Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven with high-level accomplishments

Kaaleem Reiland

Kingsland • football

A senior quarterback, Reiland impacts the Knights program on and off the field.

“Kaaleem is an amazing football player,” Knights coach Matt Kolling said. “More importantly, he is so much more than that to our football program.”

Last week, Reiland helped the Knights rebound after their first loss of the season on Sept. 26. He ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Knights’ 42-26 victory over Wabasha-Kellogg. A 14-8 loss to Spring Grove the previous week knocked the Knights out of the top 10 in the 9-Player poll.

“He is an amazing leader with the team but also makes time for the young kids in our school and program,” Kolling said. “He does all the little things right, and he brings a great attitude and energy level to all our practices and games.”

Reiland is sixth in the state this season with 978 rushing yards. Committed to play in college for Minnesota Duluth, he is averaging 9.4 yards per carry and has rushed for 14 TDs. As a cornerback on the Knights defense, he has contributed two interceptions.

David Carter

Rochester John Marshall • soccer

The 6-foot-6 senior goalkeeper, a three-year captain and first-team all-state choice last season, helped the Rockets earn their first outright Big Nine Conference boys soccer title since 1998. Carter had five saves in the Rockets’ 0-0 draw with Rochester Century on Thursday that clinched the title for the Rockets, who were co-Big Nine champions with Rochester Mayo in 2023.