Monticello’s first triumph Saturday came via state record. Junior Adalynn Biegler beat her own record in the 200 freestyle, finishing in 1 minute, 46.93 seconds in the second event of the Class 1A girls swimming and diving state meet.

“I just set the meet off to a really good start,” Biegler said. “I’m really proud of all my races today.”

Biegler set the tone for Monticello’s first girls swimming and diving team championship at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota. Monticello, which took third last year, won with 227 points, beating past champion Visitation (210 points) and last year’s winner, Orono (180).

“It’s surreal,” said Monticello coach Stacy Biegler, who is Adalynn’s mother. “We did our work on Friday that we needed to, and Thursday, and they put us in such a good position. They held their times and places or moved up.”

Monticello won four events, including both of its relays (200 freestyle and 400 freestyle), and two individual swims from Biegler, the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly (53.48). The Magic scored points in five of eight individual events and had two divers place in the top eight.

“I’m just so overwhelmed with happiness,” Adalynn Biegler said. “It’s just an amazing feeling.”

Biegler, junior Scarlet Urick, junior Elsie Farnsworth and senior Ella Vagle made up the winning relay teams for Monticello.

Orono finished second to Monticello in two relays. Orono senior Graycin Andreen swam the anchor leg on both relays, and she finished second to Biegler in the 200 freestyle (1:50.63), an event Andreen won last year, and 100 butterfly (56.03).