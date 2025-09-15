Skip to main content
Minnesota high school girls volleyball state poll: Week 3

The Class 4A teams are doing their weekly shuffle. Chanhassen is the new No. 1, ahead of Lakeville North and Lakeville South.

Chanhassen is the new No. 1 in Class 4A, ahead of Lakeville North and Lakeville South, while the No. 1 teams in 3A, 2A and 1A remained the same.
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The names are mostly the same, but the girls volleyball state rankings are very different this week.

The class with the most shakeup was Class 4A, with the top two teams swapping spots among the changes. Chanhassen leapfrogged Lakeville North to No. 1, and Lakeville South moved ahead of East Ridge for the third spot. Maple Grove jumped over Eagan for fifth. Only Prior Lake stayed in its spot in the ranking at eighth. Champlin Park climbed from No. 10 to No. 7.

The top two teams in the other three classes remained the same.

Centennial in Class 4A and Princeton in Class 3A join their respective top-10s after being unranked last week.

The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association conducts the statewide poll. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Sept. 21.

Class 4A

1. Chanhassen (9-2) Previous poll: No. 2

2. Lakeville North (10-1) Previous poll: No. 1

3. Lakeville South (7-2) Previous poll: No. 4

4. East Ridge (8-2) Previous poll: No. 3

5. Maple Grove (12-3) Previous poll: 6

6. Eagan (7-2) Previous poll: 5

7. Champlin Park (8-2) Previous poll: 10

8. Prior Lake (7-4) Previous poll: 8

9. Stillwater (5-5) Previous poll: 7

10. Centennial (9-4) Previous poll: not ranked

Class 3A

1. Marshall (12-0) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Delano (13-1) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (14-2) Previous poll: No. 3

4. Stewartville (11-2) Previous poll: No. 4

5. Sauk Rapids-Rice (10-1) Previous poll: No. 6

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (8-1) Previous poll: No. 7

7. Holy Angels (8-2) Previous poll: No. 9

8. Willmar (6-5) Previous poll: No. 8

9. Annandale (10-3) Previous poll: No. 10

T10. Byron (6-5) Previous poll: No. 5

T10. Princeton (9-0) Previous poll: not ranked

Class 2A

1. Hawley (8-0) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Southwest Christian (6-4) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Caledonia (10-1) Previous poll: No. 6

4. Rush City (10-0) Previous poll: No. 4

5. Chatfield (7-4) Previous poll: No. 3

6. Jackson County Central (8-2) Previous poll: No. 7

7. Belle Plaine (3-2) Previous poll: No. 5

8. Albany (10-2) Previous poll: No. 9

9. Winona Cotter (9-2) Previous poll: No. 8

10. Sauk Centre (10-3) Previous poll: No. 10

Class 1A

1. Minneota (8-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Mayer Lutheran (8-3) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (8-4) Previous poll: No. 3

4. Fillmore Central (8-2) Previous poll: No. T4

5. Mabel-Canton (14-0) Previous poll: No. T4

6. Canby (6-4) Previous poll: No. 6

7. MACCRAY (10-1) Previous poll: No. 9

8. Floodwood (9-1) Previous poll: No. 7

9. Ada-Borup-West (8-3) Previous poll: No. 8

10. Kittson County Central (7-3) Previous poll: No. 10

Comments