WADENA, Minn. – The storms that rumbled through town early in the morning were long gone by the time the Wadena-Deer Creek football team arrived for its home opener.

The conditions that greeted players were darn near perfect. Blue skies, 70 degrees, the smell of hamburgers and grilled onions wafting in the breeze, pep band warming up, fans pouring into the stadium.

Coach Kyle Petermeier surveyed the scene Friday night as his players knelt in the end zone moments before kickoff.

“Take this in,” he said. “It’s a beautiful night for football. This is what it’s about. Have fun and enjoy it.”

The Wolverines didn’t need a reminder to savor every second of this night after having that time-of-their-lives togetherness pulled away prematurely last season.

The school canceled the final two games last fall as injuries piled up, leaving a roster already thin on upperclassmen in a precarious position. Everyone agreed with the decision, knowing it would be unfair and potentially unsafe to ask freshmen not yet ready for varsity to finish out the season.

“After getting over our own egos of forfeiting,” Petermeier said, “it was a pretty easy decision.”

The roster remains light on upperclassmen again this season, but the Wolverines are back on the field. They’ve picked themselves up, proudly. That’s what Wadena does.