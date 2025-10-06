Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide football rankings

Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Forest Lake and Lakeville South remain in, holding the top four spots. Also important is who’s out: Chaska and Fergus Falls exited after losing last week.

Champlin Park running back Preston Nelson (1) has helped his team take the No. 21 spot in the Minnesota Top 25. Nelson scored four touchdowns last week against Anoka. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The top of the rankings has been steady for a few weeks now, an indication that the right teams are in the coveted spots.

The real drama rests with the teams that lost last weekend. Chaska (Class 5A) and Fergus Falls (4A) dropped out of the Minnesota Top 25 after being knocked around a bit.

Also, you’ve got to feel for Bemidji. The Class 4A Lumberjacks could make a claim to be the state’s best 3-3 team. They lost to Elk River on a late touchdown in their season opener, and their other two losses were by a single point at Buffalo, 32-31 on Sept. 12, and at Alexandria, 36-35 on Friday. In both games, Bemidji held one-touchdown leads in the fourth quarter but could not hold on.

Minnesota Top 25: Week 7

1. Maple Grove (6-0)

Previous rank: 1 Last: def. St. Michael-Albertville 34-25

A strong second half thwarted a St. Michael-Albertville upset bid.

2. Minnetonka (6-0)

Previous rank: 2 Last: def. Wayzata 28-0

Caleb Francois was amazing again, but the Tonka defense was front and center, holding Wayzata to 45 total yards.

3. Forest Lake (6-0)

Previous rank: 3 Last: def. East Ridge 28-7

A fourth-quarter East Ridge score was the first TD Forest Lake has allowed since Sept. 5.

4. Lakeville South (5-1)

Previous rank: 4 Last: def. Edina 30-28

A late pick-six by LB Myles Krinkie sealed the victory for the Cougars.

5. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 6-0)

Previous rank: 6 Last: def. Hastings 48-13

Defensive back Todd Rogalski, a special-teams wiz, returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD.

6. Eden Prairie (4-2)

Previous rank: 5 Last: def. No. 13 Moorhead 34-33

The Eagles stopped a two-point conversion with 24 seconds left to preserve the victory.

7. Centennial (5-1)

Previous rank: 9 Last: def. Roseville 36-0

That’s back-to-back shutouts for the Cougars.

8. Andover (5-1)

Previous rank: 8 Last: def. Rogers 34-31

The Huskies are living dangerously. They’ve given up 92 points in their past two games yet won both.

9. Byron (4A, 6-0)

Previous rank: 10 Last: def. Kasson-Mantorville 34-20

Tied 20-20 at halftime, the Bears dug in and shut down the KoMets in the second half. That’s what top-ranked teams do.

10. Chanhassen (5A, 5-1)

Previous rank: 11 Last: def. No. 18 Chaska 28-14

Give the Storm defense its due. Chanhassen thoroughly shut down the Hawks’ running game.

11. Rosemount (5-1)

Previous rank: 12 Last: def. Lakeville North 21-0

The defense has allowed one rushing touchdown since Week 1.

12. Spring Lake Park (5A, 6-0)

Previous rank: 17 Last: def. Cooper 42-12

The Panthers pounced on Cooper early, rolling to a 38-0 halftime lead.

13. Elk River (5A, 5-1)

Previous rank: 14 Last: def. Armstrong 42-15

The Elks defense took center stage, shutting out Armstrong for three quarters while a big lead was built.

14. Mahtomedi (5A, 6-0)

Previous rank: 16 Last: def. Tartan 39-6

The Zephyrs put up 472 yards of total offense, led by RB Jacob Reubish’s 206 rushing.

15. Jackson County Central (2A, 5-0)

Previous rank: 15 Last: def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran 49-7

Future Gopher Roman Voss threw for three TDs and ran for two more for the Huskies.

16. Alexandria (5A, 5-1)

Previous rank: unranked Last: def. Bemidji 36-35

The Cardinals pulled off a gutsy fake punt in the game’s final two minutes to preserve Friday’s victory.

17. Minneota (1A, 6-0)

Previous rank: 19 Last: def. Lac qui Parle Valley 69-6

A big part of the Vikings’ 39-game winning streak is confidence; they believe they will win. Their opponents don’t.

18. Marshall (4A, 6-0)

Previous rank: 21 Last: def. Orono 13-12

The Tigers made an early fourth-quarter touchdown by Andrew Stelter stand up in their first close game of the season.

19. Annandale (3A, 6-0)

Previous rank: 20 Last: def. Rockford 35-7

Consider Rockford’s touchdown a moral victory. It was just the fourth TD allowed by Annandale all season.

20. Pine Island (3A, 6-0)

Previous rank: 22 Last: def. Austin 48-0

The Panthers notched their fifth shutout in six games.

21. Champlin Park (5-1)

Previous rank: 23 Last: def. Anoka 42-41

Behind 171 yards and four TDs by RB Preston Nelson, the Rebels outscored the Tornadoes.

22. Cretin-Derham Hall (5A, 5-1)

Previous rank: 25 Last: Bloomington Kennedy 37-7

QB Izaak Johnson’s arm, RB Ja’Dale Thompson’s legs and a stubborn defense are the ingredients of the Raiders’ success.

23. Monticello (5A, 5-1)

Previous rank: unranked Last: def. Brainerd 52-29

Junior RB Cale Holthaus had a season-best four TD runs in the victory over Brainerd.

24. Minneapolis North (3A, 6-0)

Previous rank: unranked Last: def. Minneapolis Roosevelt 61-0

Another full stat sheet for QB Logan Lachermeier: 12-for-18 passing, 301 yards, six TDs.

25. Hill-Murray (4A, 5-1)

Previous rank: unranked. Last: def. Providence Academy 39-7

Three straight victories for the Pioneers, who are finding their groove.

