Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven champions and champs in the making

Olive Carlson, Alaina Biebl, Adalynn Biegler, Lamari Brown, Logan Havermann, Griffin Mauer and Eduardo Wegener won their way onto the list.

The Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week are, clockwise from top left, Olive Carlson of Minneapolis, Alaina Biebl of Mounds Park Academy/St. Croix Prep, Adalynn Biegler of Monticello, Lamari Brown of Spring Lake Park, Logan Havermann of East Ridge, Griffin Mauer of Orono and Eduardo Wegener of Hills-Beaver Creek. (Provided)
By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Olive Carlson

Minneapolis • girls hockey

Coming off a freshman season in which she led the Minneapolis co-op team with 18 goals, Carlson opened her sophomore season with a flourish.

A forward, she had six goals and an assist in a 13-1 victory over Northern Tier in the season opener Nov. 11. Four days later, Carlson’s goal with six seconds remaining in the third period tied the scored in an eventual 3-3 tie with St. Paul/Two Rivers.

“Olive is a player any coach hopes to have,” Minneapolis coach Tom Helvick said. “She works very hard, plays smart and consistently demonstrates her leadership on and off the ice. She cares about the details and strives to improve every day, not only for herself, but leading by example and raising the bar for the team. She has a knack for reading the situation and choosing the best option, whether it is taking the shot, passing the puck or protecting the puck.”

Through Saturday’s games, Carlson was tied for third in the state with seven goals.

“While her offensive success is documented on the scoresheet,” Helvick said, “she is excellent defensively and is very difficult to play against. She is relentless in blocking passing lanes and steering the play to better areas of the ice for us. Everyone appreciates her attitude, leadership, teamsmanship and hard work.”

Alaina Biebl

Mounds Park Academy/St. Croix Prep • girls swimming

The senior defended her state title in the 100 backstroke and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay as Mounds Park Academy/St. Croix Prep finished fifth in the Class 1A state meet with 135 points. Biebl, who will swim at Colorado State, also finished third in the 100 backstroke.

Adalynn Biegler

Monticello • girls swimming

The junior won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly and swam a leg on two winning relays (200 freestyle and 400 freestyle) to help the Magic win their first Class 1A state title. Biegler won the 200 freestyle in a state record time of 1 minute, 46.93 seconds. She had set a Class 1A meet record of 1:47.36 in the preliminaries.

Lamari Brown

Spring Lake Park • football

The senior rushed for 139 yards and two key touchdowns in Spring Lake Park’s 39-23 victory over St. Thomas Academy in the Class 5A semifinals.

His 11-yard TD run got the Panthers within two points, 14-12, in the second quarter, and his 5-yard TD — the Panthers’ third touchdown in a seven-minute span — gave the Panthers a 31-17 lead. He has rushed for 1,136 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns this season.

“Lamari has had a tremendous season and career at Spring Lake Park. Over 1,000 yards rushing for a second consecutive season,” Panthers coach John Stewart said. “He is a complete back — powerful, great vision and speed. In our semifinal game he made some dynamic plays. Any time he touches the ball big things can happen.”

Logan Havermann

East Ridge • girls swimming

The junior defended her state titles in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke at the Class 2A state meet. She also swam a leg on the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay — each finished fourth — as the Raptors finished sixth in the team standings with 115 points.

Griffin Mauer

Orono • football

Orono trailed by seven in overtime when Mauer, a senior, threw a 10-yard TD pass to Simon Vinton and a two-point conversion, made longer than usual by a penalty, to Lincoln Stinar to lift the Spartans to a 15-14 victory over Marshall in the Class 4A semifinals.

“Griffin stepped up throughout the game to make plays and keep our offense on track,” Orono coach Joe McPherson said. “Going into overtime I felt great about Griffin’s ability to lead our team to victory. His scramble on the touchdown pass signifies what Griffin has been about all season — when the pressure mounts, he finds a way to win. Then he has to do it again when we have to convert a two-point play from the 18-yard line. He dropped back and threw a perfect pass in the back of the end zone to win the game. An amazing young man and great leader for Orono football."

Mauer has passed for 1,430 yards and 16 TDs with just two interceptions and rushed for 598 yards and 10 TDs this season.

“Griffin has been a leader for this team since the first day of summer workouts,” McPherson said. “He has grown as a football player but more importantly as a man throughout the year. The first couple of games had some big learning opportunities for Griff, but he kept working and growing. He continued to push our team to get better each week, and after our loss to Delano in Week 7, he and the other captains took it upon themselves to make sure the rest of the team knew what we had to do to make this a special playoff run.”

Eduardo Wegener

Hills-Beaver Creek • football

The senior rushed for 162 yards — including a 69-yard TD run — and had six tackles in the Patriots’ 30-14 victory over Fertile-Beltrami in the Nine-Player semifinals. The touchdown came less than a minute after Fertile-Beltrami had pulled within 16-14.

“Eduardo had a great game on the ground vs. Fertile Beltrami,” Patriots coach Rex Metzger said. “He ran physical and downhill all game and really helped us establish our run game early in that game. Eduardo is a captain on our football team and he just loves playing the game and brings a lot to both our offense and defense with his speed and versatility.”

Wegener has rushed for 773 yards (averaging 7.1 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns this season. As a linebacker, he has 29 solo tackles, three quarterback sacks and has scored two defensive touchdowns.

Nominate an athlete: Want to nominate a student-athlete for Athletes of the Week consideration? Email us at varsity@startribune.com.

