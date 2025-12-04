Wrestling 2025-26: Meet the grapplers to watch this season

December 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM

Boys

(in weight class order)

Joel Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, senior, 121 pounds: Joel Friederichs was an undefeated (47-0) champion at 121 pounds last season. College: Minnesota.

Titan Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, senior, 127 pounds: Titan Friederichs is a three-time state champion who’s headed to the Big Ten next year with his twin brother. College: Minnesota

Miklo Hernandez, Pipestone, sophomore, 127 pounds: The two-time state champion was also a U.S. Junior 16U champ.

Jake Kos, Simley, junior, 139 pounds: The 2A 133-pound champion is making waves nationally.

Lincoln Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, sophomore, 145 pounds: 133-pound champ in 2025.

Christian Jelle, Grand Rapids, senior, 145 pounds: Two-time state champion hasn’t lost in more than two years. College: Oklahoma.

Trey Gunderson, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, senior, 152 pounds: This two-time Class 1A state champion entered the season with a 199-2 career record. College: Augustana