Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Results from the 2025 boys cross-country state meet

Scores and results for all classes from Saturday’s championship meet at Les Bolstad Golf Course.

The members of Blaine's Class 3A champion boys cross-country team pose with their trophy Saturday at Les Bolstad Golf Course. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Results of the boys cross-country state championship races Saturday at Les Bolstad Golf Course:

Class 3A

Teams

Blaine 77, Wayzata 102, Rosemount 106, Minneapolis Washburn 127, Two Rivers 167, Duluth East 186, Minnetonka 202, Mounds View 214, Stillwater 221, Owatonna 238, Eastview 256, Roseville 283, Lakeville North 303, Bemidji 334, Bloomington Jefferson 337, Alexandria 377.

Top 30 individuals

Sean Fries, Minnetonka, 14:50.6

Owen Stuwe, Shakopee, 15:24.5

Tyler Flippen, Andover, 15:27.7

David Meberg, Blaine, 15:34.2

Channing Goodwin, Rosemount, 15:34.7

Max Molinaro, Two Rivers, 15:35.3

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayoub Farah, Owatonna, 15:36.2

Connor Heltemes, Chanhassen, 15:37.6

Hunter Jacobson, Cambridge-Isanti, 15:41.1

Related Coverage

Thomas McVay, Minneapolis Washburn, 15:41.6

Jameson Guertin, Minneapolis Washburn, 15:43.4

Thomas Berndt, Wayzata, 15:49.6

Ben Kraus, Minnetonka, 15:49.6

Lliam Merrel, Burnsville, 15:51.0

Israel Sulungaine, Blaine, 15:51.1

Carter Lippold, Farmington, 15:51.3

Boston Peterson, Rosemount, 15:51.3

Alaric Burroughs, Blaine, 15:53.9

Hunter Miller, Mounds View, 15:53.9

Luke Bakken, Eastview, 15:54.5

Tristan Lenton, Buffalo, 15:54.8

Matthew Jenneke, Wayzata, 15:56.0

Jacob Brown, Roseville, 15:56.8

Sander Ohe, Edina, 15:58.4

Will Chabot, Wayzata, 15:59.7

Nathaniel Bateman, Duluth East, 16:01.1

Max Popp, White Bear Lake, 16:01.5

Lucas Capistrant, Maple Grove, 16:04.8

Carter Penney, Lakeville North, 16:05.8

Dawson Levy, Owatonna, 16:06.6

Class 2A

Teams

St. Paul Como Park 75, Perham 89, Orono 132, Becker 165, Mankato East 167, Belle Plaine 211, Winona 216, Cloquet 224, Delano 226, Minnehaha Academy 248, Simley 249, Big Lake 262, Hibbing 271, Willmar 293, Northfield 323, DeLaSalle 371.

Top 30 individuals

Charlie Loth, St. Paul Como Park, 15:31.1

Gabe Hallen, Orono, 15:34.6

Charlie Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato, 15:37.9

David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville, 15:39.6

Kedrick Boucek, Winona, 15:42.2.

Matt Jorgenson, Perham, 15:43.3

Connor Malecka, Detroit Lakes, 15:43.8

Isaac Bemmels, Belle Plaine, 15:47.8

Ben Clark, St. Paul Como Park, 15;49.4

Brody Freeland, Perham, 15:51.4

Arthur Anderson, St. Paul Como Park, 15:56.3

Niklas Abrahamson, Simley, 16:00.7

Cooper Munsch, Orono, 16:02.4

Louis Ahern, Holy Angels, 16:04.3

Will Czech, Rockford, 16:04.3

Ryder Mold, St. Francis, 16:06.4

Evan Cary, Minneapolis Roosevelt, 16:07.9

Nathan Essler, Mankato East, 16:08.1

Medhin Gebre, Simley, 16:08.9

Emmett Morse, Minnehaha Academy, 16:09.1

William Schwemm, Blake, 16:09.5

Tanner Felton, Becker, 16:09.6

Brenden Sylvester, Grand Rapids, 16:10.7

Isaiah Stauble, Southwest Christian, 16:10.7

Evan Rothamel, Cloquet, 16:11.4

Andrew Shepherd, Cloquet, 16:13.5

Samuel Deutz, Marshall, 16:14.8

Parker Spindler, Becker, 16:17.0

Alex Swanson, Becker, 16:17.4

Dayton Clobes, Mankato East, 16:20.1

Class 1A

Teams

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston 67, Winona Cotter/Hope 97, Redwood Valley 137, Nova Classical Academy 50, Heritage Christian 166, Bertha-Hewitt 171, Greenway/Nashwauk 215, Litchfield 229*, Windom Area 229*, Wadena-Deer Creek 240, Hawley 255, Northwest Nighthawks 256, Loyola-Cleveland-St. Clair 287, North Shore 288, Park Rapids Area 317, Sibley East 355. *Decided by tiebreaker

Top 30 individuals

Erik Semling, Winona Cotter/Hope, 15:19.7

Ryan Littlefield, Winona Cotter/Hope, 15:41.1

Kellen Groth, Winona Cotter/Hope, 15:52.5

Owen Winter, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 15:59.3

Logan Wiehoff, Sauk Centre, 15:59.6.

Soren Kelly, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland/St. Clair, 16:02.2

Judah Allen, Litchfield, 16:04.0

Brady Rach, Bertha-Hewitt, 16:08.1

Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian, 16:08.5

Benaiah Mathews, Nova Classical, 16:21.0

Grayson Speltz, LA/RP/H, 16:21.0

Garrett Guida, McGregor/Aitkin, 16:23.3

Anders Erickson, Carlton/Wrenshall, 16:27.8

Wyatt Betsinger, Pierz, 16:28.3

Brayden Nielsen, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 16:29.6

Cadyn Vanderwal, Ortonville, 16:30.6

Isaac Rasmussen, LA/RP/H, 16:31.9

Peter Newark, Ottertail Central, 16:32.8

Trey Hegland, LA/RP/H, 16:33.3

August Swenson, Litchfield, 16:34.0

Peter Andersen, Trinity/Unity, 16:34.6

Aaron Ploetz, LA/RP/H, 16:36.7

Tyler Robinson, Redwood Valley, 16:36.8

Dominick Larson, Heritage Christian, 16:37.0

Aiden Appel, Murray County Central/Fulda, 16:39.9

Andrei Rivera, St. James, 16:40.8

Adam VanBinsbergen, Montevideo, 16:42.9

Zach Malecek, Redwood Valley, 16:43.2

Quinn Guthrie, Holdingford/Upsala, 16:43.5

Will Vix, St. John’s Prep, 16:43.5

Comment

About the Author

Star Tribune staff

See More

More From Boys Cross Country

Minnetonka and Cotter runners and Como Park team highlight boys cross-country state meet

Boys Cross Country

Wayzata’s big day? What to know about Saturday’s cross-country state meet.

Strib Varsity

Comments