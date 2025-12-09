Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet seven high achievers

Angie Cody, Dre Collins, Wyatt Gerbracht, NyahSymone Britt, Kale Misegades, Zeke Olson and Tori Oehrlein were honored for their week’s work.

Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Clockwise from top left: Tori Oehrlein (Crosby-Ironton, girls basketball), Angie Cody (Holy Family, girls hockey), Dre Collins (Richfield, boys basketball), NyahSymone Britt (Hopkins, gymnastics), Wyatt Gerbracht (Bagley/Fosston, boys hockey), Zeke Olson (Wabasso, wrestling), Kale Misegades (Henning, boys basketball) (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Angie Cody

Holy Family • girls hockey

Angie Cody, just a sophomore, is no stranger to clutch plays in her young hockey career.

As a freshman, Cody’s empty-net goal sealed the victory in the state quarterfinals against Moorhead last season. The Fire ended up finishing in third place in their first ever Class 2A state tournament appearance.

In a matchup of the top two teams in girls hockey this season, Cody buried a game-winner for the No. 2-ranked Fire with 6:41 left in overtime in Saturday’s 3-2 victory against No. 1-ranked Hill-Murray. It was their eighth straight win.

“Angie is a competitor. She works tirelessly at her game and continues to get better,” Holy Family girls hockey coach Randy Koeppl said. “She has an extremely bright future ahead of her on the ice and is also a 4.0 student. A very well rounded person that we’re fortunate to have at Holy Family.”

Dre Collins

Richfield • boys basketball

Richfield graduated its all-time leading scorer, C.J. Armstrong. He’s now at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D.

That left the door wide open for junior Dre Collins to step into a major role this year.

Collins, at 6-5, is averaging 26 points per game during his team’s 3-0 start, which included 29 points in a 95-70 win over Champlin Park and 25 points in a 78-70 win against Benilde-St. Margaret’s last week.

The Spartans aren’t a one-man show. They feature top returners Tyrece Hagler and Adin Inda and impact transfers Gideon Horne and Waleed Muhammad.

But Collins’ leadership and emergence as one of the state’s top scorers gives Richfield a chance to surpass last season’s 23 wins, head coach Omar McMillan said.

“We at Richfield have witnessed Mr. Collins grow into a phenomenal on and off-the-court leader,” McMillan said. “He is one of our leadership team members for the Richfield boys basketball program. In this position, he advocates for himself and his teammates and collaborates directly with each member of the coaching staff. Dre is one of the key pieces that keeps this group of young men in tact.”

Wyatt Gerbracht

Bagley/Fosston • boys hockey

Wyatt Gerbracht’s the G.O.A.T.

That’s not comparing him to NHL greats Wayne Gretzky or Sidney Crosby. It’s a team award given to the player of the game, which Gerbracht earned for the first time last week for Bagley/Fosston.

The 6-2, 180-pound junior forward scored his first varsity hat trick to go along with two assists in a 12-1 win over Lake of the Woods.

Gerbracht, who through Tuesday had 10 goals and 10 assists this season, scored six goals and added seven assists to help the Flyers improve to 5-0, including victories against Wadena-Deer Creek and Ely.

“He’s a great student athlete,” Bagley/Fosston hockey coach Andrew Floyd said. “He works hard on and off the ice, and he is very coachable and respectful. He’s a great teammate. He was our leading scorer, offensive player of the year for Bagley and all conference for the Northwest Conference last year.”

NyahSymone Britt

Hopkins • gymnastics

A member of the Hopkins’ varsity squad since the eighth grade, Britt has been one of the most successful gymnasts in the state in her career.

In the Class 2A state vault competition, Britt has been runner-up and third-place in back-to-back seasons.

Last season, Hopkins won the section title for the third straight year with Britt winning the vault, floor exercise and all-around titles.

With a state championship in mind as a senior, Britt led Hopkins over Maple Grove last week while winning the all-around championship with a score of 36.575.

Kale Misegades

Henning • boys basketball

Henning coach Randy Misegades feels blessed to have coached two of his sons in the boys basketball program over the last several years.

“It’s been fun,” Misegades said. “The gym has been a special place for our family.”

Tyson, a 2023 graduate, finished as a 1,000-point scorer. Kale started the season as Henning’s all-time leading scorer with 1,795 points — and he seems to be taking his game to an even higher level.

The youngest Misegades, who signed with Southwest Minnesota State last month, had a huge triple-double last week with 49 points on 18-for-26 shooting, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in an 86-57 win against Lake Park-Audubon. He followed that up with 36 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and six steals in an 86-26 win over Bertha-Hewitt.

“Kale has always been the hardest worker in our gym,” Randy Misegades said. “When your best player is your hardest worker, it sets the tone for the entire program. Kale has put up some incredible offensive numbers, but he’s even better on the defensive end of floor. Kale is a 4.0 student and a role model for all the kids in our school and youth program. It’s been a joy to be his coach and his dad.”

Zeke Olson

Wabasso • wrestling

Three Wabasso wrestlers picked up career milestones last week in a win at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, but senior Zeke Olson topped the list with his 100th victory at 172 pounds.

Olson was a football player when Wabasso coach Cole Cooreman first tried to convince him to try wrestling.

Picking up the sport and developing his skills in high school turned Olson into a force on the mat.

“It took a little convincing to try something new, but he took to it almost right away,” Cooreman said. “He has a trip to the state tournament on his resume and is looking to add to that, as well as a few more milestones as he navigates through his senior season.”

Tori Oehrlein

Crosby-Ironton • girls basketball

What more could future Gophers women’s basketball player Tori Oehrlein accomplish individually in her high school career entering this season?

Well, there was that 1,000 career assists milestone.

On Thursday, the 5-11 senior got three assists within the first three minutes in an 87-32 win against Mora to get to that mark.

Oehrlein joins Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway as the second player in Minnesota girls basketball history to reach the 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists career milestone. She did that with a 40-point triple-double.

That was after Oehrlein recorded her sixth career quadruple-double Dec. 2 with 33 points, 18 rebounds, 12 assists and 11 steals in a 98-30 win over Aitkin.

Nominate an athlete: Want to nominate a student-athlete for Athletes of the Week consideration? Email us at varsity@startribune.com.

About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

