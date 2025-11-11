Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven produce the credentials

Griffen Dean

Lakeville South • football

Maple Grove had a 23-game winning streak and had looked unstoppable all season. Lakeville South knew it would take something special to beat the Crimson and advance to the Class 6A football state semifinals.

Enter Dean.

Hitting holes quickly and sprinting away from defensive backs, Dean rushed 22 times for 282 yards and six touchdowns last Friday, lifting the Cougars to a 49-31 triumph at Eastview High School.

“Griffen’s rise to that big moment was awesome for our team,” Lakeville South coach Ben Burk said. “It signified that we are taking great steps as a team on offense because we’re blocking things right and physically dominating the line of scrimmage against one of the best teams in the state.”

Lakeville South (9-2) will look to continue that momentum Friday against Moorhead at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dean ranks ninth in the state with 1,502 rushing yards this season.

“Griffen is a junior, so he hasn’t made any college decisions,” Burk said. “After that performance, he should get a few opportunities to start coming his way.”