Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet seven high achievers

Angie Cody

Holy Family • girls hockey

Angie Cody, just a sophomore, is no stranger to clutch plays in her young hockey career.

As a freshman, Cody’s empty-net goal sealed the victory in the state quarterfinals against Moorhead last season. The Fire ended up finishing in third place in their first ever Class 2A state tournament appearance.

In a matchup of the top two teams in girls hockey this season, Cody buried a game-winner for the No. 2-ranked Fire with 6:41 left in overtime in Saturday’s 3-2 victory against No. 1-ranked Hill-Murray. It was their eighth straight win.

“Angie is a competitor. She works tirelessly at her game and continues to get better,” Holy Family girls hockey coach Randy Koeppl said. “She has an extremely bright future ahead of her on the ice and is also a 4.0 student. A very well rounded person that we’re fortunate to have at Holy Family.”

Dre Collins

Richfield • boys basketball

Richfield graduated its all-time leading scorer, C.J. Armstrong. He’s now at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D.

That left the door wide open for junior Dre Collins to step into a major role this year.