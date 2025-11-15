Skip to main content
Results from the 2025 girls swimming and diving state meet

Results for both classes from the girls swimming and diving state championship meet Saturday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

Merry Miller, right, of Visitation smiles with her medal after winning the 200 yard individual medley in the Class 1A girls swimming and diving finals Saturday at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE • anthony.souffle@startribune.com (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Results of the girls swimming and diving state championship meet Saturday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center:

CLASS 2A

Individual events

• 200 medley relay: Stillwater, 1:45.42; Edina, 1:46.61; Minnetonka, 1:47.08; Champlin Park, 1:47.09; East Ridge, 1:48.02; Shakopee, 1:48.12; Lakeville North, 1:48.28, Rochester Mayo, 1:48.53.

• 200 freestyle: Results are not available

• 200 IM: Results are not available

• 50 freestyle: McCarthy, Edina, 22.52; Marcott, Apple Valley, 22.96; Wilkey, Minnetonka, 22.99; Paczosa, Stillwater, 23.33; Hultgren, Lakeville North, 23.59; Nguyen-Ingalsbe, Edina, 23.78; Fadlalla, Robbinsdale Armstrong, 23.98; Graham, Minnetonka, 24.00.

• Diving: Mouyenga, Wayzata, 490.70; Landry, Maple Grove; 408.80; Ulanoski, Minnetonka, 389.25; Gustafson, Two Rivers, 377.15; Muir, Edina, 365.40; Friberg, Minnetonka, 360.85; Karel, Mounds View, 352.65; Love, Minnetonka; 351.00.

• 100 butterfly: Ogren, Rochester John Marshall, 53.52; Clemon, Lakeville South, 55.83; Sentyrz, Shakopee, 55.86; Blixt, Rochester Century, 55.91. Hultgren, Lakeville North, 56.57; Mahoney, Stillwater, 57.32; Norsted, Champlin Park, 57.33. Madeline Gau, Rochester Mayo 57.41.

• 100 freestyle: McCarthy, Edina, 49.32; Wilkey, Minnetonka, 50.73; Tippie, Shakopee, 50.77; Paczosa, Stillwater, 50.82; Ogren, Rochester John Marshall, 51.08; Kukowski Gonzalez, Minnetonka, 51.86; Fadlalla, Robbinsdale Armstrong, 51.93; Graham, Minnetonka, 52.76.

• 500 freestyle: Bina, Mounds View, 4:55.44; Cameron, Minnetonka, 4:57.14; Malinski, Edina, 4:58.30; Jennen, Rosemount, 5:04.02; George, Rosemount, 5:06.77; Hintz, Lakeville South, 5:06.83; Sisson, Eastview, 5:07.71, Peterson, Edina, 5:22.67.

• 200 freestyle relay: Minnetonka (Wilkey, Cameron, Graham, Kukowski Gonzalez), 1:34.61; Edina, 1:35.41; Wayzata, 1:37.28; Rochester Century, 1:37.96; Chanhassen, 1:38.08; Rosemount, 1:38.48; Rochester John Marshall, 1:38.54; Shakopee, 1:38.69.

• 100 backstroke: Simmons, Edina, 54.57; Marcott, Apple Valley, 54.85; Killelea, Minnetonka, 55.71; Roberts, Eden Prairie, 56.62; Norsted, Champlin Park, 56.70; Christianson, Stillwater, 56.77; Hughes, Edina, 57.63; Weingarten, Rochester Mayo, 58.61.

• 100 breaststroke: Havermann, East Ridge, 1:03.67; Mathiason, Stillwater, 1:04.27; Nilius, Forest Lake, 1:04.65; Blixt, Rochester Century, 1:04.91; Nguyen-Ingalsbe, Edina, 1:05.03; Serres, Stillwater, 1:05.48, Francois, Shakopee, 1:05.52; Gergen, Farmington, 1:05.66.

• 400 freestyle relay: Edina, 3:31.84; Minnetonka, 3:32.77; Wayzata, 3:32.77; Stillwater, 3:33.04; East Ridge, 3:33.99; Lakeville North, 3:34.87; Lakeville South, 3:34.91; Farmington, 3:36.70.

CLASS 1A

Teams

Monticello 227, Visitation 210, Orono 180, Westonka/Holy Family 154, Mounds Park Academy/St. Croix Prep/Gentry Academy 135, Delano 107, Sauk Rapids Rice 102, St. Cloud Tech 93, Breck 88

Blake 81, Mahtomedi 72, Becker 71, Rocori 68, Hastings 62, Foley 58, Melrose Area 53, Park Rapids 48, Sartell-St. Stephen 44, St. Cloud Apollo 43

Benilde-St Margaret’s 39, St Paul Como Park 37, Mankato East 33, Austin 31, Tri-City United 27, Milaca 24, Two Harbors 21, Winona/Cotter 21, St Anthony Village 19, Morris-Minnewaska 19

Fergus Falls 17, Chisago Lakes 16, Northfield 15, Simley 15, Mankato West 14, Montevideo 13, Watertown-Mayer 12, Hibbing 9, Marshall 7, Faribault 6, Bloomington Kennedy 6, Rock Ridge 6, Sauk Centre 6, Detroit Lakes 6

Hutchinson 4, Red Wing 3, Princeton 2, Hill-Murray 1

Individual events

• 200 medley relay: Mounds Park Academy (Biebl, Muyres, Anderson, MacDonald), 1:47.70; Visitation, 1:48.62; Sauk Rapids-Rice, 1:49.20; Westonka, 1:50.64; Rocori, 1:50.64; St. Cloud Tech, 1:51.12; Blake, 1:51.94; Sartell, 1:53.26.

• 200 freestyle: Biegler, Monticello, 1:46.93; Andreen, Orono, 1:50.63; Povolny, Visitation, 1:53.26; Hendricks, Westonka, 1:53.59; Schottler, Orono, 1:54.76; Farnswort, Monticello, 1:55.69; Imholte, Two Harbors, 1:56.29; Mork, Becker, 1:56.75.

• 200 IM: Miller, Visitation, 2:05.94; Westling, St. Cloud Apollo, 2:06.16; Biebl, Mounds Park Academy, 2:07.47; Kovalenko, Hastings, 2:10.20; Walz, Sauk Rapids-Rice, 2:10.81; Berg, Orono, 2:11.52; Urick, Monticello, 2:11.68; Mork, Becker, 2:12.00.

• 50 freestyle: Lueck, St. Paul Como Park, 23.52; Georges, Delano, 23.58; Schueller, Park Rapids, 23.83; Schmiesing, Tri-City United, 23.84; Ristau, Delano, 24.05; Vagle, Monticello, 24.17; Willenbring, Rocori, 24.21; Tesch, Milaca, 24.43;

• Diving: Aarness, Hastings, 465.40; Monette, Westonka, 446.80; Schwieter, Monticello, 404.60; Johnson, Westonka, 369.10; Graning, Becker, 357.55; O’Malley, Montevideo, 349.50; Bockoven, Milaca, 343.70; Zigan, Monticello, 342.65.

• 100 butterfly: Biegler, Monticello, 53.48; Andreen, Orono, 56.03; Anderson, Mounds Park Academy, 58.01; Rudowsky 12 Benilde, 58.42; Urick, Monticello, 58.43; Mullen, Visitation, 58.62; Berg, Orono, 58.96, Kovalenko, Hastings, 59.09.

• 100 freestyle: Westling, St. Cloud Apollo, 52.00; Lueck, St. Paul Como Park, 52.17; Georges, Delano, 52.38; Vagle, Monticello, 52.58; Schueller, Park Rapids, 52.67; Farnsworth, Monticello, 52.90; Schmiesing, Tri-City United, 52.93; Ristau, Delano, 53.37.

• 500 freestyle: Rudowsky, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 5:00.84; Mork, Becker, 5:05.86; Hendricks, Westonka, 5:07.54; Povolny, Visitation, 5:07.89; MacDonald, Mounds Park Academy, 5:12.17; Schottler, Orono, 5:13.66; Arntson, Chisago Lakes, 5:13.79; Cole, St. Cloud Tech, 5:19.05.

• 200 freestyle relay: Monticello (Biegler, Urick, Farnsworth, Vagle), 1:34.55; Orono, 1:37.93; Breck, 1:38.19; Foley, 1:38.39; Mahtomedi, 1:39.27; Delano, 1:39.53; Sauk Rapids-Rice, 1:40.47; Visitation, 1:40.57.

• 100 backstroke: Biebl, Mounds Park Academy, 56.73; Martin, St. Anthony, 57.51; Greenman, Austin, 57.53; Doolittle, Simley, 58.06; Ruoff, Melrose, 58.25; Cierzan, Visitation, 58.34; Willenbring, Rocori, 58.60; Francis, Orono, 58.89.

• 100 breaststroke: Walz, Sauk Rapids-Rice, 1:03.90; Miller, Visitation, 1:03.94; Stadtherr, Morris/Minnewaska, 1:05.50; Williams, Winona, 1:05.85; Mork, Becker, 1:06.77; Muyres, Mounds Park Academy, 1:06.99; Gustin, St. Cloud Tech, 1:07.30; Dongoske, Westonka, 1:07.75

• 400 freestyle relay: Monticello (Biegler, Urick, Farnsworth, Vagle) 3:29.08; Orono, 3:33.33; Visitation, 3:34.96; Westonka, 3:36.41; Blake, 3:37.64; Mahtomedi, 3:38.42; Breck, 3:38.97; Delano, 3:39.11.

