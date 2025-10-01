The calendar flips to October. That means the section playoffs are at the end of the month and conference races in Minnesota girls volleyball are heating up.

Many of the best teams in the state still have work to do to distance themselves at the top of their leagues.

Maple Grove, No. 5 in the Minnesota Top 25, has won 14 in a row. Yet the Crimson needed a five-set victory Tuesday vs. Wayzata to maintain their lead against Minnetonka in the Lake conference.

Rivals Lakeville South and Lakeville North will clash Wednesday night as undefeated teams in South Suburban conference play.

Not much separates Cretin-Derham Hall, East Ridge and Stillwater in the Suburban East, either. And there are definitely others to watch statewide.

Here are the rankings for Week 6:

Minnesota Top 25

1. Marshall (19-1) Previous rank: 1

The Tigers have the heaviest lifting on their schedule in the rearview mirror. Their only blemish this season is a loss to Lakeville South.