Minnesota high school girls volleyball rankings for all classes: Week 7

Mayer Lutheran and Minneota, the teams that played for the Class 1A title last fall, switched spots atop their list.

Mayer Lutheran players pile onto the court after their team won the Class 1A state championship match last fall. Mayer Lutheran defeated Minneota, the team it replaced atop the Class 1A rankings this week. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Mayer Lutheran knocked Minneota out of the top spot in the latest Class 1A girls volleyball rankings.

There’s a pattern in play. Mayer Lutheran defeated Minneota for the state title last fall.

Elsewhere, undefeated Minnewaska debuted in the Class 2A top 10 in the eighth spot.

Rogers and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa joined the top 10 in their classes. Rogers entered the Class 4A top 10 in 10th place, and the Jaguars entered the Class 1A rankings tied for 10th.

Holy Angels moved up from eighth to sixth in Class 3A, and Canby jumped from seventh to fifth in Class 1A.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Oct. 12.

Class 4A

1. Lakeville South (18-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Chanhassen (17-3) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Maple Grove (18-3) Previous poll: No. 3

4. Lakeville North (17-4) Previous poll: No. 4

5. East Ridge (15-4) Previous poll: No. 5

6. Eagan (15-4) Previous poll: No. 6

7. Champlin Park (14-6) Previous poll: No. 8

8. Stillwater (11-9) Previous poll: No. 7

9. Apple Valley (12-6) Previous poll: No. 10

10. Rogers (17-4) Previous poll: not ranked

Class 3A

1. Marshall (20-1) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Delano (19-1) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (17-4) Previous poll: No. 3

4. Stewartville (15-2) Previous poll: No. 4

5. Sauk Rapids-Rice (15-1) Previous poll: No. 5

6. Holy Angels (23-4) Previous poll: No. 8

7. Cretin-Derham Hall (18-3) Previous poll: No. 6

8. Princeton (16-1) Previous poll: No. 7

9. Jordan (20-1) Previous poll: No. 10

10. Annandale (13-3) Previous poll: No. 9

Class 2A

1. Hawley (19-1) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Albany (20-3) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Southwest Christian (11-9) Previous poll: No. 3

4. Chatfield (19-6) Previous poll: No. 4

5. Pequot Lakes (16-4) Previous poll: No. 5

6. Caledonia (17-3) Previous poll: No. 6

7. New Life Academy (16-3) Previous poll: No. 7

8. Minnewaska (19-0) Previous poll: not ranked

9. Belle Plaine (12-7) Previous poll: No. 8

10. Rush City (20-4) Previous poll: No. 10

Class 1A

1. Mayer Lutheran (15-5) Previous poll: No. 2

2. Minneota (18-3) Previous poll: No. 1

3. Fillmore Central (16-5) Previous poll: No. 3

4. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (22-5) Previous poll: No. 4

5. Canby (13-8) Previous poll: No. 7

6. Mabel-Canton (24-3) Previous poll: No. 6

7. MACCRAY (19-6) Previous poll: No. 5

8. Kenyon-Wanamingo (18-3) Previous poll: No. 8

9. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (19-1) Previous poll: No. 10

T10. Ada-Borup-West (16-8) Previous poll: No. 9

T10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (16-6) Previous poll: not ranked

