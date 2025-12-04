Wrestling 2025-26: Meet the grapplers to watch this season

Caley Graber, Northfield, senior, 118 pounds: Graber owns two girls state championships and finished fifth in the boys state meet last season.
Charli Raymond, Simley, junior, 124 pounds: With four state championships, Raymond is on pace to become Minnesota’s most successful wrestler, regardless of class.
Nora Akpan, Centennial, senior, 130 pounds: State champ in 2025 also is the U.S. Junior Freestyle champ at 140.
Cassandra Gonzales, Apple Valley, senior, 142 pounds: A three-time state champion, Gonzales lost in the U.S. Junior Freestyle 155-pound semifinals.
Audrey Rogotzke, Stillwater, senior, 148 pounds. Rogotzke, a two-time state champion, is the winningest active girls high school wrestler in Minnesota with 106 victories.
Sarah Paulk, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, junior, 155/170 pounds: Paulk, a three-time state champion, is a sound technician.
