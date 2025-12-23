Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet seven winter sports stars

Hunter Vinkemeier

Le Sueur-Henderson • boys basketball

When Vinkemeier gets ready to take the court, there’s no intricate routine, no superstitious ritual and no secret sauce that makes him one of the top scorers in the state.

“I just show up and do what I got to do to win,” the junior center/power forward said.

Vinkemeier, standing 6-feet-10, averages 34 points per game and 21 rebounds per game. He’s fourth in the state in points per game.

In a game against the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders on Dec. 15, Vinkemeier put up 32 points, 21 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Vinkemeier credits team chemistry for the team’s 4-0 start to the season.

“I just like playing with my teammates,” Vinkemeier said. “I see them every day, talk to them every day. We basically share every single class.”

Le Sueur-Henderson coach and Hunter’s father, Jared Vinkemeier, called his son “a dedicated and coachable athlete who consistently brings a strong work ethic and positive attitude to the program.”