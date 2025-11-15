Moorhead rides its resurgence past Lakeville South and into the Prep Bowl

It was the question on the lips of every Moorhead fan this season. Perhaps even some of the Moorhead coaches and players.

How would the Spuds fare moving up to Class 6A?

Sure, Moorhead had talent oozing out of its locker room. But these were the big boys. Could a former Class 5A power take the next step and compete well in the highest class of football in the state?

After Moorhead went toe-to-toe with one of the biggest boys, Lakeville South, and emerged with a 26-14 victory in a Class 6A semifinal Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the answer is a resounding “Yes!”

Moorhead (8-4) will play Edina (8-4) at 7 p.m. Friday for the state championship.

“I thought Lakeville South was as good as advertised,” Moorhead coach Kevin Feeney said. “They’re super big up front and super physical. They’re super hard to defend. I don’t know if anybody in the outside world actually thought that this would be a 26-14 type of ballgame. I think everybody was thinking it was gonna be a track meet.”

The teams spent the first half like prizefighters sizing each other up. Neither offense was as prolific as expected. It was 7-7 at halftime.

Moorhead spent more than half of the regular season with star quarterback Jett Feeney sidelined because of a shoulder injury. With Feeney, the laser-armed engine that makes Moorhead go, sitting out, the Spuds were forced to adapt and grow as a team. They lost four times in his absence. They’ve won five games in a row since he returned.