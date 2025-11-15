Spring Lake Park sends a message to the doubters with upset of St. Thomas Academy

The Spring Lake Park football team really started to believe this could be a special year after it won its homecoming game in September against Armstrong for the first time since last making the state tournament in 2019.

At that point, the Panthers were 6-0 midway through the schedule after back-to-back four-win seasons. They hadn’t had a winning season since 2022.

“We felt disrespected because past years hadn’t gone our way,” senior defensive back Marcus Snyder said. “We had this chip on our shoulder, and it stayed throughout the season.”

A program that hadn’t experienced winning at this level in nearly a decade, Spring Lake Park pulled off the first big upset of the state semifinals Friday with a 39-23 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium over St. Thomas Academy, the No. 1 team in Class 5A since September.

The Panthers (12-0) are going to their first Prep Bowl since finishing runner-up to Elk River in 2016. They won the program’s only state title in Class A in 1991.

Junior quarterback Nolan Roach led the team’s 400-yard day on the ground with 190 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a 44-yard scoring run to end any Cadets comeback hopes late in the fourth quarter.

“We knew we were better than four wins last year,” Roach said. “That just kept us hungry this offseason and allowed us to come with a different kind of intensity this year.”