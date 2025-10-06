Skip to main content
High school football Week 6: A hero and a bounce save top-tier teams

James Engle lifted Maple Grove over St. Michael-Albertville, Lakeville South caught a break vs. Edina, and Woodbury and Marshall rallied.

Chanhassen tight end Bear Nelson celebrates with running back Peyton Ramsay (24) after Ramsay rushed for a touchdown in the Storm's 28-14 victory Friday at Chaska. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Week 6 of the 2025 Minnesota high school football season was too interesting to let go of too soon. Here’s a look at four more games that had twists and turns, and follow these links to see other moments you missed:

Maple Grove 35, St. Michael-Albertville 24

When St. Michael-Albertville presented a challenge, James Engle accepted.

Engle scored two touchdowns in a 2-minute, 44-second span in the fourth quarter to help the Crimson, ranked first in Class 6A and the Minnesota Top 25, avoid an upset by the visiting Knights.

Engle finished the game with five touchdowns, four of which came in the second half, and 220 rushing yards. He’s up to 17 rushing TDs and 1,136 rushing yards in 2025.

“He was the biggest difference-maker,” Maple Grove coach Adam Spurrell said. “He is a dynamic back that is great at seeing the hole.”

Engle gave the Crimson an early lead, but the Knights (1-5) responded with Wyatt Mosher’s touchdown run and Zach Marble’s field goal.

Spurrell didn’t want to say his team overlooked the Knights, but he noted his players looked distracted all week in practice, possibly because it was homecoming. He also praised the Knights.

“[They] played way better than they showed on tape,” Spurrell said. “To give them credit, they stole a couple possessions. They had 20 offensive plays to our two and had a 10-7 lead.”

The Crimson (6-0) controlled the game with two touchdowns from Engle in the third quarter, but Mosher rushed for his second TD and Ty Haring ran for a touchdown to give the Knights a 24-21 lead with 6:14 left.

Engle’s response: TD runs of 39 and 35 yards.

Lakeville South 30, Edina 28

A ball that was supposed to hit the ground hit a player instead, bounced into Myles Krinkie’s hands and produced Lakeville South’s winning points.

Lakeville South head coach Ben Burk called it an interesting interception.

“It was on the other sideline so we didn’t get a good look at it,” he said. “We were waiting for the whistle and saw Myles running with the ball.”

It went down this way: With 2:32 left, Edina quarterback Mason West rolled toward his sideline, then tried to throw the ball away before going out of bounds. The ball never got to the ground, and Krinkie caught it on the bounce and ran it 15 yards for a touchdown.

The Hornets (3-3) got to within two points on a 30-yard touchdown pass from West to Jabari Strader with 50 seconds left.

Lakeville South, ranked fourth in the Minnesota Top 25 and fifth in Class 6A, also benefited from turnovers on kicks.

“We had two onside recovery opportunities — one we expected and one we did not,” Burk said. “Both were executed exactly how we coach them.”

The Cougars (5-1) got touchdowns from Griffen Dean and Nic Swanson to take a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Swanson’s TD was his 10th of the season.

Getting going after halftime was part of a plan.

“It was a point of emphasis to start,” Burk said. “It was not our best effort the last couple weeks, especially coming out of halftime. It was a credit to our offense for putting up points, but more on our defense for creating opportunities for points off turnovers.”

West threw two touchdown passes to Chase Bjorgaard to tie the score heading into halftime. Bjorgaard added a touchdown run in the third quarter. West is up to 13 passing touchdowns this season, and Bjorgaard has run for nine touchdowns.

Woodbury 28, Mounds View 17

Woodbury scored 22 points in a row, every one of them involving Emmett Snuggerud, to defeat visiting Mounds View.

Snuggerud threw two touchdown passes to Shawn Rekowski and ran for another touchdown as the Royals (4-2) turned a 17-6 deficit in the second quarter into the victory.

Snuggerud started the comeback with an 8-yard touchdown run late in the first half. After the Royals defense got a fourth-down stop in its own territory, Snuggerud threw a short pass to Rekowski. The junior wide receiver did the rest for a 64-yard touchdown catch.

Woodbury head coach Andy Hill cited Snuggerud’s approach.

“[Emmett] is super quiet,” Hill said. “He is humble. It can be tough to get a read on him. He’s a senior seeing experience come to fruition.”

Snuggerud and Rekowski connected again in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard touchdown pass.

Mark Mathis started the Royals’ scoring on their first possession of the game.

The Mustangs (2-4) responded with a touchdown on the ensuing possession, the first of three consecutive scoring drives, when Beckham Wheeler threw a 3-yard pass to Weston Kuchar. After Finn McArthur made a short field goal, Cayden Tran ran 54 yards for a touchdown.

Defensive back Braylon Uddin made some big plays for the Royals, finishing with seven tackles, three pass breakups and one interception. His interception came in the end zone at the end of the first half, denying the Mustangs a three-score lead going into halftime.

“His interception came at a key time,” Hill said. “He played really well.”

Marshall 13, Orono 12

Andrew Stelter ran for a 1-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a one-point lead over the visiting Spartans. What happened next mattered as much as the touchdown, Marshall head coach Terry Bahlmann indicated.

“We knew they have explosive athletes,” Bahlmann said. “We were able to hold them to a three-and-out and we were able to run the ball to close the game out.”

Griffin Mauer threw touchdown passes to Bennett Halverson and Adrian Licursi to give the Spartans (4-2, No. 5 in the Class 4A) a 12-7 lead after three quarters. This came after Levi Maeyaert began the scoring for the Tigers (6-0, No. 21 in the Minnesota Top 25, No. 2 in Class 4A) with a 1-yard run in the second quarter.

The only successful point-after try was Sher Moo’s kick after Maeyaert’s touchdown. Orono went for two after both of its touchdowns.

“Possessions were [scarce],” Bahlmann said. “Both teams ran the ball really well. The [PAT] was huge at the time because we knew they would go for two.”

