Results from the 2025 boys cross-country state meet

Results of the boys cross-country state championship races Saturday at Les Bolstad Golf Course:
Class 3A
Teams
Blaine 77, Wayzata 102, Rosemount 106, Minneapolis Washburn 127, Two Rivers 167, Duluth East 186, Minnetonka 202, Mounds View 214, Stillwater 221, Owatonna 238, Eastview 256, Roseville 283, Lakeville North 303, Bemidji 334, Bloomington Jefferson 337, Alexandria 377.
Top 30 individuals
Sean Fries, Minnetonka, 14:50.6
Owen Stuwe, Shakopee, 15:24.5
Tyler Flippen, Andover, 15:27.7
David Meberg, Blaine, 15:34.2
Channing Goodwin, Rosemount, 15:34.7
Max Molinaro, Two Rivers, 15:35.3
Comments