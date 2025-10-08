The top five spots in the Minnesota Top 25 girls volleyball rankings remained unchanged for the second straight week.

Not surprisingly, Marshall, Lakeville South, Delano, Chanhassen and Maple Grove are playing their best to finish the regular season.

Lakeville South, Delano and Maple Grove all could’ve easily seen their lengthy winning streaks end last week against some of the toughest opponents on their schedules. It would be a surprise to see them tested again until section playoffs.

Here are the rankings for Week 7:

Minnesota Top 25

1. Marshall (21-1) Previous rank: 1

The Tigers have won five straight matches since Lakeville South defeated them.

2. Lakeville South (19-2). Previous rank: 2

The Cougars have won 14 matches in a row, which includes avenging losses to Marshall and rival Lakeville North.