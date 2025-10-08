Minnesota high school boys cross-country top 10 poll: Week 5

Skip to main content
Minnesota high school boys cross-country top-10 polls: Week 7

Two Rivers made the biggest new mark in the team rankings, entering the Class 3A top 10 at No. 6.

The sideline at state cross-country draws a diverse crowd. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Two Rivers is rising in the boys cross-country Class 3A ranks.

The Warriors join the top 10 this week in the sixth spot. Also new to the Class 3A top 10 is Woodbury, in the 10th spot.

The other teams to join their class’ top-10 lists are Mankato East in Class 2A and Bertha-Hewitt in Class 1A. Both teams come in ranked 10th.

Minneapolis Washburn made the biggest climb within the top 10, going from eighth to fifth in Class 3A. Delano jumped two spots, from ninth to seventh, in Class 2A.

Chanhassen’s Connor Heltemes and Winona’s Kendrick Boucek climbed in their class’ individual rankings. Both runners are sixth, Heltemes in Class 3A and Boucek in Class 1A. Boucek was previously unranked.

Joining the Class 3A individual rankings are Maple Grove’s Lucas Capristant and Minneapolis Washburn’s Jameson Guertin. Capristant enters in ninth and Guertin 10th.

Class 3A

TEAMS

1. Wayzata Previous poll: No. 1

2. Rosemount Previous poll: No. 2

3. Minnetonka Previous poll: No. 3

4. Blaine Previous poll: No. 4

5. Minneapolis Washburn Previous poll: No. 8

6. Two Rivers Previous poll: not ranked

7. Mounds View Previous poll: No. 5

8. Eastview Previous poll: No. 6

9. Roseville Previous poll: No. 9

10. Woodbury Previous poll: not ranked

INDIVIDUALS

1. Sean Fries, Minnetonka Previous poll: No. 1

2. Owen Stuwe, Shakopee Previous poll: No. 2

3. Tyler Flippen, Andover Previous poll: No. 5

4. Lliam Merrel, Burnsville Previous poll: No. 3

5. Channing Goodwin, Rosemount Previous poll: No. 6

6. Connor Heltemes, Chanhassen Previous poll: No. 10

7. Zakariya Mohamed, Champlin Park Previous poll: No. 4

8. Thomas McVay, Minneapolis Washburn Previous poll: No. 7

9. Lucas Capristant, Maple Grove Previous poll: not ranked

10. Jameson Guertin, Minneapolis Washburn Previous poll: not ranked

Class 2A

TEAMS

1. Perham Previous poll: No. 1

2. St. Paul Como Park Previous poll: No. 2

3. Orono Previous poll: No. 3

4. Blake Previous poll: No. 4

5. Becker Previous poll: No. 5

6. Minneapolis Southwest Previous poll: No. 7

7. Delano Previous poll: No. 9

8. Rockford Previous poll: No. 6

9. Big Lake Previous poll: No. 10

10. Mankato East Previous poll: not ranked

INDIVIDUALS

1. David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville Previous poll: No. 1

2. Emery Wirth, Annandale Previous poll: No. 2

3. Charlie Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato Previous poll: No. 4

4. Gabe Hallen, Orono Previous poll: No. 3

5. Kelton Koepp, Belle Plaine Previous poll: No. 5

6. Kendrick Boucek, Winona Previous poll: not ranked

7. Samuel Deutz, Marshall Previous poll: No. 9

8. Charlie Loth, St. Paul Como Park Previous poll: No. 8

9. Matt Jorgenson, Perham Previous poll: No. 6

10. Connor Malecka, Detroit Lakes Previous poll: No. 7

Class 1A

TEAMS

1. Redwood Valley Previous poll: No. 1

2. Winona Cotter/Hope Academy Previous poll: No. 2

3. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston Previous poll: No. 3

4. Nova Classical Previous poll: No. 4

5. Heritage Christian Academy Previous poll: No. 5

6. Northwest Nighthawks Previous poll: No. 6

7. Litchfield Previous poll: No. 7

8. Sauk Centre Previous poll: No. 9

9. St. Agnes Previous poll: No. 10

10. Bertha-Hewitt Previous poll: not ranked

INDIVIDUALS

1. Eric Semling, Winona Cotter/Hope Academy Previous poll: No. 1

2. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian Academy Previous poll: No. 2

3. Rylan Littlefield, Winona Cotter/Hope Academy Previous poll: No. 3

4. Tyler Robinson, Redwood Valley Previous poll: No. 4

5. Logan Wiehoff, Sauk Centre Previous poll: No. 5

6. Clayton Salmon, Redwood Valley Previous poll: No. 6

7. Judah Allen, Litchfield Previous poll: No. 7

8. Liam Caldwell, Math & Science Academy Previous poll: No. 8

9. Benaiah Matthews, Nova Classical Previous poll: No. 9

10. Soren Kelly, Mankato Loyola-St. Clair Previous poll: No. 10

About the Author

Joe Gunther

Comments