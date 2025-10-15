Monticello swimmer Adalynn Biegler commits to Tennessee

One of Minnesota’s best high school athletes has decided where she will compete at the college level.

Monticello junior swimmer Adalynn Biegler this week announced she will swim for the University of Tennessee.

“I am extremely blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Tennessee!” Biegler wrote on Instagram.

As a sophomore last year, Biegler broke two swimming state records and was named the Star Tribune’s 2024 All-Minnesota Girls Swimmer of the Year.

Click the video box to hear from Adalynn Biegler. Note: If the video is not showing, please refresh the page.

In the varsity offseason, Biegler set personal bests in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.27 seconds and the 100 free with a time of 48.57. Those marks broke her state record times of 22.38 and 49.20 seconds.

Tennessee’s women’s swimming and diving team finished fifth at the NCAA Championships last year.

“I wanted to thank all of my family, friends and coaches for the endless support that helped me through this process,” Biegler wrote. “A huge thank you to coach Matt Kredich, Sarah, Ashley, and the rest of the Tennessee coaching staff for giving me this incredible opportunity! I can’t wait to be a Lady Vol! GO VOLS!!!”