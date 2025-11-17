Skip to main content
Minnesota high school girls basketball preseason state poll

Defending champions in 4A, 3A and 2A are favored by state’s coaches to start the season.

Hopkins forward Erma Walker (30) hugs Hopkins head coach Tara Starks after winning the Class 4A girls basketball state championship game against Maple Grove in March. The Royals are ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Hopkins, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Providence Academy won the girls basketball state titles in Class 4A, Class 3A and Class 2A last season. Those teams also begin the 2025-2026 season as the top team in the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association preseason rankings.

The only outlier is Class 1A defending champion West Central. Despite taking the tile last season, they are not among the 11 teams (there is a tie for 10th) in the top 10 to begin this season.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s lost the third-place game last season but are deemed to be the team to beat in 1A to begin this season.

Last season’s state tournament runner-up teams are a little more erratic in the preseason poll. Maple Grove is No. 7 in Class 4A, Marshall starts at No. 3 in Class 3A, and Crosby-Ironton and MACCRAY are No. 2 in Class 2A and Class 1A, respectively.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

Class 4A

1. Hopkins

2. Wayzata

3. Minnetonka

4. Rosemount

5. Rochester Mayo

6. Lakeville North

7. Maple Grove

8. East Ridge

9. St. Michael-Albertville

10. Eastview

Class 3A

1. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

2. Orono

3. Marshall

4. Cretin-Derham Hall

5. Hill-Murray

6. Stewartville

7. Delano

8. DeLaSalle

9. Byron

10. Becker

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy

2. Crosby-Ironton

3. Minnehaha Academy

4. Duluth Marshall

5. Caledonia

6. Royalton

7. Goodhue

T8. Minnewaska

T8. New London-Spicer

10. Proctor

Class 1A

1. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s

2. MACCRAY

3. Mountain Iron-Buhl

4. Mayer Lutheran

5. New Richland/Hartland/Ellendale/Geneva

6. Hillcrest Lutheran

7. Kelliher-Northome

8. East Grand Forks

9. Hills-Beaver Creek

T10. Central Minnesota Christian

T10. Breckenridge

Coach’s Top 25

1. Hopkins

2. Wayzata

3. Providence

4. Minnetonka

5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

6. Maple Grove

7. Marshall

8. Monticello

9. Orono

10. Lakeville North

11. St. Michael-Albertville

12. Rosemount

T13. Rochester Mayo

T.13. East Ridge

15. Chaska

16. Hill-Murray

17. Eastview

18. Cretin Derham-Hall

19. Stewartville

T20. White Bear Lake

T20. Crosby-Ironton

T20. Lakeville South

T23. Minnehaha

T23. DeLaSalle

T25. Prior Lake

T25. Delano

Received votes: Elk River, Becker, Rock Ridge, Duluth Marshall, Chanhassen, Stillwater, Totino-Grace.

