Nearly 40 years after receiving a degree in biochemistry from the University of Texas, Kirsten Wengler Burton received a phone message from her alma mater saying it had questions about her academic record.

Wondering what could have come up so long after she received her diploma, she called back the next day.

Wengler Burton was connected to Chris del Conte, Texas’ vice president and athletics director, who informed her of the real reason for the call: She was going to be inducted into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor.

“I was really surprised,” said Wengler Burton, who lives in Wayzata. “I was taken aback and beyond honored.”

Her collegiate honor was a surprise. Her success was not.

Before she became Kirsten Wengler Burton, she was Kirsten Wengler, dominant Minnesota high school swimmer. She won eight individual state championships, and her school, Hopkins Lindbergh, won two state titles, in 1978 and 1979. Between her freshman and senior years, she never lost an individual race and the Flyers never lost a dual meet. She was the first to earn six letters in one sport in school history.

She was coached there by Elmer Luke, who is in the Hall of Fame of just about every school or association he touched. Luke died in 2015.

Wengler Burton acknowledges his contribution to her success.