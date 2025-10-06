The top of the rankings has been steady for a few weeks now, an indication that the right teams are in the coveted spots.

The real drama rests with the teams that lost last weekend. Chaska (Class 5A) and Fergus Falls (4A) dropped out of the Minnesota Top 25 after being knocked around a bit.

Also, you’ve got to feel for Bemidji. The Class 4A Lumberjacks could make a claim to be the state’s best 3-3 team. They lost to Elk River on a late touchdown in their season opener, and their other two losses were by a single point at Buffalo, 32-31 on Sept. 12, and at Alexandria, 36-35 on Friday. In both games, Bemidji held one-touchdown leads in the fourth quarter but could not hold on.

Minnesota Top 25: Week 7

1. Maple Grove (6-0)

Previous rank: 1 Last: def. St. Michael-Albertville 34-25

A strong second half thwarted a St. Michael-Albertville upset bid.

2. Minnetonka (6-0)

Previous rank: 2 Last: def. Wayzata 28-0