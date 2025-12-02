Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet seven whose accomplishments made us look

Lily Lauer, Walker Andersen, Morgan Mathiowetz, Tyson Miller, Judah Mitchell, Mya Moore and Samantha Voll are recognized as top performers.

Clockwise from top: Morgan Mathiowetz, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's girls basketball; Lily Lauer, Bemidji girls hockey; Judah Mitchell, Bloomington Kennedy boys basketball; Samantha Voll, Monticello girls basketball; Walker Andersen, New Prague boys hockey; Tyson Miller, Stillwater boys hockey; and Mya Moore, Orono girls basketball. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Lily Lauer

Bemidji • girls hockey

In her first season as the Lumberjacks’ goalie, the junior has been a big contributor.

Last week, Lauer stopped 64 of 65 shots in two victories as the Lumberjacks improved to 7-0. She had 37 saves in the Lumberjacks’ 2-0 victory over Warroad on Nov. 25 and then had 27 in a 3-1 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Nov. 29.

“Lily has been a tremendous addition with her attitude, character, commitment and compete-level,” Lumberjacks coach Michael Johnson said. “She never takes a minute off in practice and competes to win in every drill or small-area game. She is technically sound and very efficient in the net. She rose to a new level in our Warroad game and took it upon herself to make sure her team would secure the victory.

“She had many quality saves and had outstanding rebound control throughout the game. She continued her elite level of play by shutting out Benilde through the first 46 minutes before a screened shot finally snuck through. Lily is an extremely humble young lady who is an absolute joy to be around.”

In seven starts, Lauer, who has a .955 save percentage, has allowed just seven goals and has allowed more than one just once — in the Lumberjacks’ 8-2 victory over East Grand Forks in the season opener.

Walker Andersen

New Prague • boys hockey

The junior led the state with nine goals scored through Saturday’s games. Andersen had two goals and an assist in a 7-5 victory over Owatonna on Nov. 25 and two goals and an assist in a 6-1 victory at Waseca on Saturday to help the Trojans start the season with a 3-0-1 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan Mathiowetz

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s • girls basketball

The 5-8 junior point guard went 16-of-23 from the field and scored 43 points in the Knights’ 83-62 victory over St. James on Nov. 24. The North Dakota State commit, who was Class 1A All-State last season, is averaging a state-high 33.7 points per game through three games for the Knights.

Recent Coverage

Tyson Miller

Stillwater • boys hockey

The junior forward played an important role in the Ponies’ two victories last week. On Nov. 26, he had a goal and an assist in the Ponies’ 6-2 victory over Park of Cottage Grove. On Saturday, after assisting on the Ponies’ first goal, his empty-net goal with 1 minute, 36 seconds left in the third period sealed the Ponies’ 2-0 victory over St. Thomas Academy.

Judah Mitchell

Bloomington Kennedy • boys basketball

In his first season in the program, the sophomore point guard scored 44 points in the Eagles’ first two games. He scored 27 in the Eagles’ season-opening 72-66 victory over Randolph and 17 in the Eagles loss to Simley on Saturday.

Mya Moore

Orono • girls basketball

The 5-11 senior guard surpassed 2,000 points for her career when she scored 32 points in the Spartans’ 69-56 victory Saturday over DeLaSalle at Hamline. The Creighton commit is averaging 26.3 points per game.

Samantha Voll

Monticello • girls basketball

In her fifth season as a starter for the Magic, the 5-10 senior guard scored 34 points to help the Magic outlast Chanhassen 84-81 in overtime on Saturday. She became the second girls basketball player in school history — joining Grace Sawatzke — to score 2,000 points in her career.

Nominate an athlete: Want to nominate a student-athlete for Athletes of the Week consideration? Email us at varsity@startribune.com.

Comment

About the Author

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See More

More From StribVarsity

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide boys hockey ranking

Boys Hockey

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls hockey ranking

Girls Hockey

Comments