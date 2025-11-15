November 15, 2025 at 6:23 AM

Results of the girls swimming and diving state championship meet Saturday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center:

CLASS 2A

Individual events

• 200 medley relay: Stillwater, 1:45.42; Edina, 1:46.61; Minnetonka, 1:47.08; Champlin Park, 1:47.09; East Ridge, 1:48.02; Shakopee, 1:48.12; Lakeville North, 1:48.28, Rochester Mayo, 1:48.53.

• 200 freestyle: Results are not available

• 200 IM: Results are not available

• 50 freestyle: McCarthy, Edina, 22.52; Marcott, Apple Valley, 22.96; Wilkey, Minnetonka, 22.99; Paczosa, Stillwater, 23.33; Hultgren, Lakeville North, 23.59; Nguyen-Ingalsbe, Edina, 23.78; Fadlalla, Robbinsdale Armstrong, 23.98; Graham, Minnetonka, 24.00.

• Diving: Mouyenga, Wayzata, 490.70; Landry, Maple Grove; 408.80; Ulanoski, Minnetonka, 389.25; Gustafson, Two Rivers, 377.15; Muir, Edina, 365.40; Friberg, Minnetonka, 360.85; Karel, Mounds View, 352.65; Love, Minnetonka; 351.00.

• 100 butterfly: Ogren, Rochester John Marshall, 53.52; Clemon, Lakeville South, 55.83; Sentyrz, Shakopee, 55.86; Blixt, Rochester Century, 55.91. Hultgren, Lakeville North, 56.57; Mahoney, Stillwater, 57.32; Norsted, Champlin Park, 57.33. Madeline Gau, Rochester Mayo 57.41.

• 100 freestyle: McCarthy, Edina, 49.32; Wilkey, Minnetonka, 50.73; Tippie, Shakopee, 50.77; Paczosa, Stillwater, 50.82; Ogren, Rochester John Marshall, 51.08; Kukowski Gonzalez, Minnetonka, 51.86; Fadlalla, Robbinsdale Armstrong, 51.93; Graham, Minnetonka, 52.76.