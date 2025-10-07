Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven with high-level accomplishments

Kaaleem Reiland, David Carter, Kenna Hennessey, Ava Johnson, Greta Marcott, Saskia Piltingsrud and William Souba catch the honors this time.

The Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week are, clockwise from top left, David Carter of Rochester John Marshall, Kaaleem Reiland of Kingsland, Kenna Hennessey of Becker, Ava Johnson of Greenway, Greta Marcott of Apple Valley, Saskia Piltingsrud of Holy Angels and William Souba of Holy Angels. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Kaaleem Reiland

Kingsland • football

A senior quarterback, Reiland impacts the Knights program on and off the field.

“Kaaleem is an amazing football player,” Knights coach Matt Kolling said. “More importantly, he is so much more than that to our football program.”

Last week, Reiland helped the Knights rebound after their first loss of the season on Sept. 26. He ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Knights’ 42-26 victory over Wabasha-Kellogg. A 14-8 loss to Spring Grove the previous week knocked the Knights out of the top 10 in the 9-Player poll.

“He is an amazing leader with the team but also makes time for the young kids in our school and program,” Kolling said. “He does all the little things right, and he brings a great attitude and energy level to all our practices and games.”

Reiland is sixth in the state this season with 978 rushing yards. Committed to play in college for Minnesota Duluth, he is averaging 9.4 yards per carry and has rushed for 14 TDs. As a cornerback on the Knights defense, he has contributed two interceptions.

David Carter

Rochester John Marshall • soccer

The 6-foot-6 senior goalkeeper, a three-year captain and first-team all-state choice last season, helped the Rockets earn their first outright Big Nine Conference boys soccer title since 1998. Carter had five saves in the Rockets’ 0-0 draw with Rochester Century on Thursday that clinched the title for the Rockets, who were co-Big Nine champions with Rochester Mayo in 2023.

He has allowed three goals this season while recording 12 shutouts as the Rockets (12-1-3, 8-0-3) have gone unbeaten since a 2-0 loss to Waconia in their season opener Aug. 21.

Carter is 35-6-7 as a starter at John Marshall.

Kenna Hennessey

Becker • volleyball

The junior libero, in her third year on the Bulldogs varsity, is the first player in school history to surpass 1,000 career digs. Hennessey is fourth in the state in digs (358) and leads the Bulldogs with 26 service aces. She is averaging 6.3 digs per set.

Ava Johnson

Greenway • volleyball

The senior outside hitter has reached one career milestone this season and is nearing another. After Greenway’s match Monday at Rock Ridge, Johnson had 279 kills, increasing her career total to 1,112. She is also closing in on 1,000 career digs — she had 950 going into this week.

Greta Marcott

Apple Valley • swimming

It’s been a record-breaking season for the Eagles senior, who has committed to Wyoming. Last week in a dual against Prior Lake, Marcott won the 100 backstroke in a school-record time of 57.92 seconds, breaking the record of 58.12. Earlier this season against Farmington, Marcott broke the school record in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.54; the record had been 23.00. Both of those previous records were set by Jennifer Riggs in 1998. Marcott has set pool records in the 50 freestyle at Burnsville and Farmington this season.

Saskia Piltingsrud

Holy Angels • soccer

Piltingsrud has made quite an impression in her first season on the Stars varsity.

“She is a tough player as a true freshman,” Holy Angels coach Dave Marshak said, “and played every minute of every game this season for us.”

After spending most of the season playing center back, she recently moved to a midfield position for the Stars (10-3-3), who have allowed more than two goals just once this season.

“She is an excellent ball-winner and very good distributor once she wins it,” Marshak said.

William Souba

Holy Angels • football

Holy Angels coach Jim Gunderson said Souba “has been playing at a high level this season and making plays all over the field on defense.”

Souba, who his coach said “is really starting to scratch the surface of his potential,” leads the 5-1 Stars in interceptions (three) and is second in tackles (37). In the Stars’ 20-14 victory over Cooper, Souba had 19 tackles (14 solo) and an interception.

“He has good length and athleticism that makes him versatile at OLB,” Gunderson said. “He also plays TE on offense and is physical in blocking for the run game and athletic to be a threat catching passes.”

Nominate an athlete: Want to nominate a student-athlete for Athletes of the Week consideration? Email us at varsity@startribune.com.

