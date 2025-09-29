Sometimes it’s easier to select a list of 25 teams worthy of being included in the Minnesota Top 25 than it is to decide which to leave off the list.

Here are five teams worthy of a Top 25 designation that just missed the cut this week and have three more regular-season games to reach the rankings:

Kasson-Mantorville (4A, 5-0): Not just a traditional wrestling power, the KoMets are getting the job done by building big leads and then riding out their opponents.

Minneapolis North (3A, 5-0): Few teams at any level can match the Polars’ athleticism at the skill positions. And you have to love the savvy of 5-9, 160-pound QB Logan Lachermeier, who’s completed 73.5% of his passes for 17 TDs.

North Branch (4A, 5-0): One mark of a good team is finding a way to win unexpectedly close games. Last week, the Vikings made a slim four-point halftime lead stand up until a fourth-quarter insurance touchdown gave them some breathing room in a 22-12 victory at Duluth East.

Waseca (3A, 5-0): Waseca is one of those schools that roll out athletic talent in waves. This year it’s top-end performers in QB Kellen Klinger, receiver/defensive back Deron Russell (committed to North Dakota State) and running back Jordan Johnston.

Albert Lea (3A, 5-0): The Tigers, 3-36 since 2020 before this season, silenced any lingering doubters with a come-from-behind, 29-24 victory over perennially tough Fairmont. Albert Lea is for real.

The Minnesota Top 25

1. Maple Grove (5-0)