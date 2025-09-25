Albert Lea experiences turnaround after multiple losing seasons

When Paul Dunn isn’t coaching Albert Lea’s resurgent football team, you can find him in his classroom at the high school, teaching economics and U.S. history.

Dunn kids with the students, urges them to attend games and then gives them grief if they don’t cheer loudly enough.

That hasn’t been a problem this season, though, with the Tigers off to their first 4-0 start since 1989.

Albert Lea has already won more games than it did in Dunn’s first five seasons combined, making the Tigers one of Minnesota’s biggest high school football surprises this season.

“It’s just kind of fun to see the community growing around the team,” Dunn told the Star Tribune this week, while preparing his team for Friday’s home game against perennial 3A power Fairmont.

Paul Dunn, middle, who won a football state championship for Class 1A Springfield in 2005, took over Albert Lea's program in 2020. (Photo courtesy Heather Earl)

An Iowa native, Dunn was a promising hire for Albert Lea in 2020, having coached Springfield High to a Class 1A state championship in 2005.

When Albert Lea came calling, he decided the time was right to make a move. Dunn’s parents both graduated from Albert Lea High School, and he still has relatives in that area, which sits 10 miles north of the Iowa border.

Dunn’s predecessor in Albert Lea, Corey Black, went 6-31 in his four seasons, but Dunn said the seedlings were planted for future growth.