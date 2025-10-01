Skip to main content
These 10 Minnesota girls volleyball players went from lightly noticed to notable

Surprising teams often feature surprise standouts, and even well-established programs have under-the-radar athletes.

St. Croix Prep senior setter Ella Thorson leads a 13-2 team by setting a high standard. (Kobe Bohr/Provided)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

St. Croix Prep girls volleyball wasn’t used to winning at a high level until it won the first 10 matches of this season.

The Lions are 13-2 and have won more than 12 matches in a season for the first time since 2021, surpassing that mark with two victories this week.

Senior setter Ella Thorson, a St. Thomas recruit, set a high standard that teammates were able to match, building a stronger supporting cast.

“Ella has consistently performed at an elite level throughout both her high school and club careers,” St. Croix Prep coach Jenna Van Beusekom said. “Her ability to control the tempo of a match, elevate her teammates’ performance and maintain composure in high-pressure situations sets her apart.”

Thorson and others who didn’t make this year’s Strib Varsity preseason girls volleyball Dream Team have made an impact. Here are 10 underrated players from the 2025 season:

Cora Bicknese

Outside hitter/libero, Chatfield

A Michigan State recruit, Bicknese is the go-to hitter and best defender for one of the top teams in Class 2A. The 5-8 junior had 18 kills and 27 digs in a win vs. Cannon Falls this year. She also has eight matches with at least two aces.

Avery Fahl

Middle blocker/setter, Marshall

A 6-1 senior, Fahl has the size to make a difference at the net on defense, but she also has the passing skills to orchestrate the offense for the state’s No. 1 team in Class 3A. Heading to Southwest Minnesota State like teammate Reese Drake, Fahl opened the season with an 18-assist, 10-kill, 10-dig performance in a win vs. Willmar and never slowed.

Sella Fleming

Setter/opposite, Hawley

The 5-10 senior has picked up where she left off when she helped the Nuggets win the 2A state championship last year. She has more than 500 assists this season, ranking second in the state. Fleming had 56 assists in a win vs. Ada-Borup-West.

Brielle Janssen

Outside hitter, MACCRAY

A 6-1 Minnesota State Mankato basketball recruit, Janssen has proven to be a force on the volleyball court as well with three straight 20-kill performances, including 26 kills twice at the start of the season. Janssen also reached 1,000 career digs last week.

Avery Minor

Outside hitter, Benilde-St. Margaret’s

The 5-10 sophomore has been a scoring machine for arguably Benilde-St. Margaret’s best team since the Knights finished as Class 3A state runner-up in 2022. Minor had two five-match stretches with double figures in kills, including a season-best 22 kills and 17 digs in a recent win vs. Bloomington Jefferson.

Brynn Panek

Middle blocker, Albany

Panek helped the Huskies finish third in the state last year. The St. Cloud State recruit leads the No. 2 team in Class 2A in kills this season, including 60 kills in her past four matches combined entering Wednesday.

Kinley Soiney

Middle blocker, Mabel-Canton

The 5-11 senior reached an impressive milestone by eclipsing 2,000 career kills recently, which ranks in the top 10 in state history. She’s had highs of 28 kills vs. Lanesboro and 23 kills vs. Spring Grove this season.

Ella Thorson

Setter, St. Croix Prep

The 6-foot senior is known by coaches as one of the state’s best passers in club, and her high school team is now winning, too. The daughter of Gophers basketball assistant coach Dave Thorson, she had 55 and 50 assists in back-to-back wins vs. St. Croix Lutheran and PACT Charter in September.

Kaydence White

Outside hitter, Kittson County Central

The 6-foot senior is again one of the most lethal hitters in Minnesota high school volleyball. She had the most kills, 497, in 2024 among girls who returned this season. White, a Concordia (St. Paul) recruit, twice recorded 34 kills in a match this season and had 29 two other times.

Ella Zieske

Outside hitter, Chanhassen

Zieske, a 5-11 sophomore, leads the Storm in kills and digs this season. Her top performance was 28 kills and 24 digs in a win vs. New Prague. She makes for a dynamic Chanhassen 1-2 punch with St. Thomas recruit Bryn Lunski.

About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

