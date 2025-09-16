Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Let’s recognize big weeks by seven standouts

Reese Drake, Jacob Oliver, Luci Chastey, Zack Shatek, Conner Lund, Lucy Paczosa and Sean Fries produced top accomplishments.

The Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week are, clockwise from top left: Jacob Oliver of St. Cloud Cathedral, Reese Drake of Marshall, Luci Chastey of Duluth Denfeld, Zack Shatek of Hastings, Conner Lund of Warroad, Lucy Paczosa of Stillwater and Sean Fries of Minnetonka. (Provided)
By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Reese Drake

Marshall • girls volleyball

Marshall has been the talk of Minnesota high school girls volleyball since knocking off Lakeville South, then the No. 1 team in Class 4A, to win the 32-team Southwest Minnesota Challenge.

A Class 3A power, Marshall is led by senior outside hitter Reese Drake.

“We’re pretty fortunate,” Marshall coach Dan Westby said. “We’ve got eight seniors on this team, and Reese is one of our most experienced players. She’s been in the last two state championship [games] and has been a six-rotation player for us for three years. She really has a good all-around game.”

Drake has committed to Southwest Minnesota State, where she will team with her sister, Kennedy, who is a sophomore libero for the Mustangs.

“Southwest has done a good job in recent years,” Westby said. “They’ve been at or near the top of the conference, so they’ve got a lot of good things going out there.”

Marshall does, too. The Tigers are 13-0 heading into Thursday’s matchup at New Ulm.

Jacob Oliver

St. Cloud Cathedral • boys soccer

Oliver became the fifth player in Minnesota boys high school soccer history to reach the 100-goal mark for his career. The senior attacking midfielder has one more chance to lead the Crusaders to their first state championship after back-to-back third-place finishes.

Oliver remains uncommitted for college but is drawing a lot of interest.

“I’ve enjoyed coaching Jacob the last four years,” Crusaders coach Alex Hess said. “… He’s fully bought into our process with a smile on his face like he’s done his entire career.”

Luci Chastey

Duluth Denfeld • girls soccer

Hunters coach Leah Hamm calls Chastey “one of the smartest soccer players I’ve ever coached.”

“She knows more about some of the detailed ins and outs of the game than I do,” he said.

Chastey’s father, Barry, is the men’s soccer coach at St. Scholastica, and she is a senior attacking midfielder for the Hunters. She has 11 goals and nine assists for a 6-1 team whose only loss came against Roseville. She has yet to make a college commitment.

Zack Shatek

Hastings • football

The junior running back has been one of the top players in the state, rushing for 768 yards and nine touchdowns on 87 carries through three games.

This despite being the focal point for opposing defenses with every game plan. On Sept. 5, he set a school record with 376 rushing yards against Bloomington Jefferson.

“Zack is so dynamic and elusive that it is very difficult for defenders to square him up on contact,” Hastings coach Dana Strain said. “He also has breakaway speed, so if he is able to get into space, he has the ability to take it to the house every time he touches the ball. Beyond that, Zack has a great work ethic and he is fiercely competitive.”

Conner Lund

Warroad • football

Lund is taking over games as a sophomore. On Friday, he rushed 24 times for 155 yards and three touchdowns, while making 17 tackles on defense, including five for a loss and three sacks.

Lund, who also plays hockey, had a similar performance Sept. 5 against Hawley, rushing for 160 yards with a touchdown. Defensively that game, he had 14 tackles, three for a loss, with three passes defended and a 45-yard pick-six.

“Conner is a physical and punishing player on both sides of the football,” Warroad coach Brandon Barker said. “He has a natural feel and understanding of the game that most young players don’t show. He’s a leader who motivates his teammates’ level of play and intensity.”

Lucy Paczosa

Stillwater • girls swimming

The junior standout won the 50-yard freestyle (24.05 seconds), the 100 free (52.75) and swam a leg on the winning 200 freestyle relay at the Maroon and Gold Invite on Saturday. The performance helped Stillwater win the Gold Division at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

“Lucy has been an excellent swimmer and teammate for Stillwater … for five years,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “She is a dedicated athlete who understands the commitment needed to maximize her talent. She is a treat to coach.”

Sean Fries

Minnetonka • boys cross-country

Committed to Stanford, Fries is the state’s top returning boys cross-country runner from last season and performing like it. He won the St. Olaf Showcase on Aug. 28 with a blistering time of 14 minutes, 56 seconds in the 5,000 meters. He will compete Saturday in the Roy Griak Invitational in Falcon Heights.

“Sean is a great athlete but even a better person and friend,” Minnetonka assistant coach Jacob Peterson said. “He was involved in First Mates, which is like a senior leader for incoming freshman to help them get ready for high school.

“He has amazing dedication to his running — day in, day out — but what sets him apart from others is he’s always team-first.”

Nominate an athlete: Want to nominate a student-athlete for Athletes of the Week consideration? Email us at varsity@startribune.com.

