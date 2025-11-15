Skip to main content
Adalynn Biegler breaks record, helps Monticello win 1A girls swimming and diving title

Adalynn Biegler improved her 200 freestyle state mark and also won the 100 butterfly and participated on two winning relays.

Adalynn Biegler of Monticello smiles as she exits the pool after winning the girls 200 freestyle at the swimming and diving state meet in Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Monticello’s first triumph Saturday came via state record. Junior Adalynn Biegler beat her own record in the 200 freestyle, finishing in 1 minute, 46.93 seconds in the second event of the Class 1A girls swimming and diving state meet.

“I just set the meet off to a really good start,” Biegler said. “I’m really proud of all my races today.”

Biegler set the tone for Monticello’s first girls swimming and diving team championship at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota. Monticello, which took third last year, won with 227 points, beating past champion Visitation (210 points) and last year’s winner, Orono (180).

“It’s surreal,” said Monticello coach Stacy Biegler, who is Adalynn’s mother. “We did our work on Friday that we needed to, and Thursday, and they put us in such a good position. They held their times and places or moved up.”

Monticello won four events, including both of its relays (200 freestyle and 400 freestyle), and two individual swims from Biegler, the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly (53.48). The Magic scored points in five of eight individual events and had two divers place in the top eight.

“I’m just so overwhelmed with happiness,” Adalynn Biegler said. “It’s just an amazing feeling.”

Biegler, junior Scarlet Urick, junior Elsie Farnsworth and senior Ella Vagle made up the winning relay teams for Monticello.

Orono finished second to Monticello in two relays. Orono senior Graycin Andreen swam the anchor leg on both relays, and she finished second to Biegler in the 200 freestyle (1:50.63), an event Andreen won last year, and 100 butterfly (56.03).

Visitation, winner of 10 of the past 12 team titles, took an early lead in the meet. The Blazers placed second in the opening 200 medley relay, freshman Iris Povolny took third in the 200 freestyle and later fourth in the 500 freestyle, and junior Merry Miller won the 200 individual medley (2:05.94). But Monticello led the rest of the way after the fifth event, diving.

Alaina Biebl goes back-to-back in 100 backstroke

Senior Alaina Biebl, swimming for the Mounds Park Academy, St. Croix Preparatory Academy, Gentry Academy Blue Wave, defended her 100 backstroke championship (56.73). She also took third in the 200 individual medley (2:07.47) and swam the first leg of the winning 200 medley relay.

Biebl, who will swim at Colorado State, fulfilled her goal of winning back-to-back backstroke titles. But she was also excited about the winning relay.

“That was our goal all season, to win the medley relay,” Biebl said. “Really happy with how that turned out.”

Chloe Aarness wins diving title

Hastings junior Chloe Aarness secured the Class 1A diving state title with 465.40 points over second-place Bailey Monette, a junior from Westonka Holy Family, (446.80 points).

State meet records

Minnesota all-time and Class 1A record: 200 freestyle, 1:46.93, Adalynn Biegler (Monticello). Previous state record: 1:47.33 in 2016 by Carly Quast (Wayzata). Previous Class 1A record: 1:47.36 on Nov. 14, 2025, by Biegler.

Minnesota all-time and Class 1A record: 100 freestyle, 49.17, Adalynn Biegler (Monticello), in the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay. Previous state record in 100 freestyle: 49.20 in 2024 by Biegler.

HEATHER RULE, for The Minnesota Star Tribune

