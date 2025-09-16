Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Let’s recognize big weeks by seven standouts

Reese Drake

Marshall • girls volleyball

Marshall has been the talk of Minnesota high school girls volleyball since knocking off Lakeville South, then the No. 1 team in Class 4A, to win the 32-team Southwest Minnesota Challenge.

A Class 3A power, Marshall is led by senior outside hitter Reese Drake.

“We’re pretty fortunate,” Marshall coach Dan Westby said. “We’ve got eight seniors on this team, and Reese is one of our most experienced players. She’s been in the last two state championship [games] and has been a six-rotation player for us for three years. She really has a good all-around game.”

Drake has committed to Southwest Minnesota State, where she will team with her sister, Kennedy, who is a sophomore libero for the Mustangs.

“Southwest has done a good job in recent years,” Westby said. “They’ve been at or near the top of the conference, so they’ve got a lot of good things going out there.”

Marshall does, too. The Tigers are 13-0 heading into Thursday’s matchup at New Ulm.

Jacob Oliver

St. Cloud Cathedral • boys soccer