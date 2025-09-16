Minnesota high school boys cross-country top-10 poll: Week 4

Wayzata in Class 3A, Perham in 2A and Redwood Valley in 1A held the No. 1 positions in boys cross-country team rankings released Monday for the week of Sept. 14.

In Class 3A, Rosemount rose from ninth to second and Minnetonka from seventh to third. Blaine entered the top 10 at No. 4.

Other new teams in their classes’ top 10 are Southwest Christian and Big Lake in Class 2A and the Northwest Nighthawks (a collection of homeschooled students) and Litchfield in Class 1A.

The individual top 10 remained unchanged in the top three spots of each class. Minnetonka’s Sean Fries (3A), Marshall’s Samuel Deutz (2A) and Winona Cotter/Hope Academy’s Eric Semling (1A) lead.

The rankings are produced weekly by the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association.

Class 3A

Teams

1. Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Rosemount. Previous poll: No. 9

3. Minnetonka. Previous poll: No. 7