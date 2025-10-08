Minnesota high school boys cross-country top 10 poll: Week 5

Two Rivers is rising in the boys cross-country Class 3A ranks.

The Warriors join the top 10 this week in the sixth spot. Also new to the Class 3A top 10 is Woodbury, in the 10th spot.

The other teams to join their class’ top-10 lists are Mankato East in Class 2A and Bertha-Hewitt in Class 1A. Both teams come in ranked 10th.

Minneapolis Washburn made the biggest climb within the top 10, going from eighth to fifth in Class 3A. Delano jumped two spots, from ninth to seventh, in Class 2A.

Chanhassen’s Connor Heltemes and Winona’s Kendrick Boucek climbed in their class’ individual rankings. Both runners are sixth, Heltemes in Class 3A and Boucek in Class 1A. Boucek was previously unranked.

Joining the Class 3A individual rankings are Maple Grove’s Lucas Capristant and Minneapolis Washburn’s Jameson Guertin. Capristant enters in ninth and Guertin 10th.

Class 3A

TEAMS

1. Wayzata Previous poll: No. 1