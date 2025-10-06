High school football Week 6: A hero and a bounce save top-tier teams

Week 6 of the 2025 Minnesota high school football season was too interesting to let go of too soon. Here’s a look at four more games that had twists and turns, and follow these links to see other moments you missed:

Maple Grove 35, St. Michael-Albertville 24

When St. Michael-Albertville presented a challenge, James Engle accepted.

Engle scored two touchdowns in a 2-minute, 44-second span in the fourth quarter to help the Crimson, ranked first in Class 6A and the Minnesota Top 25, avoid an upset by the visiting Knights.

Engle finished the game with five touchdowns, four of which came in the second half, and 220 rushing yards. He’s up to 17 rushing TDs and 1,136 rushing yards in 2025.

“He was the biggest difference-maker,” Maple Grove coach Adam Spurrell said. “He is a dynamic back that is great at seeing the hole.”

Engle gave the Crimson an early lead, but the Knights (1-5) responded with Wyatt Mosher’s touchdown run and Zach Marble’s field goal.

Spurrell didn’t want to say his team overlooked the Knights, but he noted his players looked distracted all week in practice, possibly because it was homecoming. He also praised the Knights.

“[They] played way better than they showed on tape,” Spurrell said. “To give them credit, they stole a couple possessions. They had 20 offensive plays to our two and had a 10-7 lead.”