How Lakeville South emerged from a loaded field of top teams at the Eagle Invite

Lakeville South coach Steve Willingham didn’t have to motivate his players for Saturday’s rematch against Marshall in the Eagle Invitational semifinals.

The Cougars suffered their first loss of the season earlier this month against the Tigers in a matchup of the No. 1 teams in Class 4A and 3A, respectively.

Lakeville South trailed by six points in the first set Saturday, then pulled off a comeback in the set and took control of the match.

“That was a big deal,” Willingham said. “They are a big-time team playing really well.”

That momentum carried over to the Cougars sweeping host Apple Valley for their first Eagle Invitational championship since 2018.

Previously undefeated Marshall, the No. 1 team in the Strib Varsity Minnesota Top 25 last week, finished third.

Seven teams in the Class 4A coaches top-10 rankings played in the Apple Valley tourney Friday and Saturday: Lakeville South, Lakeville North, Eagan, East Ridge, Champlin Park, Stillwater and Prior Lake.

“It’s a pretty prestigious tournament just to even be in the finals,” Willingham said. “Super excited about our performance. We had to battle really hard.”