Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet seven high achievers

Tyson, a 2023 graduate, finished as a 1,000-point scorer. Kale started the season as Henning’s all-time leading scorer with 1,795 points — and he seems to be taking his game to an even higher level.
The youngest Misegades, who signed with Southwest Minnesota State last month, had a huge triple-double last week with 49 points on 18-for-26 shooting, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in an 86-57 win against Lake Park-Audubon. He followed that up with 36 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and six steals in an 86-26 win over Bertha-Hewitt.
“Kale has always been the hardest worker in our gym,” Randy Misegades said. “When your best player is your hardest worker, it sets the tone for the entire program. Kale has put up some incredible offensive numbers, but he’s even better on the defensive end of floor. Kale is a 4.0 student and a role model for all the kids in our school and youth program. It’s been a joy to be his coach and his dad.”
Zeke Olson
Wabasso • wrestling
Three Wabasso wrestlers picked up career milestones last week in a win at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, but senior Zeke Olson topped the list with his 100th victory at 172 pounds.
Olson was a football player when Wabasso coach Cole Cooreman first tried to convince him to try wrestling.
