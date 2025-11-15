• 200 IM: Miller, Visitation, 2:05.94; Westling, St. Cloud Apollo, 2:06.16; Biebl, Mounds Park Academy, 2:07.47; Kovalenko, Hastings, 2:10.20; Walz, Sauk Rapids-Rice, 2:10.81; Berg, Orono, 2:11.52; Urick, Monticello, 2:11.68; Mork, Becker, 2:12.00.
• 50 freestyle: Lueck, St. Paul Como Park, 23.52; Georges, Delano, 23.58; Schueller, Park Rapids, 23.83; Schmiesing, Tri-City United, 23.84; Ristau, Delano, 24.05; Vagle, Monticello, 24.17; Willenbring, Rocori, 24.21; Tesch, Milaca, 24.43;
• Diving: Aarness, Hastings, 465.40; Monette, Westonka, 446.80; Schwieter, Monticello, 404.60; Johnson, Westonka, 369.10; Graning, Becker, 357.55; O’Malley, Montevideo, 349.50; Bockoven, Milaca, 343.70; Zigan, Monticello, 342.65.
• 100 butterfly: Biegler, Monticello, 53.48; Andreen, Orono, 56.03; Anderson, Mounds Park Academy, 58.01; Rudowsky 12 Benilde, 58.42; Urick, Monticello, 58.43; Mullen, Visitation, 58.62; Berg, Orono, 58.96, Kovalenko, Hastings, 59.09.
• 100 freestyle: Westling, St. Cloud Apollo, 52.00; Lueck, St. Paul Como Park, 52.17; Georges, Delano, 52.38; Vagle, Monticello, 52.58; Schueller, Park Rapids, 52.67; Farnsworth, Monticello, 52.90; Schmiesing, Tri-City United, 52.93; Ristau, Delano, 53.37.
• 500 freestyle: Rudowsky, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 5:00.84; Mork, Becker, 5:05.86; Hendricks, Westonka, 5:07.54; Povolny, Visitation, 5:07.89; MacDonald, Mounds Park Academy, 5:12.17; Schottler, Orono, 5:13.66; Arntson, Chisago Lakes, 5:13.79; Cole, St. Cloud Tech, 5:19.05.
