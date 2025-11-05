Moorhead’s football team had moments this season when Class 6A looked a little big for it after its jump from 5A.

But ever since junior quarterback Jett Feeney returned from his shoulder injury three games ago, the Spuds have looked like serious contenders for a state championship.

Moorhead (6-4) will face Centennial (9-1) in the state quarterfinals Thursday at Spring Lake Park.

State tournament brackets:

Last Friday, Moorhead scored touchdowns on its first eight — yes, eight — drives en route to a 64-48 victory at Woodbury. Though they weren’t thrilled with their defense that night, the Spuds are now 5-0 when Feeney starts and 1-4 when he doesn’t.

Feeney, whose injury was to his right (throwing) shoulder, has 21 passing TDs and just one interception. Since his return, Moorhead has also defeated Edina (51-44) and Blaine (38-21).

Asked if he thinks the Spuds are proving they belong in 6A, Feeney stuck to the facts.

“The games I’ve been in, I’ve never lost in 6A,” he said. “So hopefully I keep doing that and we win the state championship.”