Mayer Lutheran knocked Minneota out of the top spot in the latest Class 1A girls volleyball rankings.

There’s a pattern in play. Mayer Lutheran defeated Minneota for the state title last fall.

Elsewhere, undefeated Minnewaska debuted in the Class 2A top 10 in the eighth spot.

Rogers and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa joined the top 10 in their classes. Rogers entered the Class 4A top 10 in 10th place, and the Jaguars entered the Class 1A rankings tied for 10th.

Holy Angels moved up from eighth to sixth in Class 3A, and Canby jumped from seventh to fifth in Class 1A.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Oct. 12.

Class 4A

1. Lakeville South (18-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Chanhassen (17-3) Previous poll: No. 2