Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven whose achievements got them noticed

Ja’Dale Thompson

Cretin-Derham Hall • football

A senior running back, Thompson is the Raiders’ leading rusher. But he impacts more than that.

“He’s the heart and soul of our offense,” Raiders coach Kim Royston said. “He’s dynamic in every facet of offense, including pass protection, pass catching and obviously running the ball.”

That was on display as the Raiders rallied for a 34-23 victory over St. Louis Park on Friday. Thompson rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns and had four receptions for 70 yards.

The Raiders trailed 23-21 midway through the final quarter before Thompson scored two touchdowns — on a 2-yard run and a 9-yard run — in the final two minutes. The comeback gave the Raiders a 3-1 record.

Thompson has rushed for 499 yards in 57 carries (8.8 yards per carry) and scored eight touchdowns this season. He also has caught 12 passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns.

He rushed for a combined 344 yards in the Raiders’ victories over St. Paul Central and Bloomington Jefferson in Weeks 2 and 3.

Cretin-Derham Hall running back Ja'dale Thompson carries for a first down in an Aug. 29 game. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Billy Cornett

Cretin-Derham Hall • boys soccer