Streaming Monday: Blaine vs. Champlin Park volleyball with athletes heading to the next level

After last year’s Class 4A runner-up finish, Champlin Park saw the departure of multiple key players and coach John Yunker, now at Lakeville North.

The Rebels, under Amy Fonoti, are adjusting. They’re ranked No. 13 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 and No. 8 in Class 4A in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Sunday.

Strib Varsity subscribers can watch Champlin Park when it hosts Blaine on Monday. The matchup will stream at 7 p.m. here.

The match will feature future college players on both sides of the net. Blaine setter Meghan McCarthy, ranked No. 35 in Minnesota’s Class of 2027 by Prep Dig, is committed to South Dakota State.

Champlin Park outside hitter Rylee Inman, committed to St. Cloud State, is No. 15 in the 2027 class and No. 3 at her position, and middle blocker Lucy Howe is No. 29. Outside hitter Tessa Magnan is headed to St. Ben’s next year.

Blaine has made seven state tournament appearances, most recently in 2012. The Bengals have reached the section semifinals the past three seasons and played in the section championship in 2021.

2024 marked Champlin Park’s seventh state tournament. The Rebels won the Class 3A title in 2018 and were the Class 3A runner-up in 2016. (Girls volleyball expanded to four classes in 2021.)