Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

With Jett Feeney back and David Mack and Taye Reich in place, Moorhead is proving its 6A mettle

The Spuds languished while Jett Feeney recovered from a shoulder injury, but now he has led them to the football state quarterfinals.

Moorhead quarterback Jett Feeney (3) has thrown 21 touchdown passes and just one interception this season, overcoming a shoulder injury that cost him five games. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Moorhead’s football team had moments this season when Class 6A looked a little big for it after its jump from 5A.

But ever since junior quarterback Jett Feeney returned from his shoulder injury three games ago, the Spuds have looked like serious contenders for a state championship.

Moorhead (6-4) will face Centennial (9-1) in the state quarterfinals Thursday at Spring Lake Park.

State tournament brackets:

Last Friday, Moorhead scored touchdowns on its first eight — yes, eight — drives en route to a 64-48 victory at Woodbury. Though they weren’t thrilled with their defense that night, the Spuds are now 5-0 when Feeney starts and 1-4 when he doesn’t.

Feeney, whose injury was to his right (throwing) shoulder, has 21 passing TDs and just one interception. Since his return, Moorhead has also defeated Edina (51-44) and Blaine (38-21).

Asked if he thinks the Spuds are proving they belong in 6A, Feeney stuck to the facts.

“The games I’ve been in, I’ve never lost in 6A,” he said. “So hopefully I keep doing that and we win the state championship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Feeney and any player interviewed is quick to credit the job 6-7 backup QB Austin Dryburgh did while Feeney recovered. In that stretch, the Spuds faced some of Minnesota’s heaviest hitters — Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, St. Michael-Albertville, etc.

(Sign up for The Quiz, Strib Varsity’s weekly email newsletter for subscribers.)

“[Dryburgh] did an amazing job,” Feeney said. “We’ve been good friends our whole lives. I was helping him with everything I know.”

Related Coverage

But something clicked for the whole team when Feeney returned.

“He’s the best quarterback in the state,” said junior receiver David Mack, who leads all of Minnesota’s receivers with 1,349 yards and 23 touchdowns. “With him back, I mean, we’re unstoppable.”

There aren’t many teams with a better quarterback-running back-wide receiver trio than Moorhead with Feeney, Taye Reich and Mack.

Reich has a Gophers scholarship offer and has rushed for 1,230 yards this season. Feeney has offers from North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Wyoming.

“I mean, the quarterback makes it all click, right?” Woodbury coach Andy Hill said. “They’re talented enough at receiver that if you give them an inch, [Feeney will] take it.”

Woodbury had held its previous five opponents to an average of 17 points per game, and Moorhead surpassed that number before the first quarter ended.

“It’s underrated how good they are on first down because they’re very rarely off schedule,” Hill said. “A lot of times passing teams will be second-and-long, third-and-long, and it’s very rarely the case with Moorhead, because the Reich kid does a great job picking up 4, 5, 7 yards on first down.

“Or they take an easy throw and get 3 or 4 yards. So they’re on schedule and that keeps their whole playbook open.”

Feeney, Mack and Reich were all part of the Moorhead team that went undefeated last year until a heartbreaking 48-44 loss to Alexandria in the Class 5A, Section 8 final.

This year has been more about proving they’re the right fit for 6A.

“I think we’ve earned respect,” Mack said. “And, I mean, we’re not done yet. We’re just getting started.”

Comment

About the Author

Joe Christensen

Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter

Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.

See More

More From Football

Metro West establishes itself as the juggernaut of Class 6A football

Football

Third string to star: Maple Grove’s James Engle Jr. was ready to run

Football

Comments