Streaming Tuesday: Chanhassen vs. Waconia volleyball match featuring top sophomores

Waconia has swept Chanhassen all three times the two volleyball teams met the past two years. Before that, the Storm won every match going back to 2019.

With section seeding on the line as the regular season starts winding down, the teams meet again Tuesday in a game streaming on Strib Varsity. Watch the matchup live at 7 p.m. here.

Chanhassen could be on track to make its first state tournament appearance this year. The Storm are No. 3 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 and were ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association polls released Sept. 14 and 21.

Sophomore Elle Zieske, ranked third in the state in her class by Prep Dig, and senior Bryn Lunski, ranked seventh in her class and a St. Thomas commit, lead Chanhassen as it seeks to end its skid against Waconia.

Waconia has made it to the section final the past two seasons, losing to Minnetonka both times. The Wildcats’ last of three state tournament appearances was in 2010.

They have Cora Thiemann, ranked fourth in the 2028 class right behind Zieske.