Week 3 of the 2025 Minnesota high school football season is complete. Here’s a look at three more games that proved interesting, and follow these links to see other moments you missed:

Eden Prairie 40, Edina 19

Eden Prairie won both halves of a Class 6A football clash Friday against Edina. The Eagles won the second half by a lot.

Eagles coach Mike Grant is pretty sure why.

“We wore them down in the second half,” he said. “Their running back [Chase Bjorgaard] had to play defense. Their big offensive tackle was out of the game late, I don’t know why. We just wore them down.”

Eden Prairie, ranked 12th in the Strib Varsity Minnesota Top 25 and eighth in Class 6A, scored 19 points after halftime and gave up none. The Hornets are ranked fourth in the Minnesota Top 25 and in Class 6A.

Gavin Walden ran for a touchdown in the third quarter, while Windlan Hall had a TD run and Jackson Bakkum threw a touchdown pass to Braden Minta in the fourth quarter for Eden Prairie.

The Eagles (2-1) led 14-0 after one quarter on a touchdown run by Justice Bates and a Bakkum TD pass to Walden.

The Hornets answered in the second quarter with Sammy Stephenson’s touchdown reception from Mason West and a TD run by Bjorgaard, but a missed extra-point attempt on the second touchdown kept the Eagles in front by a point.