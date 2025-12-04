Skip to main content
Wrestling 2025-26: Meet the grapplers to watch this season

Here are 18 Minnesotans, a mix of boys and girls, that will turn heads this season.

Among the wrestlers to watch this season are, clockwise from top, Cassandra Gonzales, Apple Valley; Charli Raymond, Simley; Grand Rapids’ Christian Jelle, top,; and the Friederichs twins, Joel, left, and Titan. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Boys

(in weight class order)

Joel Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, senior, 121 pounds: Joel Friederichs was an undefeated (47-0) champion at 121 pounds last season. College: Minnesota.

Titan Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, senior, 127 pounds: Titan Friederichs is a three-time state champion who’s headed to the Big Ten next year with his twin brother. College: Minnesota

Miklo Hernandez, Pipestone, sophomore, 127 pounds: The two-time state champion was also a U.S. Junior 16U champ.

Jake Kos, Simley, junior, 139 pounds: The 2A 133-pound champion is making waves nationally.

Lincoln Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, sophomore, 145 pounds: 133-pound champ in 2025.

Christian Jelle, Grand Rapids, senior, 145 pounds: Two-time state champion hasn’t lost in more than two years. College: Oklahoma.

Trey Gunderson, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, senior, 152 pounds: This two-time Class 1A state champion entered the season with a 199-2 career record. College: Augustana

Grayson Eggum, Stillwater, sophomore, 160 pounds: Son of Gophers head coach Brandon Eggum was 3A champ at 139.

Cooper Rowe, Westonka, senior, 160 pounds. This Big Ten recruit has won two straight Class 2A titles. College: Minnesota

Jackson Barron, Shakopee, senior, 160/172 pounds: Barron was an all-state tournament team selection after winning the Class 3A 172-pound title in 2025.

John Murphy, St. Michael-Albertville, senior, 189 pounds: Murphy enters the season as a two-time state champion: College: Minnesota.

William Ward, Moorhead, senior, 215 pounds. The 2025 state champion at 215 flipped his college commitment from North Dakota State to Arizona St. College.

Girls

(in weight class order)

Caley Graber, Northfield, senior, 118 pounds: Graber owns two girls state championships and finished fifth in the boys state meet last season.

Charli Raymond, Simley, junior, 124 pounds: With four state championships, Raymond is on pace to become Minnesota’s most successful wrestler, regardless of class.

Nora Akpan, Centennial, senior, 130 pounds: State champ in 2025 also is the U.S. Junior Freestyle champ at 140.

Cassandra Gonzales, Apple Valley, senior, 142 pounds: A three-time state champion, Gonzales lost in the U.S. Junior Freestyle 155-pound semifinals.

Audrey Rogotzke, Stillwater, senior, 148 pounds. Rogotzke, a two-time state champion, is the winningest active girls high school wrestler in Minnesota with 106 victories.

Sarah Paulk, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, junior, 155/170 pounds: Paulk, a three-time state champion, is a sound technician.

Comments