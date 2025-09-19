Streaming Tuesday: Belle Plaine vs. Southwest Christian in big volleyball match

Since 2019, Southwest Christian and Belle Plaine have faced each other in the section tournament, and the winning team has made the state tournament.

Fans can watch a rematch of last year’s Class 2A, Section 2 championship and a potential preview of this year’s tournament when Southwest Christian (6-5) hosts Belle Plaine (4-2) on Tuesday. The match will stream live at 7 p.m. here.

In the section final last year, Southwest Christian swept to advance to the state tournament, where it lost to Hawley in the final. The Stars also got the state tournament berth in 2023, when they won 3-1 in the section semifinals, and in 2021, when they won 3-0 in the section semifinals.

Belle Plaine, which also made state in 2018 without facing Southwest Christian in the section tournament, won 3-1 in the subsection championship in 2022 and 3-2 in the section semifinals in 2019. The Tigers’ 13 total state tournament appearances include a Class 2A title in 2015.

Southwest Christian, which has reached state six times and was the 2013 Class 1A champion, was ranked No. 2 in Class 2A in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Sept. 14. Belle Plaine was ranked No. 7.

Strib Varsity’s Marcus Fuller has the Stars at No. 21 in his Minnesota Top 25.