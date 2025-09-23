Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven whose achievements got them noticed

A senior running back, Thompson is the Raiders’ leading rusher. But he impacts more than that.
“He’s the heart and soul of our offense,” Raiders coach Kim Royston said. “He’s dynamic in every facet of offense, including pass protection, pass catching and obviously running the ball.”
That was on display as the Raiders rallied for a 34-23 victory over St. Louis Park on Friday. Thompson rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns and had four receptions for 70 yards.
The Raiders trailed 23-21 midway through the final quarter before Thompson scored two touchdowns — on a 2-yard run and a 9-yard run — in the final two minutes. The comeback gave the Raiders a 3-1 record.
Thompson has rushed for 499 yards in 57 carries (8.8 yards per carry) and scored eight touchdowns this season. He also has caught 12 passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns.
He rushed for a combined 344 yards in the Raiders’ victories over St. Paul Central and Bloomington Jefferson in Weeks 2 and 3.
Billy Cornett
Cretin-Derham Hall • boys soccer
Cornett, a senior, has contributed five goals and an assist for the unbeaten Raiders (7-0-3). His goal with four minutes remaining lifted the Raiders to a 1-0 victory over St. Paul Central on Saturday. Last season, Cornett had four goals and four assists and received second-team All-Class 3A honors from the coaches association.
The senior, ranked No. 2 in the Class 1A individual poll, won the Boys Gopher division at the Roy Griak Invitational. He finished the 5K race in 16 minutes, 32.1 seconds, and the Eagles finished sixth in the team standings. Dougherty was fifth at last year’s Class 1A state meet.
Kaela Haycraft
Prior Lake • girls swimming
The versatile junior, in her fifth season on the Lakers varsity, earns points in multiple events. In the Lakers’ dual-meet victory over Eagan on Sept. 16, she won the 200 freestyle and swam a leg on two winning relays, and two days later, against Farmington, she won the 50 and 500 freestyle races and swam on two winning relays. Earlier this month at the Maroon and Gold Invite, she finished second in the 200 individual medley with a season-best time of 2:14.11 as the Lakers won the meet’s Maroon Division.
Lauren Lansing
Farmington • girls cross-country
Lansing, a junior, won the Girls Maroon race at the Roy Griak Invitational on Saturday. Lansing finished the 5k race in 19:42.3 as the Tigers took second in the team standings with 142 points. Lansing is ranked 10th in the Class 3A individual poll.
Reese Majerus
Waconia • girls volleyball
Majerus, a sophomore outside hitter, helped the Wildcats start the season 12-5. She was named to the Class 4A all-tournament team at the Midwest Volleyball Showcase earlier this month. In a 2-1 victory over Eastview at the Showcase, she had 23 kills and a .475 attack percentage.
Alex Vellieux
Wayzata • girls soccer
The junior midfielder has made a steady contribution for the Trojans (10-0-2), the top-ranked team in Class 3A. In a recent three-game stretch, she had four goals and two assists. In the Trojans’ 3-2 victory over Minnetonka on Sept. 17, she had a goal and two assists.
