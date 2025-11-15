They started out as rivals, 30 kids spread out across a handful of teams in the Spring Lake Park football association. They played against each other for third-grade bragging rights.

“Our coaches came together and said, ‘You guys, stop fighting, you’re going to play together one day,’ ” Lamari Brown said. “It took us a while to get there, but we’re here now.”

Those 30 kids are now high school seniors living out their childhood dream together as a brotherhood. The Spring Lake Park Panthers are headed to the Prep Bowl.

Led by their core of seniors, the Panthers rode a punishing running game, swarming defense and aggressive coaching decisions to advance to the Class 5A championship game with a 39-23 victory over St. Thomas Academy on Friday in a battle of undefeated teams at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Spring Lake Park will face the winner of Saturday night’s semifinal between Elk River and Chanhassen.

The Panthers won four games last season. Now they are 12-0 and stand one victory away from claiming the second football state title in school history.

“We knew we were better than four wins,” quarterback Nolan Roach said. “We lost some games we definitely should not have lost, and that just kept us hungry this offseason and allowed us to play with a different kind of intensity.”