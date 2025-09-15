Skip to main content
High school football Week 3: Strib Varsity takes one last look at Friday night

Eden Prairie overpowered Edina, Kasson-Mantorville made extra points matter in ending Stewartville’s streak and Shakopee turned away Stillwater.

Minnetonka defensive lineman Landen Noon (70) works to get to Moorhead running back Taye Reich in the first quarter of the Skippers' 47-21 victory Friday over Moorhead. It was a matchup of two of the top five teams in the Class 6A rankings. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Week 3 of the 2025 Minnesota high school football season is complete. Here’s a look at three more games that proved interesting, and follow these links to see other moments you missed:

Eden Prairie 40, Edina 19

Eden Prairie won both halves of a Class 6A football clash Friday against Edina. The Eagles won the second half by a lot.

Eagles coach Mike Grant is pretty sure why.

“We wore them down in the second half,” he said. “Their running back [Chase Bjorgaard] had to play defense. Their big offensive tackle was out of the game late, I don’t know why. We just wore them down.”

Eden Prairie, ranked 12th in the Strib Varsity Minnesota Top 25 and eighth in Class 6A, scored 19 points after halftime and gave up none. The Hornets are ranked fourth in the Minnesota Top 25 and in Class 6A.

Gavin Walden ran for a touchdown in the third quarter, while Windlan Hall had a TD run and Jackson Bakkum threw a touchdown pass to Braden Minta in the fourth quarter for Eden Prairie.

The Eagles (2-1) led 14-0 after one quarter on a touchdown run by Justice Bates and a Bakkum TD pass to Walden.

The Hornets answered in the second quarter with Sammy Stephenson’s touchdown reception from Mason West and a TD run by Bjorgaard, but a missed extra-point attempt on the second touchdown kept the Eagles in front by a point.

“We had to tip our hats to the plays they made,” Grant said about the first Edina touchdown. “You had to admire [West’s] throw. We had good coverage. [Stephenson] made a tremendous catch.”

Owen Konrad gave Eden Prairie some breathing room with a 41-yard touchdown run with 2:40 left in the first half. The Hornets (2-1) cut the deficit to two points on a touchdown pass from West to Jabari Strader with 59 seconds left in the first half.

“[Edina has] a potent offense,” Grant said. “You have to keep up with them. They are a really good team. We were able to keep momentum going into halftime.”

There’s no letup for either team, thanks to the Metro West district schedule. Edina takes on Maple Grove, No. 1 in the Minnesota Top 25 and Class 6A, on Friday. Eden Prairie’s next opponent is St. Michael-Albertville, then Minnetonka, No. 2 in both rankings. Five Metro West teams — Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Edina, Eden Prairie and Moorhead (sixth) — are ranked in Class 6A’s top 10.

“Almost every game in our district is state semifinal- or championship-caliber,” Grant said.

Kasson-Mantorville 21, Stewartville 18

Extra-point attempts made the difference for Kasson-Mantorville in a Class 4A top-five matchup against host Stewartville. The No. 5 Komets made all three kicks they tried while stopping all three two-point tries by the No. 3 Tigers.

The KoMets ended Stewartville’s winning streak at 30 games. The Tigers went 14-0 and won the state title the past two seasons; they last lost in the 2022 Class 4A quarterfinals, to Hutchinson.

Kicker Miles Bungum made the most of his opportunities to give the Komets a boost. He is a former soccer player who made the switch to football a few years ago.

“Our kicking coach is working with him on his consistency,” Kasson-Mantorville coach Joel Swanson said. “We are confident to have him go out there any time we are in his range.

“They scored first and went for two. If they made it, maybe we would have had to go for it. So, getting that stop allowed us to kick it and have a lead. We could just keep sending him out there.”

The KoMets (3-0) scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to build a nine-point lead heading into the fourth.

Grady Babcock threw a touchdown pass to Camryn Tottingham and ran for another and Parker Richards scored a TD for the KoMets.

The Tigers (2-1) had a pair of one-score leads in the second quarter on Vince Wellik touchdown passes to Brody Buckmeier and Nolan Light. Malik Abdi added a fourth-quarter touchdown run. Abdi is averaging 157 rushing yards per game.

Shakopee 49, Stillwater 28

Shakopee’s Judah Forsberg ran for a touchdown every time he ran Friday.

Forsberg carried three times, all in the first half, and scored on runs of 13, 1 and 37 yards. He also made a 38-yard reception for the Sabers, ranked third in the Minnesota Top 25 and in Class 6A. Stillwater is 15th in the Top 25.

“He is a heck of an athlete,” Shakopee coach Ray Betton said. “Last year, he was our starting quarterback. Now he plays cornerback and slot back. He can also play receiver. He was able to show what he can do.”

The Sabers (3-0) scored on all six of their offensive possessions to take a 42-7 lead into halftime. All of Forsberg’s touchdowns came in that half, along with TD runs by Chris Peris and Jake Courts and a TD pass to Quinn Schriever.

Courts threw a second touchdown pass to Schriever in the third quarter. It was helpful because the Ponies (1-2) were building momentum.

After Stillwater’s Jack Runk threw a touchdown pass to Carter Zollar in the first quarter, Runk ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Emilio Rosario-Matias in the third quarter. Rosario-Matias also ran for a fourth-quarter score.

“We have 16 kids that did not play last year,” Betton said. “Each week they’re learning lessons. I like that it is happening early in the year. When they see this again, we won’t have to say much. They just know there [is still a half left] to play.”

Joseph Taye ran for 156 yards for the Sabers.

