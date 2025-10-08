Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls volleyball ranking

Marshall, Lakeville South, Delano, Chanhassen and Maple Grove remain the top five, though winning streaks were put to the test.

Marshall defensive specialist Kezlyn Pinckney and her teammates kept the No. 1 ranking in the Minnesota Top 25. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The top five spots in the Minnesota Top 25 girls volleyball rankings remained unchanged for the second straight week.

Not surprisingly, Marshall, Lakeville South, Delano, Chanhassen and Maple Grove are playing their best to finish the regular season.

Lakeville South, Delano and Maple Grove all could’ve easily seen their lengthy winning streaks end last week against some of the toughest opponents on their schedules. It would be a surprise to see them tested again until section playoffs.

Here are the rankings for Week 7:

Minnesota Top 25

1. Marshall (21-1) Previous rank: 1

The Tigers have won five straight matches since Lakeville South defeated them.

2. Lakeville South (19-2). Previous rank: 2

The Cougars have won 14 matches in a row, which includes avenging losses to Marshall and rival Lakeville North.

3. Delano (21-1) Previous rank: 3

The Tigers have won 16 consecutive matches, and the closest they got to losing was a five-setter vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s last week.

4. Chanhassen (18-3) Previous rank: 4

The Storm survived one of the toughest stretches of the season with wins against New Prague, Waconia, Champlin Park and Mayer Lutheran.

5. Maple Grove (18-3) Previous rank: 5

The Crimson have 14 straight wins; the most impressive were back-to-back five-set victories at Wayzata and Rogers.

6. East Ridge (16-4) Previous rank: 7

The Raptors, in a battle for the Suburban East crown with Cretin-Derham Hall, have eight straight victories.

7. Eagan (16-4). Previous rank: 8

The Wildcats have won six of their past seven matches. The highlight was Tuesday’s upset against Lakeville North.

8. Lakeville North (17-5) Previous rank: 6

The Panthers were rolling until they dropped consecutive matches for the second time this season, this time to Lakeville South and Eagan.

9. Stewartville (16-2) Previous rank: 9

The Tigers have won 13 of their past 14 matches. A five-setter vs. Fillmore Central was the closest in the past eight victories.

10. Hawley (21-1) Previous rank: 10

The Nuggets have nine straight victories and are in position to win their conference race over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

11. Cretin-Derham Hall (19-3) Previous rank: 12

The Raiders have won six straight matches, including getting revenge against conference foe White Bear Lake.

12. Rogers (18-4) Previous rank: 14

The Royals’ eight-match win streak ended last week with a five-set loss against Maple Grove.

13. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (17-5) Previous rank: 11

The Red Knights are looking to bounce back after dropping four of their past seven matches, including two losses vs. Delano.

14. Sauk-Rapids Rice (16-1) Previous rank: 15

The Storm are 11-0 in the Central Lakes conference thanks to eight straight victories.

15. Champlin Park (14-7) Previous rank: 13

The Rebels have lost three of their past five matches, including Tuesday at Wayzata.

16. Minneota (19-3) Previous rank: 16

The Vikings saw their 13-match win streak end when they lost to Canby in five sets last week.

17. Mayer Lutheran (15-6) Previous rank: 17

The Crusaders have lost three of the past four matches, but they were against highly ranked opponents Chanhassen, Marshall and Minneota.

18. Centennial (15-7) Previous rank: 19

The Cougars won three straight matches but face a tough task Wednesday night vs. Maple Grove.

19. Prior Lake (13-8) Previous rank: 20

The Lakers have won six of their seven matches ahead of Thursday’s big match vs. Apple Valley.

20. Stillwater (12-9) Previous rank: 21

The Ponies have won four of their past five matches with their only loss coming to conference leader Cretin-Derham Hall.

21. Minnetonka (15-7) Previous rank: 22

The Skippers have won eight of their past nine matches; the only loss was at Forest Lake.

22. Apple Valley (13-6) Previous rank: 18

The Eagles ended a four-match losing streak with Tuesday’s win vs. Concordia Academy.

23. Albany (22-3) Previous: 23

The Huskies have 12 straight victories, and the closest of them was a five-setter vs. New London-Spicer.

24. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (17-5) Previous rank: 24

The Knights have won 12 straight matches and even picked up a vote to be No. 1 in Class 1A.

25. Holy Angels (23-4) Previous rank: 25

The Stars went 4-1 in the Twin Cities Challenge; their only loss last week was against Chatfield.

