These 10 Minnesota girls volleyball players went from lightly noticed to notable

St. Croix Prep girls volleyball wasn’t used to winning at a high level until it won the first 10 matches of this season.

The Lions are 13-2 and have won more than 12 matches in a season for the first time since 2021, surpassing that mark with two victories this week.

Senior setter Ella Thorson, a St. Thomas recruit, set a high standard that teammates were able to match, building a stronger supporting cast.

“Ella has consistently performed at an elite level throughout both her high school and club careers,” St. Croix Prep coach Jenna Van Beusekom said. “Her ability to control the tempo of a match, elevate her teammates’ performance and maintain composure in high-pressure situations sets her apart.”

Thorson and others who didn’t make this year’s Strib Varsity preseason girls volleyball Dream Team have made an impact. Here are 10 underrated players from the 2025 season:

Cora Bicknese

Outside hitter/libero, Chatfield

A Michigan State recruit, Bicknese is the go-to hitter and best defender for one of the top teams in Class 2A. The 5-8 junior had 18 kills and 27 digs in a win vs. Cannon Falls this year. She also has eight matches with at least two aces.

Avery Fahl

Middle blocker/setter, Marshall