Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage
Subscribe

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls volleyball ranking

Marshall, Chanhassen and the Lakeville schools, all teams that have been No. 1 in their class this season, hold the top four spots.

Setter Brooke Gillingham and her Marshall teammates hold the No. 1 ranking in the Minnesota Top 25. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The top four teams in the latest Minnesota Top 25 girls volleyball ranking all know what it’s like to be seen as the best in their class.

Marshall in Class 3A and Chanhassen in 4A are at the top of the coaches polls this week. Lakeville North and Lakeville South both had their moment in the No. 1 spot in Class 4A this season.

There could be an opportunity for considerable movement at the top of the next rankings.

Six of the top 10 teams in this week’s Top 25 are playing in the Eagle Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Apple Valley, including Marshall, Lakeville South and Lakeville North.

Minnesota Top 25, Week 4

1. Marshall (13-0) Previous rank: 1

The Tigers will now be the hunted entering the 16-team Eagle Invitational, which includes some of the top teams in the metro, on Friday and Saturday.

2. Chanhassen (9-2) Previous rank: 2

The Storm moved up to No. 1 in Class 4A in the coaches rankings after beating Lakeville North.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Lakeville North (11-1) Previous rank: 3

The Panthers have lost only to Chanhassen this season, but they responded with four straight victories.

4. Lakeville South (9-2). Previous rank: 6

Related Coverage

The Cougars regrouped after back-to-back losses with four straight wins, including vs. ranked opponents Stillwater, Eagan and Prior Lake.

5. Eagan (8-2). Previous rank: 5

The Wildcats have beaten everyone on their schedule but East Ridge and Lakeville South.

6. Delano (13-1) Previous rank: 7

The Tigers won six straight matches, including a top-10 win against Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse Challenge Saturday.

7. East Ridge (8-3) Previous rank: 4

The Raptors ended their four-match win streak with a loss to Champlin Park last week and fell to rival Stillwater on Tuesday.

8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (14-2) Previous rank: 8

The Red Knights, who are led by sophomore Avery Minor, have lost only to Delano and Lakeville South this season.

9. Maple Grove (13-3) Previous rank: 9

Maple Grove is one of the hottest teams in the state, with nine straight wins after losing two in a row in early September.

10. Champlin Park (9-2) Previous rank: 11

The Rebels have won seven straight matches since losing to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.

11. Stewartville (12-2) Previous rank: 10

The Tigers’ seven-match win streak ended last week with a loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s, but they got back on a winning track Tuesday.

12. Hawley (10-0) Previous rank: 16

Defending Class 2A champion Nuggets won their Hawley Booster Invitational on Saturday, dropping one set in five matches.

13. Centennial (9-4) Previous rank: 17

The Cougars won five of their last six matches last week in the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse Showcase, including avenging a loss to Stillwater.

14. Cretin-Derham Hall (9-1) Previous rank: 18

The Raiders lost for the first time this season in the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse Showcase last week against Stewartville, but they bounced back vs. Roseville.

15. Prior Lake (7-5) Previous rank: 15

The Lakers ended a three-match losing streak with wins vs. Armstrong and Rosemount.

16. Monticello (10-4) Previous rank: unranked

The Magic started the season with three straight losses, but they won 10 straight matches before falling last week in three sets to Maple Grove.

17. Stillwater (6-5) Previous rank: 16

All five of the Ponies’ losses came against teams ranked higher in the state polls, and they have quality wins vs. Centennial, Roseville and East Ridge.

18. Rogers (10-3) Previous rank: 14

The Royals lost for the first time last week, dropping three in a row in the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse Showcase.

19. Sauk-Rapids Rice (11-1) Previous rank: 19

The Storm’s one loss this season was to Monticello in the championship game of their tournament in early September.

20. Mayer Lutheran (9-3) Previous rank: 22

The defending Class 1A champion Crusaders won their fifth straight match with Tuesday’s sweep against Southwest Christian.

21. Southwest Christian (6-5) Previous rank: 15

The Stars lost only to Mayer Lutheran and East Ridge in their past five matches and also defeated Roseville.

22. Roseville (6-3) Previous rank: 13

The Raiders have lost three of their past four matches, to Monticello, Stillwater and Cretin-Derham Hall.

23. Wayzata (8-4) Previous: 21

The Trojans have won three straight matches since falling to Delano in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in early September.

24. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (10-4) Previous rank: 24

RTR’s only losses in the past 12 matches were to Chanhassen and Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

25. Minneota (9-2) Previous rank: 25

The Class 1A runner-up has won four straight matches, one vs. Chaska, since falling to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.

Comment

About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Girls Volleyball

Minnesota high school girls volleyball state poll: Week 3

Girls Volleyball

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls volleyball ranking

Girls Volleyball

Comments