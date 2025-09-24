Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls volleyball ranking

Marshall kept the No. 1 ranking after its first loss of 2025, but Lakeville South, Delano, Maple Grove and others are hot on their trail.

Lakeville North’s Brynlee Major leaps for a kill against Champlin Park blockers during a match in August. Lakeville North remains in the top 10 of this week's Top 25; Champlin Park fell to No. 13. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It wasn’t realistic to think Marshall could go undefeated through two of the biggest tournaments of the year, let alone the entire season.

The No. 1 Tigers (18-1) fell in the semifinals of the Eagle Invitational on Saturday. It wasn’t a huge disappointment for the Class 3A powerhouse because it came at the hands of defending Class 4A champion Lakeville South.

Marshall beat the Cougars to win its own tournament in early September, and that’s why there was no movement at the No. 1 spot in this week’s Strib Varsity Minnesota Top 25.

Chaos ensued otherwise. A significant shakeup came to the rest of the Top 25, including different teams taking nine of the top 10 spots.

Minnesota Top 25, Week 5

1. Marshall (18-1) Previous rank: 1

The Tigers fell to Lakeville South in Saturday’s rematch in the Eagle Invitational semifinals, but they still responded to finish in third place.

2. Lakeville South (15-2) Previous rank: 4

The Cougars beat Apple Valley to win the Eagle Invitational for the first time since 2018, but avenging a loss to Marshall along the way was arguably sweeter.

3. Chanhassen (14-3) Previous rank: 2

The Storm won the Hastings tournament Saturday vs. Centennial, but their seven-match winning streak ended Tuesday, when they were swept by Delano.

4. Delano (17-1) Previous rank: 6

The Tigers have won 12 straight matches, including one against a top-five opponent Tuesday in a sweep of Chanhassen.

5. Maple Grove (15-3) Previous rank: 9

The Crimson are the state’s hottest team outside of No. 1 Marshall and No. 2 Lakeville South, with 12 straight victories after beating Champlin Park.

6. Lakeville North (15-3) Previous rank: 3

The Panthers lost to Minnetonka and Wayzata in the Eagle Invitational before responding with back-to-back wins.

7. Eagan (13-3). Previous rank: 5

The Wildcats, who finished fifth in the Eagle Invite, have lost only twice in the past eight matches — both times to Lakeville South.

8. East Ridge (12-4) Previous rank: 7

The Raptors were upset by Apple Valley in the Eagle Invite on Friday, but they won their next three matches despite playing without Texas Tech recruit Lauren Bunge.

9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (15-3) Previous rank: 8

The Red Knights bounced back from back-to-back losses to Delano and Chanhassen, but there’s no shame in those top-10 losses.

10. Cretin-Derham Hall (11-1) Previous rank: 14

The Raiders have won five consecutive matches since falling to Stewartville in mid-September.

11. Stewartville (13-3) Previous: 11

The Tigers dropped their first conference match this season when they lost 3-0 on Tuesday at Pine Island.

12. Hawley (15-1) Previous: 12

The Nuggets lost for the first time this season Friday vs. Watertown-Mayer, but they regrouped with three victories in the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse Showcase.

13. Champlin Park (12-5) Previous: 10

The Rebels have proved they can beat top-10 opponents, but they have lost three of the past five matches.

14. Apple Valley (12-4) Previous: unranked

The Eagles won five straight matches to reach the championship of their own tournament for the first time since 2005.

15. Rogers (16-3) Previous: 18

The Royals won the Hopkins tournament last weekend before avenging an earlier loss to Centennial on Tuesday.

16. Sauk-Rapids Rice (13-1) Previous: 19

The Storm have five straight victories since falling to Monticello in early September.

17. Minneota (16-2) Previous: 25

The Vikings have won 11 straight matches, including defeating Mayer Lutheran in the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse Showcase.

18. Mayer Lutheran (15-4) Previous: 20

The defending Class 1A champion Crusaders have only one loss in the past 12 matches, to Minneota, the team they beat for the state championship last year.

19. Stillwater (9-8) Previous: 17

Six of the Ponies’ eight losses were against top-10 opponents, but they also beat East Ridge and Prior Lake last week.

20. Centennial (12-7) Previous: 13

The Cougars fell to Chanhassen in the Hastings tournament last weekend, but they won the second of three sets.

21. Prior Lake (10-8) Previous: 15

The Lakers have struggled without standout Sidney Burley, losing four times in their past seven matches.

22. Wayzata (8-4) Previous: 23

Upsetting Lakeville North helped the Trojans finish fourth in the Eagle Invitational, but they ended with losses to Apple Valley and Marshall.

23. Minnetonka (7-6) Previous: unranked

The Skippers defeated Lakeville North and Champlin Park in the Eagle Invite to show they belong.

24. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (15-5) Previous: 24

After falling to Kenyon-Wanamingo, the Knights responded with five straight victories.

25. Albany (17-3) Previous: unranked

The Huskies have won seven consecutive matches, including avenging a loss to Pequot Lakes.

