Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls volleyball ranking

The top four teams in the latest Minnesota Top 25 girls volleyball ranking all know what it’s like to be seen as the best in their class.

Marshall in Class 3A and Chanhassen in 4A are at the top of the coaches polls this week. Lakeville North and Lakeville South both had their moment in the No. 1 spot in Class 4A this season.

There could be an opportunity for considerable movement at the top of the next rankings.

Six of the top 10 teams in this week’s Top 25 are playing in the Eagle Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Apple Valley, including Marshall, Lakeville South and Lakeville North.

Minnesota Top 25, Week 4

1. Marshall (13-0) Previous rank: 1

The Tigers will now be the hunted entering the 16-team Eagle Invitational, which includes some of the top teams in the metro, on Friday and Saturday.

2. Chanhassen (9-2) Previous rank: 2

The Storm moved up to No. 1 in Class 4A in the coaches rankings after beating Lakeville North.