Roy Griak Invitational gets one final sendoff at Les Bolstad Golf Course

The 39th annual Roy Griak Invitational had a nostalgic feel Saturday, with some big performances by Minnesota’s top high school cross-country runners in what could be the event’s final appearance at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.

“I absolutely love this course; it’s my favorite meet,” said Wayzata senior Maddie Gullickson, who finished second out of 396 racers in the high school girls championship 5K. “Just the college atmosphere, having so many girls from around the country. It’s awesome.”

The University of Minnesota announced in June that it was selling the 141-acre Bolstad property for financial reasons. The plan is to finish this golf season — and the Nov. 1 state cross-country meet — and then not re-open next year.

The Gophers are exploring alternative sites for the Griak Invitational, a high school/college event named for the late Roy Griak, who coached Gophers cross-country and track and field teams from 1963 to ’96.

“There’s so much history that’s happened at this meet,” said Minnetonka’s Sean Fries, who won the high school boys championship 5K. “It’s obviously really sad to see it go away. Hopefully, they’re able to continue running the meet at a different golf course or a different site. But it just made this one even more special.”

Sean Fries finishes first in the boys high school championship 5K on Saturday at the Roy Griak Invitational in Falcon Heights.

Like Gullickson, Minnetonka’s Fries has memories of the Griak dating back to early high school.

“When I was a freshman, I was kind of lost out there in the mass of humanity trying to just figure out where I was in kind of relation to the start and finish line,” Fries said. “But I’ve definitely gotten to know kind of where the toughest parts are. That definitely helped me today.”

If all goes according to plan, Fries and Gullickson will get one more chance to race at Bolstad — with each looking for their first individual state title.