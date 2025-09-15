The Tigers (2-1) had a pair of one-score leads in the second quarter on Vince Wellik touchdown passes to Brody Buckmeier and Nolan Light. Malik Abdi added a fourth-quarter touchdown run. Abdi is averaging 157 rushing yards per game.
Shakopee 49, Stillwater 28
Shakopee’s Judah Forsberg ran for a touchdown every time he ran Friday.
Forsberg carried three times, all in the first half, and scored on runs of 13, 1 and 37 yards. He also made a 38-yard reception for the Sabers, ranked third in the Minnesota Top 25 and in Class 6A. Stillwater is 15th in the Top 25.
“He is a heck of an athlete,” Shakopee coach Ray Betton said. “Last year, he was our starting quarterback. Now he plays cornerback and slot back. He can also play receiver. He was able to show what he can do.”
The Sabers (3-0) scored on all six of their offensive possessions to take a 42-7 lead into halftime. All of Forsberg’s touchdowns came in that half, along with TD runs by Chris Peris and Jake Courts and a TD pass to Quinn Schriever.
Courts threw a second touchdown pass to Schriever in the third quarter. It was helpful because the Ponies (1-2) were building momentum.
