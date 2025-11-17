Minnesota high school girls basketball preseason state poll

Hopkins, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Providence Academy won the girls basketball state titles in Class 4A, Class 3A and Class 2A last season. Those teams also begin the 2025-2026 season as the top team in the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association preseason rankings.

The only outlier is Class 1A defending champion West Central. Despite taking the tile last season, they are not among the 11 teams (there is a tie for 10th) in the top 10 to begin this season.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s lost the third-place game last season but are deemed to be the team to beat in 1A to begin this season.

Last season’s state tournament runner-up teams are a little more erratic in the preseason poll. Maple Grove is No. 7 in Class 4A, Marshall starts at No. 3 in Class 3A, and Crosby-Ironton and MACCRAY are No. 2 in Class 2A and Class 1A, respectively.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

Class 4A

1. Hopkins

2. Wayzata

3. Minnetonka