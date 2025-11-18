Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven champions and champs in the making

Olive Carlson

Minneapolis • girls hockey

Coming off a freshman season in which she led the Minneapolis co-op team with 18 goals, Carlson opened her sophomore season with a flourish.

A forward, she had six goals and an assist in a 13-1 victory over Northern Tier in the season opener Nov. 11. Four days later, Carlson’s goal with six seconds remaining in the third period tied the scored in an eventual 3-3 tie with St. Paul/Two Rivers.

“Olive is a player any coach hopes to have,” Minneapolis coach Tom Helvick said. “She works very hard, plays smart and consistently demonstrates her leadership on and off the ice. She cares about the details and strives to improve every day, not only for herself, but leading by example and raising the bar for the team. She has a knack for reading the situation and choosing the best option, whether it is taking the shot, passing the puck or protecting the puck.”

Through Saturday’s games, Carlson was tied for third in the state with seven goals.

“While her offensive success is documented on the scoresheet,” Helvick said, “she is excellent defensively and is very difficult to play against. She is relentless in blocking passing lanes and steering the play to better areas of the ice for us. Everyone appreciates her attitude, leadership, teamsmanship and hard work.”

Alaina Biebl

Mounds Park Academy/St. Croix Prep • girls swimming

The senior defended her state title in the 100 backstroke and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay as Mounds Park Academy/St. Croix Prep finished fifth in the Class 1A state meet with 135 points. Biebl, who will swim at Colorado State, also finished third in the 100 backstroke.