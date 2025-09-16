Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Let’s recognize big weeks by seven standouts
Reese Drake, Jacob Oliver, Luci Chastey, Zack Shatek, Conner Lund, Lucy Paczosa and Sean Fries produced top accomplishments.
Related Coverage
About the Author
Joe Christensen
Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter
Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.See More
Comments