Minnesota high school girls volleyball state poll: Week 3

The names are mostly the same, but the girls volleyball state rankings are very different this week.

The class with the most shakeup was Class 4A, with the top two teams swapping spots among the changes. Chanhassen leapfrogged Lakeville North to No. 1, and Lakeville South moved ahead of East Ridge for the third spot. Maple Grove jumped over Eagan for fifth. Only Prior Lake stayed in its spot in the ranking at eighth. Champlin Park climbed from No. 10 to No. 7.

The top two teams in the other three classes remained the same.

Centennial in Class 4A and Princeton in Class 3A join their respective top-10s after being unranked last week.

The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association conducts the statewide poll. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Sept. 21.

Class 4A

1. Chanhassen (9-2) Previous poll: No. 2

2. Lakeville North (10-1) Previous poll: No. 1

3. Lakeville South (7-2) Previous poll: No. 4