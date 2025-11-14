Edina rallied from a three-touchdown first-half deficit to defeat Minnetonka 42-41 in a Class 6A football semifinal Thursday night that was a cornucopia of offensive firepower but was clinched by a defensive play.

With senior running back Caleb Francois knifing through the Edina defense seemingly at will in the first half, Minnetonka built a 28-7 lead and looked unstoppable. Francois, always fast, looked like he was reaching another gear as he burned up the U.S. Bank Stadium turf for 180 yards and three touchdowns before halftime.

Few outside of Minnetonka’s coaches knew he was playing with a hip injury. On a long run in the second quarter, Francois intentionally ran out of bounds rather than follow his customary path to the end zone. That was a harbinger of things to come for the Skippers.

Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image 1/12

“I’ve been having problems with my hip all season,” Francois confirmed.

Edina started to build momentum in the second quarter. After the Hornets finally forced a Minnetonka punt, running back Chase Bjorgaard pulled out the “Boogie Show.” That’s the name Edina uses for a halfback pass. Bjorgaard threw a 46-yard gem to receiver Sammy Stephenson, moving the ball to the Minnetonka 7. Two plays later, Bjorgaard trotted into the end zone from 2 yards out, cutting Minnetonka’s lead to 28-14.

Francois fumbled on the Skippers’ next possession, giving the ball back to Edina at the Minnetonka 46-yard line. Hornets quarterback Mason West hit Jabari Strader for a 19-yard touchdown, making it 28-21 at halftime.

“I feel like we stole momentum,” Edina coach Jason Potts said. “Once we stole momentum, our defense hung in there and did a really great job.”