Minnesota high school boys cross-country top-10 poll: Week 4

Big moves in Class 3A by Rosemount, Minnetonka and Blaine mark the latest list.

Sean Fries of Minnetonka, shown winning the Class 3A 3,200 in June, is ranked first in Class 3A cross-country this fall. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Wayzata in Class 3A, Perham in 2A and Redwood Valley in 1A held the No. 1 positions in boys cross-country team rankings released Monday for the week of Sept. 14.

In Class 3A, Rosemount rose from ninth to second and Minnetonka from seventh to third. Blaine entered the top 10 at No. 4.

Other new teams in their classes’ top 10 are Southwest Christian and Big Lake in Class 2A and the Northwest Nighthawks (a collection of homeschooled students) and Litchfield in Class 1A.

The individual top 10 remained unchanged in the top three spots of each class. Minnetonka’s Sean Fries (3A), Marshall’s Samuel Deutz (2A) and Winona Cotter/Hope Academy’s Eric Semling (1A) lead.

The rankings are produced weekly by the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association.

Class 3A

Teams

1. Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Rosemount. Previous poll: No. 9

3. Minnetonka. Previous poll: No. 7

4. Blaine. Previous poll: not ranked

5. Minneapolis Washburn. Previous poll: No. 6

6. Two Rivers. Previous poll: No. 2

7. Eastview. Previous poll: No. 5

8. Roseville. Previous poll: No. 4

9. Mounds View. Previous poll: No. 10

10. Stillwater. Previous poll: No. 3

Individuals

1. Sean Fries, Minnetonka. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Owen Stuwe, Shakopee. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Sander Ohe, Edina. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Lucas Capistrant, Maple Grove. Previous poll: No. 5

5. Connor Heltemes, Chanhassen. Previous poll: No. 7

6. Zakariya Mohamed, Champlin Park. Previous poll: No. 4

7. Liam Merrel, Burnsville. Previous poll: not ranked

8. Tyler Flippen, Andover. Previous poll: No. 6

9. Thomas McVay, Minneapolis Washburn. Previous poll: not ranked

10. Jack Douglas, St. Paul Highland Park. Previous poll: No. 8

Class 2A

Teams

1. Perham. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Orono. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Blake. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Becker. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Rockford. Previous poll: No. 8

6. Minneapolis Southwest. Previous poll: No. 5

7. Southwest Christian. Previous poll: not ranked

8. Belle Plaine. Previous poll: No. 6

9. Delano. Previous poll: No. 10

10. Big Lake. Previous poll: not ranked

Individuals

1. Samuel Deutz, Marshall. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Gabe Hallen, Orono. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Charlie Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Kelton Koepp, Belle Plaine. Previous poll: not ranked

5. Connor Malecka, Detroit Lakes. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Emery Wirth, Annandale. Previous poll: No. 10

7. David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville. Previous poll: No. 4

8. Ryder Mold, St. Francis. Previous poll: No. 8

9. William Schwemm, Blake. Previous poll: No. 9

10. Matthew Jorgenson, Perham. Previous poll: No. 6

Class 1A

Teams

1. Redwood Valley. Previous poll: No. 5

2. Winona Cotter/Hope Academy. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston. Previous poll: No. 1

4. Nova Classical. Previous poll: No. 6

5. Heritage Christian Academy. Previous poll: 3

6. Northwest Nighthawks. Previous poll: not ranked

7. Sauk Centre. Previous poll: 7

8. Mounds Park Academy. Previous poll: 9

9. Litchfield. Previous poll: not ranked

10. Greenway/Nashwauk/Keewatin. Previous poll: 4

Individuals

1. Eric Semling, Winona Cotter/Hope Academy. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian Academy. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Rylan Littlefield, Winona Cotter/Hope Academy. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Tyler Robinson, Redwood Valley. Previous poll: not ranked

5. Clayton Salmon, Redwood Valley. Previous poll: No. 9

6. Judah Allen, Litchfield. Previous poll: not ranked

7. Brady Rach, Bertha-Hewitt. Previous poll: No. 4

8. Owen Winter, Dilworth-Gyndon-Felton. Previous poll: No. 6

9. Liam Caldwell, Math & Science Academy. Previous poll: No. 7

10. Soren Kelly, Mankato Loyola-St. Clair. Previous poll: No. 5

