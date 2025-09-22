Minnesota high school girls tennis top-10 polls

The Class 2A girls tennis rankings aren’t what they were. Much has changed since they were released Sept. 7.

In the poll released Sunday by the Minnesota High School Tennis Coaches Association, Mahtomedi is No. 1 after not showing up in the top 10 two weeks prior. Along with the Zephyrs, Holy Angels has joined the top 10. The Stars are in fifth place.

Blake, previously No. 1, has dropped to sixth. Only Rock Ridge remains where it was two weeks ago.

In the Class 2A individual poll, Holy Angels’ Elizabeth Payne moved up three spots to third and Perham/New York Mills’ Kaia Anderson advanced from 10th to seventh.

Class 3A and Class 1A were largely unchanged. Eastview entered the top 10 in Class 3A at No. 9; the top six spots remained the same. The first five spots of Class 1A stayed in place. Pine City entered the top 10 at sixth.

No movement came to the Class 3A and Class 1A individual rankings.

The coaches association will release the results of its next poll Oct. 5.

Class 3A

Teams

1. Rochester Mayo. Previous poll: No. 1