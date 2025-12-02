Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet seven whose accomplishments made us look

Lily Lauer

Bemidji • girls hockey

In her first season as the Lumberjacks’ goalie, the junior has been a big contributor.

Last week, Lauer stopped 64 of 65 shots in two victories as the Lumberjacks improved to 7-0. She had 37 saves in the Lumberjacks’ 2-0 victory over Warroad on Nov. 25 and then had 27 in a 3-1 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Nov. 29.

“Lily has been a tremendous addition with her attitude, character, commitment and compete-level,” Lumberjacks coach Michael Johnson said. “She never takes a minute off in practice and competes to win in every drill or small-area game. She is technically sound and very efficient in the net. She rose to a new level in our Warroad game and took it upon herself to make sure her team would secure the victory.

“She had many quality saves and had outstanding rebound control throughout the game. She continued her elite level of play by shutting out Benilde through the first 46 minutes before a screened shot finally snuck through. Lily is an extremely humble young lady who is an absolute joy to be around.”

In seven starts, Lauer, who has a .955 save percentage, has allowed just seven goals and has allowed more than one just once — in the Lumberjacks’ 8-2 victory over East Grand Forks in the season opener.

Walker Andersen

New Prague • boys hockey

The junior led the state with nine goals scored through Saturday’s games. Andersen had two goals and an assist in a 7-5 victory over Owatonna on Nov. 25 and two goals and an assist in a 6-1 victory at Waseca on Saturday to help the Trojans start the season with a 3-0-1 record.