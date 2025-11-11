All-Minnesota Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year: Minnetonka’s Sean Fries

Sean Fries took a liking to distance running in middle school and wound up making the state cross-country meet for Minnetonka in eighth grade.

He finished 110th.

Four years of intense dedication later, he won pretty much everything he entered this fall, setting five records, including on Nov. 1, when he won his first cross-country state championship by claiming the Class 3A state title. Fries motored to an early lead — 26 seconds by the 2-mile mark — and finished the 5,000-meter course in a blistering 14 minutes, 50.6 seconds.

“Sean’s season has been absolutely amazing,” Minnetonka coach Jeff Renlund said.

Stanford-bound, Fries is the Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year.

After that state meet debut, Fries finished 35th as a freshman, seventh as a sophomore and second as a junior, behind two-time champion Robert Mechura of Roseville.

Renlund said he tightened the reins on Fries a bit for this year’s section meet, conserving strength, which only helped Fries speed through the hills at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.

“Five years of experience at the state meet really helps and gets you familiar with what everything will be like, what the day will be like,” Fries said.