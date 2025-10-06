With Minnesota’s top senior volleyball recruit on one side of the net and some of the state’s best juniors on the other, Wednesday’s Strib Varsity livestream is one you don’t want to miss.

Centennial — led by Gophers commit Elena Hoecke, No. 1 in the state in the 2026 class — plays host to Maple Grove to close its regular season. Watch the match at 7 p.m. here.

Maple Grove might be the hottest team in the state, holding a 14-match winning streak entering this week that could stretch to 15 with a victory over Elk River on Tuesday.

Arizona State commit Kacie Schulte, No. 5 in the state’s 2027 class, leads the Crimson in kills. They have two more players in the top 30 of the junior class: McKinley Hardle (No. 26) and Avery Quam (No. 28).

The Crimson are ranked No. 3 in Class 4A in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Sunday. They haven’t lost since Sept. 6, when they dropped matches to Delano and Chanhassen in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge.

Centennial, which has another top-rated senior recruit in Addison Kemper, had a recent eight-match stretch during which it went 4-4, including back-to-back losses to Chanhassen and Rogers. But the Cougars bounced back with three straight wins entering Wednesday vs. Maple Grove.

The teams last met Sept. 13 in the Minnesota High School Volleyball Showcase’s Class 4A tournament. Maple Grove won the second-round match 2-1 and went on to win the tournament, and Centennial finished third.