • boys Alpine skiing

At the Metro West Conference meet Dec. 15 at Buck Hill, Kinzer won the boys individual Alpine ski race. But according to coach Kelly McGoldrick, Kinzer proves Alpine skiing is far from an individual sport.

“He enjoys skiing alongside his teammates. He and they really came together last year at the sections meet and were super supportive of each other,” McGoldrick said. “Downhill skiing is typically an individual sport. However, Danny and his friends are working towards supporting each other as racers in order to be their best and have that best help the team move towards heading to state.”

Max Nygaard

Benson • wrestling

What’s sweeter than 100 wins? A total of 150 wins.

Nygaard became well-acquainted with the feeling when he hit the high school milestone this season. The 145-pound senior brought pride to Benson as a leader and a teammate, coach Scott Thompson said.

“Max is the kind of athlete coaches dream about coaching,” Thompson said. “He is hardworking, a great leader, has high goals, and sets a great example for his team and our entire school. I hope someday my own kids can be as good of a person as Max is.”

Veronica Jones

St. Louis Park • gymnastics

It’s fitting that Jones was the all-around champion at a meet against Bloomington Jefferson in the beginning of December. The senior isn’t just a top gymnast but also a varsity golf athlete, a gymnastics coach, a gifted student and a member of the athletic advisory committee.

“If you had asked the coaches how to describe Veronica four gymnastics seasons ago, you would have heard the descriptors hardworking and reserved,” coach Dawn Thielen said. “Four years later, she shines as brightly on the floor as she does off, with a positive can-do attitude, a passion for passing on her skills and knowledge to others, and a willingness to let go and laugh no matter the workout. While ‘hardworking’ has not changed, she is no longer the reserved freshman she once was and is now a confident leader for her students and for her teammates.”

Jones started the season strong with a 34.9 all-around score. Her performance set St. Louis Park up for success with a 134.225 overall score in the meet against Bloomington Jefferson.

Landon Bell

Blake • boys hockey

Blake beat Armstrong/Cooper last week in a high-scoring 9-6 game. Bell, a senior forward, recorded four of those nine goals to improve Blake’s record to 7-2.

“Landon is a standout player and person,” said Nick Rathmann, Blake’s athletic director.

As a multisport athlete, Bell is a leader on both the Blake boys hockey and soccer teams. He has scored 11 goals so far this season. Last year, Bell recorded 19 goals and 21 assists during the hockey season. With 20 points nine games into the season, it shouldn’t be a problem to surpass his record of 40 points in 26 games last season.

“Landon is an integral multisport athlete for the Blake athletics department,” coach JT Wyman said. “Along with being a senior captain, Mr. Soccer Finalist and state champion on our boys soccer team, he is a captain and leader of the boys hockey team as well. He has an inherent competitiveness that drives him no matter the venue or sport. Blake has been lucky to have him to support in building relevance and prominence in sports that he has participated in.”

Nominate an athlete: Want to nominate a student-athlete for Athletes of the Week consideration? Email us at varsity@startribune.com.

