Albert Lea experiences turnaround after multiple losing seasons

When Paul Dunn isn’t coaching Albert Lea’s resurgent football team, you can find him in his classroom at the high school, teaching economics and U.S. history.
Dunn kids with the students, urges them to attend games and then gives them grief if they don’t cheer loudly enough.
That hasn’t been a problem this season, though, with the Tigers off to their first 4-0 start since 1989.
Albert Lea has already won more games than it did in Dunn’s first five seasons combined, making the Tigers one of Minnesota’s biggest high school football surprises this season.
“It’s just kind of fun to see the community growing around the team,” Dunn told the Star Tribune this week, while preparing his team for Friday’s home game against perennial 3A power Fairmont.
An Iowa native, Dunn was a promising hire for Albert Lea in 2020, having coached Springfield High to a Class 1A state championship in 2005.
When Albert Lea came calling, he decided the time was right to make a move. Dunn’s parents both graduated from Albert Lea High School, and he still has relatives in that area, which sits 10 miles north of the Iowa border.
Dunn’s predecessor in Albert Lea, Corey Black, went 6-31 in his four seasons, but Dunn said the seedlings were planted for future growth.
“There were some people before me that had a real vision and had it started when I got here in 2020,” Dunn said.
Albert Lea’s youth football program had gone dormant but was re-established. Now, some of those players who were in elementary school are varsity captains.
“This senior group of guys has been together for eight years or more, working together,” said Charlie Irvine, who plays fullback and a hybrid safety/linebacker role on defense.
When Dunn was hired, the Tigers had 28 players in grades 9-12. That number is now close to 80.
“Coach Dunn and his staff have done a tremendous job of building relationships and setting high expectations while also keeping the game fun and rewarding,” said Dave Langerud, Albert Lea activities director. “We’re seeing a renewed sense of pride and excitement that reaches from our youth programs all the way up to Friday nights under the lights.”
It has taken patience. The Tigers went 0-3, 0-9 and 0-9 in Dunn’s first three seasons, with the first one shortened for the pandemic.
In 2023, Albert Lea dropped from Class 4A to 3A and still went 1-8, with two blowout losses to Fairmont.
Last year, the Tigers inched forward, finishing 2-7, and returning players had a feeling this season would be different.
“When you saw we had 20-some guys on the field practicing together in the summer, that’s when I felt like it’s going to happen,” said senior Carter Conn, who committed to Winona State last week and leads the Tigers with 11 receptions for 228 yards and four touchdowns.
Albert Lea’s wins have come against Tri-City United (39-18), Austin (65-0), New Ulm (17-14) and Worthington (42-0).
The Tigers have weathered an injury to senior quarterback Teaghen Tolbers, with junior Brecken Wacholz stepping in with eight touchdowns (five passing, three rushing).
Albert Lea hasn’t played a home game since the Aug. 29 season opener against Tri-City United. Now the Tigers have a three-game homestand against Fairmont, St. Peter and Waseca — three teams with a combined record of 9-2.
“I just can’t imagine how many people are going to be out here as we’re coming home, 4-0,” senior offensive tackle/defensive end Sam McGill said. “And not to look past this week, but next week is our homecoming. The place will be packed. I mean, the hype is real, and we’re excited for it.”
Langerud said Dunn’s program has been a big part of a school-wide transformation.
“I’ve won 130 [career] games, and it is what it is,” Dunn said. “But seeing these kids develop into young men and people of character — and hopefully good role models and husbands later on — hopefully that could be my legacy.”
