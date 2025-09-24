Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls volleyball ranking

It wasn’t realistic to think Marshall could go undefeated through two of the biggest tournaments of the year, let alone the entire season.

The No. 1 Tigers (18-1) fell in the semifinals of the Eagle Invitational on Saturday. It wasn’t a huge disappointment for the Class 3A powerhouse because it came at the hands of defending Class 4A champion Lakeville South.

Marshall beat the Cougars to win its own tournament in early September, and that’s why there was no movement at the No. 1 spot in this week’s Strib Varsity Minnesota Top 25.

Chaos ensued otherwise. A significant shakeup came to the rest of the Top 25, including different teams taking nine of the top 10 spots.

Minnesota Top 25, Week 5

1. Marshall (18-1) Previous rank: 1

The Tigers fell to Lakeville South in Saturday’s rematch in the Eagle Invitational semifinals, but they still responded to finish in third place.

2. Lakeville South (15-2) Previous rank: 4

The Cougars beat Apple Valley to win the Eagle Invitational for the first time since 2018, but avenging a loss to Marshall along the way was arguably sweeter.