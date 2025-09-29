Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide football rankings

The list begins this week with five undefeated teams still left out — Kasson-Mantorville, Minneapolis North, North Branch, Waseca and Albert Lea — but angling for more attention.

Minneapolis North's Anthony Deline strikes a pose after scoring a touchdown against Washburn earlier this season. North is 5-0 and angling for a spot in the Minnesota Top 25. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Sometimes it’s easier to select a list of 25 teams worthy of being included in the Minnesota Top 25 than it is to decide which to leave off the list.

Here are five teams worthy of a Top 25 designation that just missed the cut this week and have three more regular-season games to reach the rankings:

Kasson-Mantorville (4A, 5-0): Not just a traditional wrestling power, the KoMets are getting the job done by building big leads and then riding out their opponents.

Minneapolis North (3A, 5-0): Few teams at any level can match the Polars’ athleticism at the skill positions. And you have to love the savvy of 5-9, 160-pound QB Logan Lachermeier, who’s completed 73.5% of his passes for 17 TDs.

North Branch (4A, 5-0): One mark of a good team is finding a way to win unexpectedly close games. Last week, the Vikings made a slim four-point halftime lead stand up until a fourth-quarter insurance touchdown gave them some breathing room in a 22-12 victory at Duluth East.

Waseca (3A, 5-0): Waseca is one of those schools that roll out athletic talent in waves. This year it’s top-end performers in QB Kellen Klinger, receiver/defensive back Deron Russell (committed to North Dakota State) and running back Jordan Johnston.

Albert Lea (3A, 5-0): The Tigers, 3-36 since 2020 before this season, silenced any lingering doubters with a come-from-behind, 29-24 victory over perennially tough Fairmont. Albert Lea is for real.

The Minnesota Top 25

1. Maple Grove (5-0)

Previous rank: 1 Last: def. No. 10 Moorhead 56-14

That’s 18 straight victories for the Crimson.

2. Minnetonka (5-0)

Previous rank: 2 Last: def. No. 4 Eden Prairie 21-14

The Skippers are keeping pace with Maple Grove. Will either flinch before their final regular-season meeting?

3. Forest Lake (5-0)

Previous rank: 3 Last: def. White Bear Lake 32-3

The Rangers are right there with the two ahead of them.

4. Lakeville South (4-1)

Previous rank: 5 Last: def. Eagan 31-8

The Cougars are the best of the one-loss bunch.

5. Eden Prairie (3-2)

Previous rank: 4 Last: lost to No. 2 Minnetonka 21-14

I can’t drop the Eagles very far after the way they stood firm against Minnetonka.

6. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 5-0)

Previous rank: 6 Last: def. Apple Valley 36-14

Time to give speedy Cadets RB Dominic Baez props. He makes the Cadets offense hum.

7. Shakopee (4-1)

Previous rank: 7 Last: def. Osseo 36-19

The Sabers’ veer offense rushed for 381 yards against Osseo.

8. Andover (4-1)

Previous rank: 8 Last: def. Anoka 62-61

QB Joseph Mapson scored on a 14-yard run with mere seconds remaining, capping a rally from a 21-point halftime deficit.

9. Centennial (4-1)

Previous rank: 9 Last: def. Rogers 36-0

Nice bounce-back victory after the Cougars’ first loss of the season.

10. Byron (4A, 5-0)

Previous rank: 11 Last: def. Winona 56-10

The Bears host undefeated Kasson-Mantorville on Friday in what is set up to be the Game of the Year in Class 4A.

11. Chanhassen (5A, 4-1)

Previous rank: 12 Last: def. No. 24 Mankato East 33-2

The Storm washed the sour taste out of their mouths after a lightning-shortened game two weeks ago cost them an undefeated season.

12. Rosemount (4-1)

Previous rank: 13 Last: def. Farmington 35-7

The Irish are riding four in a row and opponents should fear seeing them coming up on the schedule.

13. Moorhead (3-2)

Previous rank: 10 Last: lost to No. 1 Maple Grove 56-14

Two losses, sure, but look at the schedule the Spuds have played.

14. Elk River (5A, 4-1)

Previous rank: 14 Last: def. Cambridge-Isanti 51-19

The Elks got the train back on the tracks against Cambridge-Isanti.

15. Jackson County Central (2A, 5-0)

Previous rank: 15 Last: def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran 49-7

How dominant have the Huskies been? They scored 49 points and their average per game went down.

16. Mahtomedi (5A, 5-0)

Previous rank: 17 Last: def. Bloomington Jefferson 20-0

The Zephyrs haven’t allowed a touchdown since Sept. 12.

17. Spring Lake Park (5A, 5-0)

Previous rank: 19 Last: def. Armstrong 35-14

Credit the Panthers defense for completely controlling the game Friday. Armstrong went backward as often as it went forward.

18. Chaska (5A, 4-1)

Previous rank: 16 Last: lost to Mankato West 28-21

Two fourth-quarter TDs cost Chaska dearly Friday. No time to lick wounds: Chanhassen is up next.

19. Minneota (1A, 5-0)

Previous rank: 20 Last: def. MACCRAY 64-0

There are underclassmen on the Vikings’ roster who have never experienced a loss.

20. Annandale (3A, 5-0)

Previous rank: 21 Last: def. Holy Family 30-10

After a first-half standstill, the Cardinals found their groove after halftime.

21. Marshall (4A, 5-0)

Previous rank: 22 Last: def. Delano 36-6

A little surly after a 2½-hour road trip, the Tigers held Delano to 136 total yards.

22. Pine Island (3A, 5-0)

Previous rank: 23 Last: def. La Crescent-Hokah 42-0

The Panthers have shut out four of five foes.

23. Champlin Park (4-1) def. Blaine 28-24

Previous rank: not ranked Last: def. Blaine 28-24

The Rebels are assured of a .500 season.

24. Fergus Falls (4A, 5-0)

Previous rank: 25 Last: def. Princeton 35-21

A big test at Rocori is on tap for the Otters.

25. Cretin-Derham Hall (5A, 4-1)

Previous rank: not ranked Last: def. Tartan 56-6

Spectacular game for QB Izaak Johnson: 16-for-17 for 351 yards and six TDs.

