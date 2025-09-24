Monticello swimmer Adalynn Biegler blazing to new speeds following record season

The name Adalynn Biegler now holds two spots in the Minnesota State High School League’s record books. As a sophomore in 2024 she broke two swimming state records, and now the junior at Monticello is looking to make even more of a splash.

“I swim all year round,” Biegler said. “I’ve been working on my sprinting, I’m opening up and just [working on] my underwater strength.”

Her hard work has already paid off. In the varsity offseason Biegler, the 2024 All-Minnesota Girls Swimmer of the Year, set personal bests in both the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.27 seconds, and the 100 free with a time of 48.57. Those marks broke her state record times of 22.38 and 49.20 seconds.

“I’m super excited. With everything I accomplished last year, I just want to accomplish more this year,” Biegler said. “I’ve just been working really hard, and I’m super excited for what the season has to bring.”

She has her sights set on defending her state titles and breaking her own records, all while staying focused on perhaps her biggest goal yet: qualifying for the Olympic trials in 2028.

“That has always been a goal of mine,” she said. “It was a goal last year, but I missed it by just .02. It’s always a goal of mine and I’m hoping to be there in three years.”

Despite Biegler missing the qualifying mark by a narrow margin, Stacy Biegler, Adalynn’s mom and head coach of Monticello’s girls swimmers, said her daughter didn’t let that keep her down.

“She came back stronger and more resilient and focused, so she’s not letting that disappoint her. She’s just refocusing her goals,” Stacy Biegler said.