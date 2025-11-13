Not long after graduating from Southwest Minnesota State in 1975, Brian Luke received a phone call from the Stillwater school district. It was looking for a swim coach who could start immediately.

Luke, who had been an all-conference swimmer and national qualifier for three seasons at Southwest Minnesota State, accepted the job and started the following week. Fifty years later, he is still coaching the girls and boys swimming teams at Stillwater.

This week, Luke will conclude his 50th season as the Ponies girls coach as he has each of the previous 49 seasons — at the girls swimming and diving state meet. Stillwater advanced eight individuals and all three relay teams this year.

There’s a shared timeline in place.

This year’s meet, which begins Thursday at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, is the 50th anniversary of the first MSHSL-sponsored state meet. The first state meet was Nov. 21-22, 1975, and was held at Hamline University in St. Paul. Minnetonka won.

Luke coached the Ponies to a 20th-place finish at the first state meet, in 1975. “We had one swimmer, Sue Sherman, score 15 points in the 50 and 100 breaststrokes,” Luke said.

Since that first meet, Luke has coached the Ponies, who have won 26 consecutive Class 2A, Section 4 titles, to four state titles. They were fourth at last year’s Class 2A state meet.

“Winning four state titles is a cool memory,” said Luke, who was elected to the MSHSL Hall of Fame in 2022. “But I’ve just enjoyed spending time with great kids who put forth their best every day.”