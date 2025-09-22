Skip to main content
Minnesota high school girls tennis top-10 polls

The latest list differs markedly from the previous one, especially in Class 2A, where Mahtomedi is No. 1 after not being ranked.

Malea Diehn is among three Rochester Mayo girls tennis players ranked in the top 10 of Class 3A. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Class 2A girls tennis rankings aren’t what they were. Much has changed since they were released Sept. 7.

In the poll released Sunday by the Minnesota High School Tennis Coaches Association, Mahtomedi is No. 1 after not showing up in the top 10 two weeks prior. Along with the Zephyrs, Holy Angels has joined the top 10. The Stars are in fifth place.

Blake, previously No. 1, has dropped to sixth. Only Rock Ridge remains where it was two weeks ago.

In the Class 2A individual poll, Holy Angels’ Elizabeth Payne moved up three spots to third and Perham/New York Mills’ Kaia Anderson advanced from 10th to seventh.

Class 3A and Class 1A were largely unchanged. Eastview entered the top 10 in Class 3A at No. 9; the top six spots remained the same. The first five spots of Class 1A stayed in place. Pine City entered the top 10 at sixth.

No movement came to the Class 3A and Class 1A individual rankings.

The coaches association will release the results of its next poll Oct. 5.

Class 3A

Teams

1. Rochester Mayo. Previous poll: No. 1

T2. Edina. Previous poll: No. T2

T2. Minnetonka. Previous poll: No. T2

4. Maple Grove. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Mounds View. Previous poll: No. 6

7. Elk River. Previous poll: No. 9

8. Rochester Century. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Eastview. Previous poll: unranked

10. Prior Lake. Previous poll: No. 7

Individuals

1. Cassandra Li, senior, Eagan. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Malea Diehn, junior, Rochester Mayo. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Aoife Loftus, junior, Rochester Mayo. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Raya Hou, senior, Edina. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Rory Wahlstrand, senior, Mounds View. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Ana Medina, senior, Rochester Mayo. Previous poll: No. 6

7. Reese Wahlstrand, sophomore, Mounds View. Previous poll: No. 7

8. Lucille Saari, junior, Forest Lake. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Molly Miller, senior, Bloomington Kennedy. Previous poll: No. 9

10. Lauryn Schenck, senior, Edina. Previous poll: No. 10

Class 2A

Teams

1. Mahtomedi. Previous poll: unranked

2. Delano. Previous poll: No. 3

3. Hill-Murray. Previous poll: No. 2

4. Rock Ridge. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Holy Angels. Previous poll: unranked

6. Blake. Previous poll: No. 1

7. Orono. Previous poll: No. 5

8. Mankato East. Previous poll: No. 6

9. St. Peter. Previous poll: No. 7

T10. Fergus Falls. Previous poll: No. 8

T10. Southwest Christian. Previous poll: No. 9

Individuals

1. Sam Williams, sophomore, Mankato East. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Ellen Davis, junior, Minneapolis Southwest. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Elizabeth Payne, junior, Holy Angels. Previous poll: No. 6

4. Mayme Scott, junior, Rock Ridge. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Sienna Szerda, freshman, Blake. Previous poll: No. 3

6. Madeline Bergerson, sophomore, Hill-Murray. Previous poll: No. 7

7. Kaia Anderson, senior, Perham/New York Mills. Previous poll: No. 10

8. Kendall Rice, freshman, Southwest Christian. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Kylie Southworth, junior, St. Peter. Previous poll: No. 9

10. Ruby Ellison, senior, Fergus Falls. Previous poll: No. 5

Class 1A

Teams

1. Breck. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Minnewaska. Previous poll: No. 2

3. St. James. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Litchfield. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Foley. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Pine City. Previous poll: unranked

7. Pequot Lakes. Previous poll: No. 8

8. Staples-Motley. Previous poll: No. 9

9. Thief River Falls. Previous poll: No. 6

10. Maple River. Previous poll: No. 10

Individuals

1. Chloe Alley, junior, Mounds Park Academy. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Nellie Larson, senior, St. Paul Academy. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Abbey Perry, junior, Breck. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Isla Dille, junior, Litchfield. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Leah Maddock, senior, Osakis. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Tori Oehrlein, senior, Crosby-Ironton. Previous poll: No. 6

7. Brooke Bolland, senior, Pine City. Previous poll: No. 7

8. Tabitha Barkowsky, sophomore, Maple River. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Keyana Haler, senior, St. James. Previous poll: No. 9

10. Ronnie Noska, junior, Staples-Motley. Previous poll: No. 10

Comments