Reusse: Grand Rapids recovered two onside kicks and didn’t win? Blame the ghosts of Mantorville.

Mantorville has not ducked from its reputation as the “most haunted” village in Minnesota. A share of this is based on the fact that its fine dining place, the Hubbell House, has operated as a bar and then a restaurant in the same three-story building on Main Street since 1856.

Troy Dunken, a radio veteran at KROC-FM in nearby Rochester, recently offered a piece for the station’s website with Hubbell workers telling tales of ghostly events at the restaurant.

Normally, I would dismiss this as promotional material for Dunken and the Hubbell House, except for this:

More than six decades ago, in my first summer out of high school, I was employed for several weeks as a go-fer for a surveyor. The tasks were simple enough even for the unhandiest young man in the human world:

Hold either the measuring stake or the plumb bob steady for him to make readings.

And our biggest job that summer? Enter every house in Mantorville, go down some wobbly stairs and take ceiling-to-floor measurements throughout the basement.

The village leaders had to be doing something with citywide plumbing, although I’m not sure of having asked.

I was too busy wondering “what’s that?” as unexpected sounds were heard, or peripheral vision caught movement from critters that disappeared magically in these ancient basements.