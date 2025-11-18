All-Minnesota Football Player of the Year: Caleb Francois of Minnetonka

Getting ready to load up the bus Nov. 7 and head to Farmington High School, where Minnetonka was set to meet St. Michael-Albertville in the Class 6A quarterfinals, Skippers coach Mark Esch overheard a comment by his star running back that he didn’t expect.

But, knowing Caleb Francois like he does, Esch admitted he wasn’t surprised at all.

“Caleb said, ‘I don’t care where I sit, as long as I’m sitting next to Parker,’” Esch recalled.

That’s a reference to running back Parker Running, who’s considered a future star in the Minnetonka system. But Francois, a senior, sitting with a sophomore?

“That says all you need to know about the kind of kid Caleb is,” Esch said. “He’s a leader. He’s selfless.”

And he’s the Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Football Player of the Year.

Caleb Francois, sleek and smooth, rushed for 2,055 yards and 31 touchdowns this season and passed for three more TDs. The son of collegiate athletes at South Dakota State — mother Nikki played volleyball, first at Bethel and then at South Dakota State, and father Rodney was a running back and linebacker for the Jackrabbits — his talent on the gridiron was evident the instant he stepped on the field as a youth player.

“I think the first time I touched the ball, I ran 60 yards for a touchdown,” he said, admitting to receiving a lot of attention for most of his football life. “I’ve always been that kind of player.”